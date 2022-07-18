Moody's affirms Texas Children's Hospital's Aa2, Aa2/VMIG 1 and Aa2/P-1; outlook revised to negative

New York, July 18, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service affirmed Texas Children's Hospital's (TCH) Aa2, Aa2/VMIG 1 and Aa2/P-1 bond ratings. The outlook was revised to negative from stable. TCH has approximately $1 billion of outstanding debt.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Affirmation of the Aa2 rating reflects TCH's strong patient demand and expected continuation of very good revenue growth, driven by a national reputation as the largest pediatric hospital in the US, leading regional position in high acuity services, and high projected population growth. Expansion strategies in both pediatrics and its fast growing and sizable women's service line will further support growth. TCH's large Medicaid health plan will provide a financial hedge in the near term, as it did during the pandemic, and its leading market position will be an advantage in competing for new state contracts and managing expected membership declines once the public health emergency ends. A good investment position, along with a manageable debt level, will help maintain strong cash-to-debt metrics while capital spending increases. Very good fundraising capabilities will provide a resource for capital and operating needs.

While TCH will benefit from these strengths and a significant increase in Medicaid supplemental funds, the negative outlook reflects weak year-to-date margins and correspondingly higher debt-to-cashflow that could continue for several years due to extended labor challenges and significant investments in Austin. The construction of a full service, high acuity hospital in Austin will increase financial and execution risk given the scope of the project and distance from the main Houston campus, which will require the buildout of a physician network and supporting infrastructure. Market share goals will be challenging given existing competition in that market. An ongoing challenge is TCH's high and growing reliance on Medicaid funding for both the patient care and health plan businesses, which could contribute to more operating variability.

The affirmation of the P-1 rating on variable rate bonds in the Windows mode is based on the system's strong liquidity and adequate amount of time to plan for paying unremarketed bonds. The affirmation of the VMIG 1 rating on bank-supported obligations is based on standby bond purchase agreements provided by a bank.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the potential for several years of weak margins and cashflow and higher-than-historical debt-to-cashflow due to the cost of significant strategic investments combined with industry wide stress. There are several material variables that could improve upon or impair margins. These include the pace of the expected decline in labor costs, activation and start-up costs for Austin, the sustainability of higher Medicaid supplemental funds, and the impact of the expiration of the public health emergency and new state contracts on the health plan. The outlook also reflects the risk that TCH's investment position could decline if cashflow remains low during the upcoming period of higher capital spending.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant and sustained improvement in margins

- Material improvement in days cash on hand - Reduction in debt-to-cashflow - Short-term ratings: Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Inability to sustain and improve operating cashflow margin from year-to-date fiscal 2022 level

- Reduction in days cash on hand - Meaningful increases in leverage - For the short-term rating on bonds in the Windows mode: downgrade of the long-term rating or material reduction in liquidity - For the short-term rating on bonds with bank support: downgrade of the short-term CR Assessment of the bank or a multinotch downgrade of the long-term rating of the bonds

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are an unsecured obligation of the obligated group. The obligated group includes Texas Children's Hospital and Texas Children's Hospital Foundation, which generated approximately 56% of total enterprise revenue in fiscal 2021. The largest entity outside the obligated group is Texas Children's Health Plan.

PROFILE

Texas Children's Hospital, located in Houston, Texas, is one of the largest pediatric providers in the US with the only independent children's hospital in Houston. It is comprised of a 654 licensed-bed comprehensive tertiary care pediatric facility and a 119 licensed-bed facility, providing obstetrics and gynecological care, both located in Houston's Texas Medical Center, an 86 licensed-bed full service pediatric facility located in west Houston, and a 74 licensed-bed full service pediatric facility located in The Woodlands. TCH is the primary teaching site for Baylor College of Medicine's pediatric and OB/GYN departments. The system also owns and operates a large health plan with approximately 580,000 members.

