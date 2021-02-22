Moody's affirms Texas Capital's ratings (long-term deposits A3); changes outlook to stable from negative

New York, February 22, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has affirmed the ratings of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. and its bank subsidiary, Texas Capital Bank, National Association (together referred to as Texas Capital), along with the affirmation of the bank's baa2 standalone baseline credit assessment (BCA). Texas Capital Bank, National Association is rated A3/Prime-2 for long- and short-term deposits. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a long-term issuer rating of Baa3. At the same time, Moody's changed the ratings outlook back to stable from negative.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.

.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa3, stable from negative

....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa3

....Pref. Stock Non-cumulative, Affirmed Ba2(hyb)

..Issuer: Texas Capital Bank, National Association

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed baa2

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed baa2

.... ST Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-2(cr)

.... LT Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed Baa1(cr)

.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating, Affirmed P-2

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating, Affirmed Baa2

.... ST Deposit Rating, Affirmed P-2

.... LT Deposit Rating, Affirmed A3, stable from negative

.... Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed to stable from negative

..Issuer: Texas Capital Bank, National Association

....Outlook, Changed to stable from negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of Texas Capital's ratings reflects improvements in the bank's liquidity profile, capitalization and asset concentrations, which have offset weakness in asset quality performance and significantly reduced profitability owing to the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. Moody's said the change in outlook to stable from negative reflects its view that Texas Capital will continue to improve its asset quality and capitalization over the next 12-18 months.

Moody's assessment of Texas Capital's asset risk incorporates the risks associated with its historically rapid loan growth and asset concentrations. These risks manifested in the bank's elevated loan losses in 2018, 2019 and 2020 primarily in its energy and leveraged loan portfolios. Moody's believes these losses highlight the risks associated with rapid loan growth that the bank pursued in prior years, as well as the risks for elevated loss content in leveraged loans from looser industry-wide underwriting standards. Positively, the bank has worked to reduce its exposure to the energy sector, which accounted for 29% of its tangible common equity (TCE) base at year-end 2020, down from 54% at year-end 2019. Additionally, it has managed down its leveraged loan portfolio. Furthermore, the bank's concentration to commercial real estate (CRE) has declined and now stands below Moody's 2 times TCE concentration threshold; however, the bank still has a high concentration to construction lending, which was roughly the size of its TCE base at year-end 2020. While the elevated loan losses have been credit negative, Moody's said they reflect its assessment of Texas Capital's elevated asset risk and it views the actions the bank has taken to address the issues as mitigants.

Additionally, Moody's notes that recent management changes, following the termination of the merger with Independent Bank Group, Inc. last May, could signal strategic changes ahead. The ratings affirmation also reflects Moody's view that Texas Capital's improved capitalization and liquidity would mitigate execution risks associated with such changes.

Texas Capital's capitalization has improved in recent years though it remains below that its similarly rated US peers. Texas Capital's Moody's TCE ratio was 8.95% at 30 September 2020, up from 8.88% at year-end 2019. Moody's said the change in outlook to stable reflects its view that the bank's improved capitalization will be maintained.

As a result of elevated credit costs exacerbated by the onset of the coronavirus, Texas Capital's profitability was significantly pressured in 2020. Furthermore, Texas Capital's profitability is dependent on spread income evidenced by the limited contribution of fee revenue. Combined with the high portion of its loan portfolio with floating rates tied to short-term LIBOR, Texas Capital's profitability is vulnerable to lower interest rates. In addition, Texas Capital had elevated expenses in 2020 driven by the termination of its merger agreement in May 2020. Moody's expects Texas Capital's profitability will continue to be pressured by low interest rates and the inability to significantly cut costs amid the need for ongoing business investment.

Texas Capital's funding profile benefits from a low reliance on confidence-sensitive market funding owing to its sizeable deposit base. However, the bank has a limited branch network and a commercially focused business model which results in a somewhat less balanced franchise and less granular deposit book than many US regional bank peers. Its deposit base is more concentrated with large deposit relationships. Somewhat mitigating this risk is the improvement in Texas Capital's on balance sheet liquidity in 2020, which has improved to 32% of tangible banking assets at year-end 2020 up from 14% at year-end 2019. Moody's does not expect Texas Capital's liquidity to remain at the currently high levels, but does believe its liquidity position will remain stronger than it has been historically.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Texas Capital's BCA and ratings could be upgraded if that bank materially improved its capitalization, demonstrated a lower asset risk appetite and improved the granularity and size of its core deposit base.

Texas Capital's BCA and ratings could be downgraded if Moody's believes Texas Capital's capitalization will not be maintained above 9% (Moody's TCE ratio), if Texas Capital's liquidity declines beyond Moody's expectations, if Moody's observes a rebuilding of asset concentrations, or if the bank makes any strategic missteps.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1243406.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Megan Fox

AVP - Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



M. Celina Vansetti-Hutchins

MD - Banking

Financial Institutions Group

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

