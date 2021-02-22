Moody's affirms Texas Capital's ratings (long-term deposits A3); changes outlook to stable from negative

New York, February 22, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has affirmed the ratings of Texas
Capital Bancshares, Inc. and its bank subsidiary, Texas
Capital Bank, National Association (together referred to as Texas
Capital), along with the affirmation of the bank's baa2 standalone
baseline credit assessment (BCA). Texas Capital Bank, National
Association is rated A3/Prime-2 for long- and short-term
deposits. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a long-term
issuer rating of Baa3. At the same time, Moody's changed
the ratings outlook back to stable from negative.
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.
.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa3,
stable from negative
....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Baa3
....Pref. Stock Non-cumulative,
Affirmed Ba2(hyb)
..Issuer: Texas Capital Bank, National Association
.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
Affirmed baa2
.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed
baa2
.... ST Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed P-2(cr)
.... LT Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed Baa1(cr)
.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating, Affirmed
P-2
.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating, Affirmed
Baa2
.... ST Deposit Rating, Affirmed P-2
.... LT Deposit Rating, Affirmed A3,
stable from negative
.... Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Baa3
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.
....Outlook, Changed to stable from
negative
..Issuer: Texas Capital Bank, National Association
....Outlook, Changed to stable from
negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
The affirmation of Texas Capital's ratings reflects improvements
in the bank's liquidity profile, capitalization and asset
concentrations, which have offset weakness in asset quality performance
and significantly reduced profitability owing to the fallout from the
coronavirus pandemic. Moody's said the change in outlook
to stable from negative reflects its view that Texas Capital will continue
to improve its asset quality and capitalization over the next 12-18
months.
Moody's assessment of Texas Capital's asset risk incorporates the
risks associated with its historically rapid loan growth and asset concentrations.
These risks manifested in the bank's elevated loan losses in 2018,
2019 and 2020 primarily in its energy and leveraged loan portfolios.
Moody's believes these losses highlight the risks associated with
rapid loan growth that the bank pursued in prior years, as well
as the risks for elevated loss content in leveraged loans from looser
industry-wide underwriting standards. Positively,
the bank has worked to reduce its exposure to the energy sector,
which accounted for 29% of its tangible common equity (TCE) base
at year-end 2020, down from 54% at year-end
2019. Additionally, it has managed down its leveraged loan
portfolio. Furthermore, the bank's concentration to
commercial real estate (CRE) has declined and now stands below Moody's
2 times TCE concentration threshold; however, the bank still
has a high concentration to construction lending, which was roughly
the size of its TCE base at year-end 2020. While the elevated
loan losses have been credit negative, Moody's said they reflect
its assessment of Texas Capital's elevated asset risk and it views
the actions the bank has taken to address the issues as mitigants.
Additionally, Moody's notes that recent management changes,
following the termination of the merger with Independent Bank Group,
Inc. last May, could signal strategic changes ahead.
The ratings affirmation also reflects Moody's view that Texas Capital's
improved capitalization and liquidity would mitigate execution risks associated
with such changes.
Texas Capital's capitalization has improved in recent years though it
remains below that its similarly rated US peers. Texas Capital's
Moody's TCE ratio was 8.95% at 30 September 2020,
up from 8.88% at year-end 2019. Moody's
said the change in outlook to stable reflects its view that the bank's
improved capitalization will be maintained.
As a result of elevated credit costs exacerbated by the onset of the coronavirus,
Texas Capital's profitability was significantly pressured in 2020.
Furthermore, Texas Capital's profitability is dependent on spread
income evidenced by the limited contribution of fee revenue. Combined
with the high portion of its loan portfolio with floating rates tied to
short-term LIBOR, Texas Capital's profitability is vulnerable
to lower interest rates. In addition, Texas Capital had elevated
expenses in 2020 driven by the termination of its merger agreement in
May 2020. Moody's expects Texas Capital's profitability
will continue to be pressured by low interest rates and the inability
to significantly cut costs amid the need for ongoing business investment.
Texas Capital's funding profile benefits from a low reliance on confidence-sensitive
market funding owing to its sizeable deposit base. However,
the bank has a limited branch network and a commercially focused business
model which results in a somewhat less balanced franchise and less granular
deposit book than many US regional bank peers. Its deposit base
is more concentrated with large deposit relationships. Somewhat
mitigating this risk is the improvement in Texas Capital's on balance
sheet liquidity in 2020, which has improved to 32% of tangible
banking assets at year-end 2020 up from 14% at year-end
2019. Moody's does not expect Texas Capital's liquidity
to remain at the currently high levels, but does believe its liquidity
position will remain stronger than it has been historically.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Texas Capital's BCA and ratings could be upgraded if that bank materially
improved its capitalization, demonstrated a lower asset risk appetite
and improved the granularity and size of its core deposit base.
Texas Capital's BCA and ratings could be downgraded if Moody's
believes Texas Capital's capitalization will not be maintained above
9% (Moody's TCE ratio), if Texas Capital's liquidity
declines beyond Moody's expectations, if Moody's observes
a rebuilding of asset concentrations, or if the bank makes any strategic
missteps.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1243406.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Megan Fox
AVP - Analyst
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
M. Celina Vansetti-Hutchins
MD - Banking
Financial Institutions Group
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653