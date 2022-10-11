Moody's affirms Terraform Global's Ba3 ratings; stable outlook

Approximately $400 million of debt securities outstanding

New York, October 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) today affirmed the ratings of Terraform Global Operating LP (Terraform Global or TGO), including its Ba3 corporate family rating (CFR), Ba3 senior unsecured rating and Ba3-PD Probability of Default rating. TGO's speculative grade liquidity rating is unchanged at SGL-2. The outlook is stable. See the complete list of actions below.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"TGO's ratings affirmation and stable outlook reflects the long-term contracted operations of its geographically diversified portfolio of renewable assets" said Natividad Martel, Vice President - Senior Analyst. "TGO's ratio of debt to EBITDA is stronger than similarly rated peers in North America which helps to mitigate TGO's weaker business risk profile due to its exposure to emerging market and foreign currency risk," added Martel.

The Ba3 rating considers TGO's disclosure that the remaining average contractual life of its assets is approximately 13 years as of 30 June 2022. It also incorporates the projects' credit quality that is underpinned by an adequate weighted average counterparty risk exposure. The majority of the projects' off-takers consist of government or sub-sovereign related entities, although their credit quality varies widely.

The stable outlook assumes that TGO will continue to maintain a ratio of consolidated debt to EBITDA that will range between 4.5x and 5.5x. We expect TGO will continue to pursue a stable financial profile because of its long-term contract assets and modest growth strategy. We expect TGO's financial performance will be further aided by its Uruguayan asset's dollar-denominated contract along with a firm long-term hedging strategy for its Chinese operations. The company's foreign currency practices only include opportunistic foreign currency hedges for its assets in India and Brazil. However, the inflation indexation clauses embedded in its two Brazilian windfarms' contracts should help sustain TGO's cash flow predictability, amid the currently high inflationary environment and volatile foreign exchange rate between the USD and Brazilian Real.

TGO's rating and stable outlook over the longer term is predicated on the company's ability to successfully refinance its $400 million senior unsecured notes due in March 2026. Assuming the company's capital investments remain modest and no additional debt financing is needed, TGO's $400 million of notes account for the vast majority of the group's outstanding debt. As such, we estimate TGO's annual capital requirements will remain manageable and total approximately $35 million, consisting of interest payments of around $25 million based on the 6.125% notes coupon and management fees of around $8 million in 2021. These fees are subordinated to TGO's debt service. TGO's aggressive cash distributions that included the vast majority of the net proceeds received in connection with the divestments of assets in non-core markets temper the rating, particularly because the sale of the assets in 2020 and 2022, although relatively modest, have contributed to the reduction of TGO's EBITDA and funds from operations.

Liquidity analysis

TGO's SGL-2 speculative grade liquidity rating reflects a good liquidity profile and considers our expectation that its capital needs will remain modest, including moderate funding requirements for its growth initiatives and annual interest payments of around $25 million. Following the completion of its divestment program in 2022, we expect that TGO's annual cash flow available for distribution (CAFD) will be at least $50 million going forward. We estimate that TGO's CAFD, excluding proceeds from the sale of assets and cash flows from discontinued operations, was about $45 million for the last twelve months ended June 2022.

The SGL-2 incorporates the fact that TGO has amended and extended the maturity of its $45 million revolving credit facility to February 2025 from March 2023. At the end of 30 June 2022, the facility had approximately $34 million of availability as outstanding letters of credit aggregated $11.2 million. The SGL-2 also reflects our expectation that TGO will remain comfortably in compliance with the financial maintenance covenant embedded in the credit facility, which is secured by the interest in the projects. The maintenance covenant includes a maximum leverage ratio of 5.50x (defined as net debt to CAFDS). TGO reported a ratio of 4.2x and 3.95x at the end of June 2022 and year-end 2021, respectively. In addition, TGO is subject to a distribution test (minimum interest coverage of 1.75x) under the facility. We expect cushion for the distribution test will remain as we calculate the ratio (cash flow available for debt service, CFADS, to interest payments on TGO's corporate debt) will continue to exceed 3.0x.

At the end of June 2022, TGO reported a balance of cash and cash equivalents that approximated $23 million, which remains below our initial expectation that management will maintain a planned balance of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of around $25 million. This is a credit negative particularly considering the company's cash distributions totaled $64 million during the last twelve months ended June 2022. The SGL-2 also considers that the vast majority of TGO's assets are unencumbered except for nearly $6 million of project debt outstanding at two small projects in India. The absence of project debt along with the implementation of optimization fiscal policies, enhances the yieldco's access to the assets' generated cash flows. As a result, a sale of assets could provide the company with an alternative source of capital.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: TerraForm Global Operating LP

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba3-PD

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ba3 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: TerraForm Global Operating LP

....Outlook, Remains Stable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade

An upgrade of TGO's ratings in the near-to-intermediate term is unlikely because of TGO's high business risk profile and the refinancing risk associated with the $400 million of senior unsecured notes due in 2026. However, longer term TGO's rating could be upgraded if the company successfully repays or refinances the notes prior to maturity; strengthens its financial profile by reducing its consolidated debt to EBITDA to below 3.0x on a sustained basis, and exhibits a track record that includes a moderation of its aggressive dividend policy and maintains prudent financial policies on the part of the owners.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade

A rating downgrade could occur if we expect TGO will be unable to repay or refinance the notes in full as the company approaches the 2026 maturity. The rating could also be downgraded if there is an increase in TGO's business risk profile and the company's dividend policy remains aggressive, or if TGO's consolidated debt to EBITDA exceeds 5.5x on a sustained basis.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Unregulated Utilities and Unregulated Power Companies published in May 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/75129. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Terraform Global Operating LP is a growth-oriented company that owns and operates a fleet of wind and solar assets in Brazil, China and India and to a lesser extent in Uruguay. The installed capacity of TPO's portfolio of wind (around 70%) and solar assets approximate 800 Megawatts (MWs), on an ownership adjusted basis. Terraform Global Inc., TGO's parent company, has been owned by affiliates of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. ( Brookfield, Baa1 stable) since 2017.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Natividad Martel

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Project & Infra Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Michael G. Haggarty

Associate Managing Director

Project & Infra Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

