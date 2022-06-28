Moody's affirms Thales' Senior Unsecured rating at A2, outlook changed to stable

Frankfurt am Main, June 28, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed Thales' Senior Unsecured ratings at A2. Concurrently the rating agency has affirmed the issuer's Commercial Paper rating at P-1 and its senior unsecured MTN rating at (P)A2. The Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) remains unchanged at baa1. The outlook on all ratings has been changed to stable from negative.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of the press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating affirmation of Thales' senior unsecured ratings and the change in outlook to stable from negative reflects (i) the company's strong execution through the pandemic, (ii) a good revenue and earnings visibility from a very strong 2021 order intake as well as a challenging geopolitical environment, (iii) a significant improvement in credit metrics with further progress expected over the next twelve months to bring back metrics to a level commensurate with the current rating, (iv) a conservative financial policy with a firm commitment to a strong investment grade rating.

Thales performed well through the pandemic compared to the broader European Aerospace & Defense sector, certainly also supported by its low exposure to commercial aviation markets (below 15% group revenue before the pandemic and below 10% in 2020). The company has fully restored its pre-pandemic profitability with a Moody's adjusted EBITDA margin of 13.6% in 2021 versus 12.8% pre-pandemic. This was driven by a lower reduction in revenue compared to issuers more exposed to commercial aviation but also by good cost control as Thales is more profitable than pre-pandemic on 12% lower revenue than pre-pandemic. Thales also performed very well from a cash flow point of view with a Moody's adjusted FCF of €1,004 million in 2020 and €1,633 million in 2021 although this was to some extent driven by prepayments and year-end cut off effects (especially in 2021). However the company has increased its cash conversion and free cash flow guidance for the next few years implying a healthy level of free cash flow generation going forward.

Thales has received 18% more orders in 2021 than in 2020. The order intake of €19.9 billion in 2021 is also 4% above 2019 order intake level. With a book to bill ratio of 1.23 versus 1.09 in 2020 and 1.04 in 2019 Thales has a good revenue and earnings visibility. Thales should also benefit from a trend towards higher defense spending across both European and non- European NATO countries following the invasion of Ukraine by Russia while the benefits of these higher spending commitments will most likely be felt more medium term than short term.

Thales has significantly improved its credit metrics during the course of 2021 with Moody's adjusted Debt/EBITDA dropping from 6.0x in 2020 to 4.0x in 2021 supported by both a recovery in earnings and repayment of gross debt (€1.7bn reduction in adjusted debt or 22% decline). Arguably credit metrics were weak before the pandemic and remain outside of our tolerance level for the current rating with a downgrade trigger set at 3.25x for the current rating. Credit metrics are expected to improve further in 2022 as earnings will continue to strengthen and we expect Thales to use excess cash to redeem upcoming debt maturities from cash. We expect credit metrics to be back inside our triggers at the latest by year-end 2022. We also note that 2021 credit metrics are negatively impacted by the treatment of Thales' transport activities as discontinued operations whilst cash proceeds have not been received and cannot be applied to debt reduction. Lastly we highlight that Thales' high gross leverage is mitigated by a very sizeable cash position (Moody's adjusted net debt / EBITDA stood at 1.7x at year-end 2021) whilst we expect the company to use excess cash to redeem gross debt as it matures.

Thales has affirmed its commitment to a strong investment grade rating at the presentation of its 2021 results. Its capital allocation policy is calibrated to support this objective. The €1 billion share buyback programme that the company has announced is conservative in light of the company's current liquidity, disposal proceeds and business outlook. The group's M&A policy will be focused on bolt-on acquisitions.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Thales' key credit metrics will improve to a level commensurate with a baa1 BCA by the end of 2022 at the latest supported by an improvement in earnings and the use of excess to redeem upcoming debt maturities. The stable outlook also encompasses the expectation that Thales will continue to maintain a prudent financial and capital allocation policy.

LIQUIDITY

Thales' liquidity position is strong. The company had €5049 billion of cash on balance sheet at 31st December 2021 and full availability under a €1.5bn RCF maturing in 2026. In addition Thales is expected to receive approximately €1.6 billion of proceeds from the sale of its transport business either at the end of 2022 or at the latest early 2023. This should amply cover any cash needs over the next 12 months whilst we expect the company to remain FCF positive on a Moody's adjusted basis. The company's €1 billion share buyback over 24 months is easily manageable with the current liquidity sources.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Positive rating pressure is unlikely in the short term. Longer term an operating margin in at least the low double-digit, a gross leverage as measured by Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA below 2.5x and excellent liquidity position could lead to positive rating pressure.

Negative rating pressure would build if Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA would increase sustainably above 3.25x, especially if not sufficiently balanced by the company's cash. A decline in operating margins back towards the mid-single digits in percentage terms, as well as less solid free cash flow (FCF/Debt sustainably below 5%) resulting in a weaker liquidity profile could also lead to negative rating pressure.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: Thales

Affirmations:

.... Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-1

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)A2

....Other Short Term, Affirmed (P)P-1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A2

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGIES

The principal methodologies used in these ratings were Aerospace and Defense published in October 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/75735 and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64864. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

CORPORATE PROFILE

Headquartered in La Defense, Paris, Thales is Europe's leading defence electronics contractor, with equally important market positions in aerospace and digital security following its Acquisition of Gemalto for a total consideration of €5.6 billion.

Thales generated revenue of €16:2 billion and EBIT of around €1.6 billion in 2021. The Government of France owns 26% of Thales' share capital and controls 35% of voting rights.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Stanislas Duquesnoy

Senior Vice President

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main, 60322

Germany

Anke Rindermann

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

Releasing Office:

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main, 60322

Germany

