Moody's affirms ThaiBev's Baa3 rating; changes outlook to stable

Hong Kong, December 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Thai Beverage Public Company Limited's (ThaiBev) Baa3 issuer rating.

At the same time, Moody's has changed the rating outlook to stable from negative.

"The Baa3 rating affirmation and change in rating outlook to stable from negative reflects the resiliency of ThaiBev's operations, underpinned by its leading market position in the domestic alcohol segment, particularly for spirits, which has continued to support its solid cash flow generation," says Annalisa DiChiara, a Moody's Senior Vice President. "In addition, we expect the company will continue to pay down its debt, lowering its leverage to below 4x within the next 12-18 months," added DiChiara.

RATINGS RATIONALE

ThaiBev's Baa3 issuer rating reflects its leading positions in beverages in Thailand. In particular, the resilient fundamentals of its spirits business — which contributes to around 65% of its consolidated EBITDA — continue to underpin its investment-grade profile.

The company's gross revenues dropped 5% to THB253 billion in fiscal 2020 ended September 2020 compared to last year, reflecting lower sales volumes (M liters) for beer and non-alcoholic beverages because of temporary bans on alcohol sales in Thailand earlier this year, and other coronavirus-related measures such as the temporary closure of entertainment venues and restaurants.

Still, the spirits segment's sales volumes (M liters) grew 0.2% over the same period, demonstrating the strength of its leading market position and its off-premise consumption nature. The spirits segment reported a 9.0% increase in EBITDA to THB28.5 billion in fiscal 2020 from THB26.1 billion in fiscal 2019, which was sufficient enough to fund a significant portion of the group's cash obligations (including capital spending, interest and taxes) over the same period.

That said, ThaiBev is smaller and less diversified than some of its global peers in the Baa-rated category, which may leave it more susceptible to changes in the macroeconomic environment or political instability in Thailand.

This includes rising political tensions in Thailand which have become more frequent since September, potentially hampering the country's economic recovery and tarnishing the recovery prospects of the tourism industry. While this environment poses challenges, Moody's believes that ThaiBev's leading market positions and the off-premise consumption nature of its spirits business provide some mitigation to these risks.

ThaiBev's EBITA margin has averaged around 15% over the last five years is comparable to other investment-grade beverage peers, including Heineken N.V.'s (Baa1 stable), Carlsberg Breweries A/S (Baa2 stable) and Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd.'s (Baa1 negative) over the same period. Moody's expects ThaiBev to maintain steady margins given cost control measures and a modest rebound in revenues in 2021.

But its debt levels remain elevated -- around THB223 billion inclusive of Moody's adjustments -- and its leverage remains at the high end of the tolerance range for its Baa3 rating at 4.9x. That said, Moody's expects the company will continue to pay down its debt with cash from operations, such that its leverage falls below 4x within the next 12-18 months.

Moody's expects ThaiBev's cash and cash from operations will be insufficient to cover its upcoming debt maturities -- primarily THB43 billion debentures maturing in March 2021 which were originally taken on to acquire its stake in Saigon Beer Alcohol Beverage Corp (Sabeco) -- projected capital spending, and dividends.

That said, the company has a THB40 billion committed bridge loan which can be used to repay its upcoming bond maturities. Moody's also expects the company to maintain a cash buffer of over THB25 billion on a consistent basis.

In terms of governance, Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi and his family hold around 67.96% of the outstanding shares of ThaiBev, while free float represents around 28% of shares. ThaiBev has a balanced financial policy with a track record of (1) reducing debt following significant acquisitions, and (2) managing dividend payouts based on investment plans and overall debt levels. However, there is no explicit public commitment to a stated leverage tolerance.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company will maintain a stable operating cash flow from its domestic spirits business, with an EBITA margin of 13%-15% on a sustained basis, improve its leverage towards 4.0x over the next 12-18 months, and gradually reduce its absolute debt levels.

Although Moody's expects ThaiBev's management will continue to consider acquisitions opportunistically to diversify its revenue sources and capitalize on growth opportunities in the ASEAN region, the rating does not incorporate any debt-financed acquisitions that would derail is deleveraging plans.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Upwards rating pressure is unlikely over the near term given the company's elevated leverage. However, over time a rating upgrade could be considered with a continued expansion in scale and further diversification, both geographically and product wise. Credit metrics indicative of an upgrade include (1) consolidated debt/EBITDA remaining below 2.0x; and (2) EBITA margin sustained above 20%.

Negative pressure on ThaiBev's rating could arise if its leverage fails to continue its steady improvement towards 4.0x or its absolute debt levels begin to rise. An EBITA margin sustained below 13% could also exert negative rating pressure. In addition, debt-financed acquisitions that derail the deleveraging trajectory would likely result in a downgrade.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Alcoholic Beverages Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1212834. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (ThaiBev) is the leading beverage producer in ASEAN. The company listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange in 2006. ThaiBev operates four business lines: spirits, beer, non-alcoholic beverages and food, generating around THB253 billion for the fiscal year ended September 2020.

ThaiBev is part of the TCC Group, a Thai conglomerate privately held by Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi and his wife Khunying Wanna Sirivadhanabhakdi, who together hold a 67.96% stake in ThaiBev.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Annalisa Di Chiara

Senior Vice President

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Ian Lewis

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

