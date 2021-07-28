Moody's affirms Texas Southern University's (TX) Baa3; outlook stable

New York, July 28, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the Baa3 ratings for Texas Southern University's (TX) (TSU) revenue financing system bonds. At year end August 31, 2020, TSU recorded $169 million of debt. During fiscal 2021, approximately $87 million of Department of Education HBCU Capital Financing Program debt was forgiven as authorized by the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSAA) of December 2020. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of the Baa3 rating is driven by TSU's significant funding in fiscal years 2020 and 2021 from the three coronavirus-related federal aid relief acts, including forgiveness of roughly 50% of debt. The subsequent reduction in liabilities and debt service, combined with the total federal aid received and expected will help offset TSU's revenue loss and incremental costs stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. Strong federal and state support (State of Texas, Aaa stable) for TSU reflects a shifting societal trend for greater governmental financial support of the mission of historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and other minority serving institutions, a supportive credit element. The affirmation also takes into account TSU's role as a moderately large HBCU located in the highly competitive, but economically strong Houston metropolitan area.

The rating remains constrained, however, by ongoing significant student market challenges and historically volatile financial performance. Enrollment is down nearly 30% from a recent peak in fall 2017, and a price sensitive student population limits TSU's ability to materially grow net tuition. The university's good strategic position incorporates strong state operating support, elevated federal aid, modest donor support and still limited resources to invest in strategic and capital priorities. Further, the university has a history of governance and management turnover, undermining the university's management credibility and track record. Governance effectiveness is particularly critical during a turbulent credit environment.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that TSU will continue to receive solid state operating support and will take prudent fiscal measures to build liquidity and record over 1.5x debt service coverage. A continued supportive state and federal funding environment is core to the outlook.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material liquidity and reserve improvement, providing a stronger cushion relative to debt and operations

- Sustained stability of governance and management, enhancing management credibility and policy effectiveness

- Strengthening of strategic position, evidenced by ability to meet enrollment and net tuition revenue growth targets

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Inability to reduce annual operating deficits and cover debt service from operations

- Inability to maintain adequate levels of liquidity

- Negative shifts in federal funding for financial aid or broader deterioration in government support

- Deterioration of governance and management stability, policies or practices

LEGAL SECURITY

The Revenue Financing System debt is secured by a broad pledge of revenue, including tuition, fees, and auxiliary revenue, and certain unappropriated funds and reserve balances. The pledge excludes state appropriations and other restricted funds. Fiscal 2020 pledged revenues of $78.4 million covered pro forma maximum annual debt service of $12.4 million by 6.3x.

Both the Series 2013 and 2016 bonds are secured by separate surety bonds from Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM) for their respective debt service reserves. An additional issue, the Series 2011 bonds, were refunded by the Series 2021 bonds (not rated by Moody's) in June 2021.

Approximately 97% of TSU's debt (Tuition Revenue Bonds, TRBs) receives debt service reimbursement through state appropriations, although there is no legal pledge of this funding. TSU received $13.3 million in debt service reimbursement from the State of Texas in fiscal 2020.

PROFILE

Texas Southern University is a moderate sized urban, historically black university located in Houston. TSU was established in 1947 and currently has 11 colleges and schools, including the College of Pharmacy & Health Sciences and the Thurgood Marshall School of Law, among others. In fiscal 2020, the university recorded operating revenues of $194 million and in fall 2020, enrolled 6,538 full-time equivalent (FTE) students.

