Moody's affirms Thailand's Baa1 rating; maintains stable outlook

Singapore, April 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the Government of Thailand's Baa1 issuer and local currency senior unsecured ratings and maintained the outlook at stable. Moody's has also affirmed Thailand's foreign currency commercial paper rating at P-2.

The affirmation of the Baa1 ratings reflects Moody's expectations that Thailand will continue to display economic resiliency to future shocks, underpinned by its large and diverse economy and strong macroeconomic policy effectiveness. The rating also takes into account material downward pressure on the economy's growth potential from rapid population ageing and likely long-term economic scarring from the pandemic. While Moody's expects Thailand's government debt to increase and remain markedly higher than pre-pandemic norms, leaving the government with weakened fiscal strength for some time, Thailand's fiscal metrics will still be stronger than most Baa-rated peers. Further, Moody's assesses it likely that the government will quicken its pace of fiscal consolidation in the next two to three years once the economic recovery takes hold.

The stable outlook indicates balanced risks to Thailand's credit profile. Thailand's economic strength may benefit from productivity gains, including through the ramp-up of the Eastern Economic Corridor to a greater extent than Moody's currently expects. By contrast, the economic and social costs of ageing and Thailand's capacity to absorb them have yet to be tested. Meanwhile, the authorities' track record of effective macroeconomic policies, including prudent fiscal policies, despite noise in the political landscape, contributes to the stable outlook.

Thailand's local and foreign currency country ceilings remain unchanged at Aa3 and A1, respectively. The four-notch gap between the local currency ceiling and sovereign rating reflects a balance between the country's strong external balances and effective institutions, against the government's relatively large footprint in the economy and moderate political risks. The one notch gap between the foreign currency ceiling and the local currency ceiling takes into account Thailand's history of imposing capital controls, although its low external indebtedness and high policy effectiveness reduce the risks of potential transfer and convertibility restrictions in very low-probability scenarios of the government seeing a need to impose them.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR THE AFFIRMATION OF THE Baa1 RATING

ECONOMIC STRENGTH WILL REMAIN RESILIENT OVER THE NEAR TO MEDIUM TERM, THOUGH LONGER TERM CHALLENGES REMAIN

Moody's expects Thailand's real GDP growth to come in at above potential rates for the next two to three years, as the effects of the pandemic fade, although the renewed global shock of Russia's invasion of Ukraine will slow the recovery. Moody's projects the economy to expand by 3.4% in 2022 and 4.8% in 2023.

Tourist arrivals will pick up this year, albeit only gradually, following the reopening of borders in Thailand (and in many other countries) along with a concomitant easing of quarantine and testing requirements for tourists. Moody's expects tourist arrivals in Thailand to reach around 15% of pre-pandemic levels by end-2022, before rising to about 50% in 2023. Tourist arrivals are likely to return to pre-pandemic levels only in late-2024 or early-2025. Moody's baseline scenario incorporates a view that tourist arrivals from China will pick up only in 2023, while the number of Russian tourists will decline significantly in 2022 following the Russia-Ukraine military conflict before rising modestly in 2023. Tourist arrivals from China and Russia accounted for 28% and 4% of total arrivals in Thailand in 2019, respectively.

Moody's baseline forecasts have also incorporated the assessment that the Russia-Ukraine military conflict will weigh on Thailand's near-term growth, partially offsetting the positive impact from the reopening of borders. Moody's baseline assumption is for oil prices to average above $110 per barrel over 2022, before retreating toward $90 per barrel by the end of 2023. Higher oil prices will drive up inflation in the country, weighing on household purchasing power and consumption. In addition, weaker external demand, including from the US and Euro area, will pose a drag on Thailand's exports.

Over the longer term, Thailand continues to face structural challenges that will weigh on potential growth. Its rapidly ageing population constrains labour supply, while moderate competitiveness and shortages in higher-value added labour skills weighs on labour productivity. Furthermore, the pandemic risks leaving long-lasting scars on the labour market as long-term unemployment could result in discouraged workers and them permanently leaving the workforce.

Moody's currently factors in limited productivity benefits from the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), in line with a mixed track record thus far. Over the longer term, it remains to be seen whether the EEC will support materially higher investment flows and stronger productivity growth.

GOVERNMENT DEBT BURDEN WILL STAY HIGHER FOR SOME TIME, BUT FISCAL STRENGTH REMAINS STRONG RELATIVE TO PEERS

The pandemic shock led the government to run large fiscal deficits over 2020 and 2021 to support the economy, sharply raising the government debt burden. Indeed, Thailand's prudent fiscal policy in the past had given it sizable fiscal space to respond to the economic shock. Despite the marked increased in government debt, Thailand's fiscal and debt metrics are stronger than most Baa-rated peers and are likely to remain so, especially if – as Moody's expects – the sovereign returns to prudent fiscal policy as soon as the growth pressures fade.

Thailand's fiscal deficit was 4.5% and 7.9% of GDP for fiscal 2020 and 2021 respectively. Moody's expects the government to continue running deficits of 3-4% over the next two to three years to support the still-fragile economic recovery. Accordingly, Moody's expects the government debt to stay on a mild upward trend, reaching around 52-54% of GDP over 2022 to 2024, compared to 51% in 2021 and a much lower level of 34% in 2019. At that point, the economic and social environment are likely to create the conditions for narrower deficits that take the debt burden down.

Moody's assesses that Thailand's low share of foreign currency denominated debt will continue to shelter the government's balance sheet from external shocks. The large stock of domestic savings will also provide a stable source of local currency funding at a low cost, which in turn helps to sustain high debt affordability.

Further, Thailand will maintain ample foreign exchange reserves. Moody's projects small current account deficits, at -1.5% of GDP in 2022, on account of higher global commodity prices and still-elevated transport costs, before returning to surpluses from 2023. Moody's estimates Thailand's External Vulnerability Indicator, which is the ratio of short-term and long-term maturing debt to foreign exchange reserves, at 32.4% in 2022. This is well below the median for the Baa-rated peers of 50.4%, and denotes significant room before reserves adequacy becomes a source of risk.

LINGERING POLITICAL RISKS

Political risk remains a constraint to the rating. Thailand continues to face elevated political uncertainties, reflecting the relatively high levels of political polarization in the country. The youth-led protests, which fizzled out last year, may return with increasing frequency ahead of the general elections due by 2023. Additional political uncertainties emanate from the large and diverse mix of political parties in the ruling coalition and lingering tensions between the government and opposition parties.

Moody's assesses that there is a moderate probability of a recurrence in domestic political stress that could have a moderate credit impact on the effectiveness of policymaking and economic growth.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that the risks to Thailand's credit profile are balanced. Thailand's economic strength may benefit from productivity gains, including through the ramp-up of the Eastern Economic Corridor to a greater extent than Moody's currently expects. By contrast, the economic and social costs of ageing and Thailand's capacity to absorb them have yet to be tested.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Thailand's ESG credit impact score is moderately negative (CIS-3), reflecting demographic challenges, notably an ageing population, and environmental challenges relating to water supply safety, flooding and heat stress. This is mitigated by Thailand's sustained track record of solid governance and institutional strengths which have contributed to overall stability in macroeconomic growth and which supports the sovereign's capacity to respond to demographic and environmental challenges.

Thailand's exposure to environmental risks is moderately negative (E-3), driven by risks related to unsafe and high drawdown of water, flooding and associated exposure to an agriculture sector which is a significant employer. Thailand's exposure to physical climate and natural capital risks is moderate, mainly stemming from heat stress and a relatively limited protection of natural capital resources.

Thailand's social risk exposure is highly negative (S-4), driven mainly by its aging population, leading to declining labour force participation rate which weighs on potential growth. Thailand's moderate competitiveness, due in part to gaps in higher value-added labour skills, poses a further drag on potential growth. High wealth and income inequality also contribute to social risks.

Thailand's governance risk exposure is neutral-to-low (G-2), reflecting the country's strong institutions, which have built a track record of effective policymaking. However, there is a moderate probability of a recurrence in domestic political stress, which could reduce the effectiveness of policymaking.

GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): 18,231 (2020 Actual) (also known as Per Capita Income)

Real GDP growth (% change): -6.2% (2020 Actual) (also known as GDP Growth)

Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): -0.3% (2020 Actual)

Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: -4.5% (2020 Actual) (also known as Fiscal Balance)

Current Account Balance/GDP: 4.2% (2020 Actual) (also known as External Balance)

External debt/GDP: 38.1% (2020 Actual)

Economic resiliency: baa1

Default history: No default events (on bonds or loans) have been recorded since 1983.

On 04 April 2022, a rating committee was called to discuss the rating of the Thailand, Government of. The main points raised during the discussion were: The issuer's economic fundamentals, including its economic strength, have not materially changed. The issuer's institutions and governance strength, have not materially changed. The issuer's fiscal or financial strength, including its debt profile, has materially decreased. The issuer's susceptibility to event risks has not materially changed.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING UP

The rating would likely be upgraded should it become increasingly likely that Thailand's level of investments and competitiveness will rise significantly, leading to sustained increases in productivity growth that would at least partially offset the drag on potential growth from the current skills gaps and ageing population. This could stem from more effective structural reforms and faster ramp-up of the EEC than Moody's currently assumes and/or durable easing in political risks.

WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING DOWN

The rating would likely be downgraded if the government fiscal and debt metrics were to weaken materially beyond Moody's current expectations, and/or softening of the government's commitment to medium-term fiscal consolidation that were to result in continued deterioration in the government's fiscal strength.

There would also be downward pressures on the rating if political tensions were to rise to the extent that it weakens institutions and cripples policymaking. Prolonged political tensions leading to persistent weakness in investment flows, tourism and manufacturing activity would also be credit negative, on account that it would lower potential growth and erode fiscal strength.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Sovereign Ratings Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1158631. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The weighting of all rating factors is described in the methodology used in this credit rating action, if applicable.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

