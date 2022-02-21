Moody's affirms Thai Oil's Baa3 ratings, maintains negative outlook

Singapore, February 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Thai Oil Public Company Limited's Baa3 senior unsecured debt ratings.

Moody's has also affirmed (1) the provisional (P)Baa3 senior unsecured rating on the global medium-term note program co-issued by Thai Oil and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Thaioil Treasury Center Company Limited (Thaioil TC); and (2) the Baa3 rating on Thaioil TC's backed senior unsecured notes, which are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Thai Oil.

The rating outlook remains negative.

The rating actions follow the announcement on 17 February 2022 by Thai Oil[1] that its board of directors has approved the company's plan to raise capital and sell ordinary shares in Global Power Synergy Public Company (GPSC) that accounts for an approximate 10.78% stake. These recapitalization plans are subject to shareholder approvals at Thai Oil's annual general meeting scheduled on 7 April 2022.

"The rating affirmation reflects our view that Thai Oil's execution of its recapitalization plans demonstrates its commitment to its investment-grade profile," says Hui Ting Sim, a Moody's Analyst.

"The negative outlook reflects the limited capacity under Thai Oil's Baa3 ratings to absorb significant downside risks such as a material delay or higher investment costs associated with the completion of its refinery expansion project, as well as weaker refining margins," adds Sim.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Thai Oil will sell its 10.78% stake in GPSC to its parent, PTT Public Company Limited (Baa1 stable), for around THB22.351 billion. As part of its recapitalization plan, Thai Oil will also issue new ordinary shares of up to 275.12 million. The proceeds from these transactions will primarily be used by Thai Oil to repay its THB14 billion shareholder loan owed to PTT, as well as bridging loans from financial institutions taken last year to finance its investment in PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk.

While the execution of the recapitalization plans are credit positive and will reduce Thai Oil's net borrowings, Moody's expects that Thai Oil's retained cash flow (RCF) to net debt will be weak at 5%-6% in 2022-2023 which indicates limited buffers to accommodate downside risks given Thai Oil's downgrade threshold of 5%-8%. These projections have incorporated the agency's assumptions of medium-term Brent price of $50-$70 per barrel, market refining margins of around $3-$4 per barrel and proceeds from equity issuance of THB10 billion.

Thai Oil is exposed to high execution risks such as operational delays and budget overruns at its refinery expansion, the Clean Fuel Project (CFP). The company initially targeted to complete CFP by the first quarter of 2023. However, construction progress has been slower than planned in 2020 and 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Moody's has assumed in its projections that Thai Oil will complete CFP at end of 2023 and ramp up operations in 2024. Moody's projections also assumed that Thai Oil's capital spending will be around $1 billion in 2022 and about $300 million in 2023.

Thai Oil's reported EBITDA surged to a profit of THB28.1 billion in 2021 from a loss of THB2 billion in 2020 because of inventory gains from higher crude prices as well as supportive chemical and lube base oil margins. Moody's expects Thai Oil's EBITDA to be lower at around THB22 billion in 2022 in the absence of significant inventory gains.

Thai Oil has adequate liquidity. Moody's expects that the company has sufficient cash sources to fund its scheduled debt maturities, capital spending and dividend payments over the next 12 months.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Thai Oil has highly negative exposure to environmental and social risks, given the inherent risks of operating in the refining and marketing sector.

The company has moderately negative exposure to governance risk due to its concentrated ownership structure which allows for its parent, PTT Public Company Limited, to exert significant influence on Thai Oil's strategy and operations. However, this is partially mitigated by the high proportion of independent directors on Thai Oil's board as well as rules governing connected transactions of listed companies on the stock exchange of Thailand. The company, in line with PTT, has a track record of maintaining excellent liquidity through the oil price cycle.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of Thai Oil's ratings is unlikely over the next 12-18 months, given the negative rating outlook.

The outlook on the ratings could return to stable if Thai Oil's financial performance is better than Moody's expectations. This could arise from (1) higher earnings and cash flows because of stronger refining or petrochemical margins; (2) Thai Oil executing on measures to further improve its capital structure, such as raising equity, selling assets or extending trade payment terms with PTT; or (3) timely completion of CFP within budget.

Quantitative metrics that could support the outlook returning to stable include adjusted RCF/net debt above 5%-8% and adjusted net debt/capitalization below 54%-56%%.

Moody's could downgrade Thai Oil's ratings if (1) refining and petrochemical margins in Asia are weak, resulting in depressed earnings and operating cash flows; (2) Thai Oil stretches its balance sheet for capital investments or increases its shareholder returns, which would point toward a more aggressive financial policy; and (3) linkages between the company and its parent change, such that the support assessment incorporated in the rating is lowered.

Quantitative metrics indicative of a downgrade during its expansion phase include adjusted RCF/net debt below 5%-8% or adjusted net debt/capitalization exceeding 54%-56% on a sustained basis.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Refining and Marketing published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1277301. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Thai Oil Public Company Limited is a refiner and supplier of petroleum products in Thailand. The company operates the largest complex refinery in the country, with a nameplate capacity of 275 thousand barrels per day (bpd), or around 22% of the country's domestic crude refining capacity.

As of 31 December 2021, the company was around 48% effectively owned by PTT Public Company Limited (Baa1 stable), which is 51.1% owned by the Government of Thailand (Baa1 stable).

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

