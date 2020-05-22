Moody's affirms Tesco's Baa3 ratings and assigns P-3 short term issuer rating

London, 22 May 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today affirmed Tesco Plc's (Tesco) Baa3 long term issuer rating and assigned the company a Prime-3 (P-3) short term issuer rating. Moody's has also withdrawn the short term (foreign and domestic) P-3 ratings assigned to the Tesco Plc's and Tesco Treasury Services PLC's commercial paper programmes because no longer outstanding. The outlook on all ratings remains stable.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Prime-3 short term rating reflects Tesco's Baa3 long term issuer rating and senior unsecured debt rating and the company's strong liquidity profile.

The Baa3 issuer rating reflects the company scale, in particular as the market leader in the United Kingdom, and the sustained recovery in its operating metrics and profitability since the lows of 2015. This was achieved, despite a backdrop of an intensely competitive environment in the UK grocery market, due to the success of a renewed strategic focus on competitiveness.

On 9 March 2020, Tesco announced plans to return GBP5.0 billion of the GBP8.0 billion expected net proceeds from the sale of its Thai and Malaysian operations to shareholders through a special dividend and pay GBP2.5 billion as a contribution to its pension funds. More negatively, the sale of its Malaysian and Thai operations to the Charoen Pokphand (CP) group of companies will also reduce Tesco's geographic diversity and increase its reliance on the UK and Ireland, its domestic markets. However, the company will now follow a more conservative leverage target of 2.5x (total reported net debt to EBITDA) compared to the 2.5x-3.0x range targeted until recently. Operating within this lower targeted leverage would further strengthen the positioning of Tesco within its current Baa3 rating band.

The impact of the measures being taken in light of the ongoing health emergency, which are significant, is unlikely to affect Tesco's financial profile even in the short term. This is also considering the unchanged final dividend payment of 6.50 pence per share (GBP636 million) and the desire to continue pay out 50% of profits in future years. Whilst Tesco will benefit from the business rates relief in the UK, it does not expect to take any other form of government support and to continue paying value added tax.

Based on the preliminary results and pro-forma for the sale of the Asian operations announced in March, Moody's estimates that Tesco's Moody's adjusted gross debt to EBITDA has improved to 3.9x in fiscal year 2020, ended 29 February 2020, from 4.6x in fiscal 2019 (restated for IFRS 16). This places it comfortably within the range expected for Tesco's Baa3 rating (3.75x-4.5x). The revised leverage guidance also suggests that the management remains focused on maintaining leverage at the lower end of Moody's expectations for the current rating.

LIQUIDITY

Tesco's liquidity has further strengthened in the second half of fiscal 2020. As at 29 February, it had GBP3.1 billion of liquidity, comprising cash of GBP2.0 billion and money market funds of GBP1.1 billion on balance sheet, excluding the liquidity related to Tesco Bank. The company has also access to GBP3.0 billion of committed undrawn bank facilities, of which GBP2.6 billion syndicated and GBP400 million bilateral and all maturing in 2021. Near term funded debt maturities are limited, as the majority of the company's debt is represented by its lease obligations. The company owns freehold property valued at over GBP14 billion, which represents an additional source of financial flexibility. Management currently estimates that the coronavirus crisis will cost Tesco between GBP650-925 million before GBP585 million in lower business rates, so overall the impact will be clearly negative but limited and, likely, temporary.

Tesco's wholly owned personal finance subsidiary Tesco Bank is largely self-funded, and is, therefore, not likely to rely on the parent company for support, even considering the effect of the ongoing crisis and the expected resulting deterioration in the bank's loan portfolio.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's belief that Tesco's operational performance and credit metrics will improve further over the next 12-24 months, notwithstanding ongoing challenges in the competitive environment and, more broadly, in the UK economy. The impact of the measures being taken in light of the ongoing health emergency, which are significant, is unlikely to affect Tesco's financial profile even in the short term.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Positive rating pressure could develop in the event of continued momentum in operational performance, such that sales and underlying operating profits continue to grow, and credit metrics strengthen further including expectations of adjusted debt/EBITDA of comfortably below 3.75x on a sustained basis and retained cash flow (RCF)/net debt at least in the high-teens in percentage terms. Any upgrade would also be dependent upon a continued commitment to conservative financial policies.

Conversely, negative rating pressure could occur if the company's operating performance or credit metrics deteriorated, such that adjusted debt/EBITDA was expected to rise above 4.5x. Weakening cash generation, such that RCF/net debt fell to the low teens in percentage terms, or weakness in liquidity would also result in negative rating pressure.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Environmental, social and governance considerations currently have modest influence on Tesco's credit quality. In terms of governance specifically, there have been various examples of an improved culture following the change in management in 2015 which resulted in disclosure of historic accounting regularities. Moody's believes the company has in place the appropriate checks and balances that Moody's would expect for a public company and regularly demonstrates awareness of the importance of maintaining a reputation as an environmentally and socially responsible corporate.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail Industry published in May 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120379. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:

Assignments:

..Issuer: Tesco Plc

.... ST Issuer Rating , Assigned P-3

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Tesco Plc

....LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa3

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)Baa3

....Other Short Term, Affirmed (P)P-3

..Issuer: Tesco Corporate Treasury Services plc

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa3

....Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)Baa3

....Backed Other Short Term, Affirmed (P)P-3

Withdrawals:

..Issuer: Tesco Plc

....Commercial Paper, Withdrawn , previously rated P-3

..Issuer: Tesco Treasury Services PLC

....Backed Commercial Paper, Withdrawn , previously rated P-3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Tesco Corporate Treasury Services plc

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Tesco Plc

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Tesco Treasury Services PLC

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Withdrawn From No Outlook

COMPANY PROFILE

With GBP56.5 billion of revenue from retail operations for fiscal year 2020, ended 29 February 2020, Tesco is the second-largest among the European retailers that we rate, after Carrefour S.A. (Carrefour, [P]Baa1 negative), and the UK's leading food retailer.

