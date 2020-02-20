Moody's affirms Thai Oil's Baa1 ratings; changes outlook to negative

Singapore, February 20, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Thai Oil Public Company Limited's
Baa1 senior unsecured debt ratings.
Moody's has also affirmed the provisional (P)Baa1 senior unsecured rating
on the global medium term note program, of which, Thai Oil
and Thaioil Treasury Center Company Limited (Thaioil TC) are co-issuers.
Thaioil TC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Thai Oil.
At the same time, Moody's has affirmed the Baa1 ratings on Thaioil
TC's backed senior unsecured notes. The notes are unconditionally
and irrevocably guaranteed by Thai Oil.
The outlook is changed to negative from stable for Thai Oil and Thaioil
TC.
RATINGS RATIONALE
"The change in outlook to negative reflects our expectation that
Thai Oil's credit metrics could weaken beyond the downgrade threshold
of its ratings, if the refining margins in Asia fail to improve,
or if the company fails to contain the increase in its net borrowings
over the next 12 months as it executes its refinery capacity expansion
project," says Vikas Halan, a Moody's Senior Vice
President.
Singapore refining margins averaged $3.70/bbl for 2019 —
significantly below the $6.00/bbl average for 2017-18
— and turned negative in December 2019, although have improved
since then. The lower margins are the result of a steep fall in
fuel oil prices, in turn driven by the International Maritime Organization's
new IMO 2020 regulation that restricts the use of high-sulfur fuel
oil in marine transportation. Petrochemical spreads have also fallen
significantly.
Consequently, Thai Oil reported a 22% decline in its EBITDA
for 2019 compared to 2018.
In addition, Thai Oil is in the middle of expanding its refining
capacity, which has kept capital spending high, and resulted
in adjusted net borrowings increasing to THB41.2 billion in 2019
from THB7.7 billion in 2018. Over the same two years,
Thai Oil's adjusted net debt/EBITDA increased to 2.7x from
0.4x and retained cash flow to adjusted net debt fell to 9.9%
from 124.4%.
"While refining margins and petrochemical spreads in Asia should recover
in 2020, they will likely remain depressed compared to 2017 and
2018 levels, constraining a significant earnings recovery for Thai
Oil," says Halan, who is also Moody's Lead Analyst for
Thai Oil.
Further, Thai Oil's capital spending will total about $3.4
billion over the next two years, while its cash flow from operations
will total only about $1 billion. It could get additional
$1 billion in cash flow from operations if the crude payment terms
with PTT Public Company Limited (PTT, Baa1 positive) is extended
to 90 days from the current 30 days. In either case, even
though Thai Oil has already pre-funded its cash flow shortfall
for the project, Thai Oil's net borrowings will increase over
the next two years and credit metrics will weaken. Moody's
expects the net debt/EBITDA in such a scenario to deteriorate to about
4.5x by 2021.
The deterioration in credit metrics for Thai Oil could be less steep if
the refining margins in Asia improve significantly, or if the company
contains the increase in its net borrowings by monetizing some of its
non-core assets or funds capital spending with fresh equity capital.
In such a scenario, Thai Oil's net debt/EBITDA could still
remain within downgrade thresholds of 3.0x-3.5x.
Thai Oil's Baa1 ratings reflect its position as Thailand's largest
and most complex refiner, stable operating profile supported by
long-term feedstock supply and product offtake agreements with
PTT, as well as its track record of maintaining a solid liquidity
profile.
The Baa1 ratings also incorporate a two-notch uplift that reflects
(1) PTT's willingness to provide working capital and intercompany funding
support to reduce Thai Oil's financial burden while carrying out the large-scale
refinery expansion; and (2) the likelihood of PTT providing extraordinary
credit support in a situation of stress.
As its flagship refinery, Thai Oil is strategically important to
PTT's downstream oil business, and there is a close operational
and financial integration between the two companies.
In terms of environmental, social and governance factors,
the ratings consider the following:
(1) Thai Oil's material exposure to carbon transition risk,
given its refining operations. The global efforts to transition
to low-carbon energy will gradually lower demand for petroleum
products in the coming decades. This risk is somewhat mitigated
by the company's product offtake by PTT, and its growing petrochemical
business.
(2) Thai Oil is exposed to social risk in terms of responsible production
and health and safety issues. This social risk is mitigated by
the company's long operational track record, and absence of major
incidents.
(3) In terms of governance risk, Thai Oil ownership is concentrated
with its largest shareholder, PTT, holding a 47.5%
stake as of 31 December 2019. However, this risk is largely
mitigated by Thai Oil's status as a listed company, majority
independent board and the track record of support from PTT. Thai
Oil also provides a high degree of transparency in its operations and
capex plans through detailed quarterly updates and regular investor communications.
Thai Oil's liquidity profile is strong. At 31 December 2019,
the company held cash and short-term investments of THB76.9
billion compared to total reported debt of THB118 billion, of which,
THB2.9 billion will come due over the next 12 months.
The outlook is negative, reflecting the risk that Thai Oil's
credit metrics could remain weak for its ratings level, if the refining
margin environment in Asia does not recover, or if the company fails
to take appropriate actions to contain the expected increase in its net
borrowings.
An upgrade of Thai Oil's Baa1 ratings is unlikely over the next 12-18
months, given the negative outlook.
The outlook on the ratings could return to stable, if Thai Oil reduces
the amount of debt needed to fund its capital spending, and there
is an improvement in the refining margin environment in Asia, such
that company's credit metrics remain appropriate for its ratings.
Specific credit metrics that could support the outlook returning to stable
include retained cash flow (RCF)/adjusted net debt above 15% -17%,
and adjusted net debt/EBITDA below 3.0x.
Thai Oil's ratings will experience downward ratings pressure if
(1) the operating environment fails to improve over the next 12 months,
resulting in earnings and operating cash flow remaining depressed;
or (2) the company fails to contain the increase in its net borrowings
during the project phase; or (3) Thai Oil faces material operational
disruptions at its plant or delays in executing its refinery expansion
project.
Moody's will consider a ratings downgrade if Thai Oil's RCF/adjusted
net debt fails to recover above 15% or adjusted net debt/EBITDA
goes above 3.5x.
A significant reduction in PTT's ownership of Thai Oil or a material change
in the supply and offtake agreements between the two companies,
that is detrimental to Thai Oil, would also be negative for the
ratings.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Refining and Marketing
Industry published in November 2016. Please see the Rating Methodologies
page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
Thai Oil Public Company Limited is a refiner and supplier of petroleum
products in Thailand. The company operates the largest complex
refinery in the country, with a nameplate capacity of 275 thousand
barrels per day (bpd), or around 22% of the country's domestic
crude refining capacity.
As of 31 December, the company was 47.5% owned by
PTT Public Company Limited (Baa1 positive), which in turn is 51.1%
owned by the Government of Thailand (Baa1 positive).
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Vikas Halan
Senior Vice President
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.
50 Raffles Place #23-06
Singapore Land Tower
Singapore 48623
Singapore
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Laura Acres
MD - Corporate Finance
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.
50 Raffles Place #23-06
Singapore Land Tower
Singapore 48623
Singapore
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077