Moody's affirms Texarkana ISD, TX's issuer and related ratings at Aa3; assigns Aa3 UND / Aaa ENH to Ser. 2023 GOs

New York, January 17, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa3 underlying and Aaa enhanced ratings to Texarkana Independent School District, TX's Unlimited Tax School Building Bonds, Series 2023 with an anticipated par amount of $144 million. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the Aa3 issuer rating of the district, as well as the Aa3 rating on the district's general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) and general obligation limited tax (GOLT) bonds. Post sale, the district will have about $197.8 million is debt outstanding.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa3 issuer rating reflects the growing local economy, with steady population growth and ongoing development which will support the district in future years, despite below average resident income levels. Financial reserves are healthy and are bolstered by conservative budgeting and prudent fiscal management. Although the Series 2023 bond issuance more than triples the district's debt burden, long term liabilities will remain manageable given an increase in the debt service tax rate and anticipated tax base growth, which will boost revenues.

The Aa3 GOULT rating assigned to the district's general obligation bonds is equivalent to the Aa3 issuer rating based on the district's unlimited property tax pledge that is dedicated for debt service and levied upon all taxable property within the district.

The Aa3 GOLT rating assigned to the district's maintenance tax notes is equivalent to the Aa3 issuer rating because of the ample taxing headroom of over 1,400% despite the limited tax pledge and inability to override the statutory cap.

The Aaa enhanced rating is based on the rating of the Texas Permanent School Fund (PSF) and the structure and legal protections of the transaction which provide for timely payment by the PSF if necessary. Moody's currently rates the Texas Permanent School Fund Aaa.

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's does not typically assign outlooks to local governments with this amount of debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Material economic expansion that improves resident incomes and/or property wealth

-Significant moderation of long term liabilities

-Trend of operating surpluses, growing reserves to materially stronger levels

-Not applicable (enhanced rating)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Further increases in debt absent offsetting revenue growth

-Decline in reserves, liquidity

-Trend of declining enrollment

-Rating downgrade of the Texas Permanent School Fund (enhanced rating)

LEGAL SECURITY

The GOULT bonds are general obligations of the district, payable from a direct and continuing ad valorem tax levied by the district on all taxable property without limitation as to rate or amount. The bonds are further payable by the Texas Permanent School Fund's commitment to pay debt service if necessary.

The GOLT maintenance tax notes are general obligations of the district, payable from a continuing, direct annual ad valorem tax levied for maintenance purposes against all taxable property located within the district and within the limit prescribed by law.

The GOLT maintenance tax time warrants are general obligations of the district, payable from the district's unintended surplus maintenance and operations tax, from the first payment of any of the district's lawfully available funds, and from any delinquent maintenance and operations taxes of the district, within the limit prescribed by law.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the Series 2023 bonds will be used to address a wide range of capital projects, including the construction of a new 800 student elementary school that will combine and replace two existing campuses, construction of a new 600 student early education center, expansion of the high school's career and technology education facilities, renovations to existing facilities, campus safety improvements district-wide, and the purchase of school buses to address an aging fleet.

PROFILE

Texarkana ISD is located in Bowie County, TX, along the Texas-Arkansas border, and serves most of the City of Texarkana and the cities of Wake Village and Nash. The district provides pre-K through 12th grade education to about 7,200 students across 12 campuses and a virtual academy.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying ratings was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70054. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was Guarantees, Letters of Credit and Other Forms of Credit Substitution Methodology published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386295. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Jeffrey Norred

Lead Analyst

REGIONAL_SOUTHWEST

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

Plaza Of The Americas

600 North Pearl St. Suite 2165

Dallas 75201

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Lauren Von Bargen

Additional Contact

REGIONAL_NE

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

