Moody's affirms The Commercial Bank of Qatar's ratings with a stable outlook, and places National Bank of Oman's ratings on review for upgrade

Limassol, June 14, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today affirmed The
Commercial Bank (P.S.Q.C.) (CBQ)'s bank
deposit ratings at A3/Prime-2 and maintained the stable outlook
on the long-term ratings. At the same time the rating agency
affirmed CBQ's ba1 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted
BCA, its A2/Prime-1 Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRRs) and
A2(cr)/Prime-1(cr) Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessment.
Concurrently, the rating agency placed on review for upgrade National
Bank of Oman SAOG (NBO)'s ba3 Adjusted BCA, Ba3 long-term
deposit ratings, Ba3 senior unsecured ratings, Ba2 long-term
local currency CRR and Ba2(cr) long-term CR Assessment.
At the same time, the rating agency affirmed NBO's ba3 BCA,
Ba2 long-term foreign currency CRR and all its short-term
ratings and assessments at NP and NP(cr).
Today's rating action follows CBQ's recent offer to the shareholders
of NBO to acquire an additional 15.2% stake in NBO,
which if successful would increase its shareholding in the bank to 50.1%.
Following the potential increase in shareholding CBQ would consolidate
NBO as a subsidiary. The offer period to the shareholders opened
on 10 June 2021 and closes on 11 July 2021.
Detailed information regarding CBQ's plans for NBO following the
acquisition are not yet available.
The full list of the affected ratings and assessments can be found at
the end of this press release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
-- AFFIRMATION OF CBQ'S RATINGS AND STABLE OUTLOOK
The ratings affirmation and stable outlook reflect Moody's expectation
that following a successful acquisition of a controlling stake in NBO,
the credit profile of CBQ would remain commensurate with its existing
ba1 BCA despite increased exposure to Oman's more challenging operating
environment (Weak+ Macro Profile) and the slightly weaker financial
profile of NBO. This reflects both ongoing improvement in CBQ's
financial metrics in recent years in line with the bank's strategy
and the expected recovery in its regulatory capital ratios after the acquisition
in line with its long-term targets to raise capital buffers.
Moody's estimates that following a potential consolidation of NBO,
CBQ's exposure to Oman will account for approximately 18%
of assets, based on year-end 2020 figures. The bank's
consolidated problem loans ratio (stage 3 loans, net of interest
in suspense to gross loans) will increase modestly to a pro-forma
3.7% immediately following the transaction given NBO's
higher 5.1% problem loan ratio as of March 2021.
The consolidation of NBO would reverse the recent improving trend of CBQ's
problem loan ratio which had progressively declined to 3.3%
as of March 2021, from 5.0% at the end of 2018.
CBQ continues to focus on exiting riskier sectors and borrowers,
while growing its exposure to lower-risk Qatari government and
government-related entities, at 19% of total loans
as of March 2021 up from 16% a year earlier. Regulated retail
lending also grew to 9% of total loans up from 7%.
Exposure to the challenged real estate sector remained high at 19%
of total loans as of March 2021 but below the 21% reported as of
March 2020. A successful offer to acquire a controlling stake in
NBO, would also allow CBQ to implement more stringent risk management
standards at the Omani entity.
CBQ estimates that its regulatory Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital
ratio will decline by about one percentage point to around 11%
following the transaction, from the 12.0% reported
as at March 2021. However, the bank expects to rebuild its
capital buffers within one calendar year from own resources. CBQ's
tangible common equity (TCE)/risk-weighted assets (RWAs) ratio
of 13.5% as of March 2021 could decline by a somewhat larger
degree, in the event goodwill is created from the transaction.
However, this recent level is higher than in the past following
the bank's five-year turnaround strategy introduced in 2016.
The TCE/RWAs ratio was 12.1% at end 2016. CBQ plans
to further raise its capital buffers in the coming years, with an
indicative CET1 ratio target of around 14% by 2026.
Moody's expects CBQ's profitability to be sustained after
a potential consolidation, supported by lower losses from associates
that related to poor performance at United Arab Bank PJSC (deposits:
Ba1 Negative, BCA: b1) in 2019-2020, although
loan provision expenses will remain somewhat elevated and cost efficiency
will deteriorate moderately from strong levels given NBO's higher
cost structure. CBQ's net income to tangible assets was 1.1%
in 2020.
Meanwhile, the rating agency expects that the transaction will not
have a material impact on the post-consolidation market funding
reliance and liquidity buffers of CBQ because of NBO's slightly
lower market funding reliance and the approximately $130 million
that will be paid as cash consideration for the acquisition of the additional
stake in NBO will not materially impact liquidity.
CBQ's BCA continues to reflect high concentrations on both sides
of the balance sheet, the bank's presence in the difficult
Turkish market, the potential impact on loan quality from last year's
economic downturn once support measures to borrowers are gradually lifted
and the bank's reliance on more confidence sensitive external funding.
CBQ's A3 deposit ratings continue to incorporate four notches of government
support uplift from the bank's ba1 BCA because of Moody's assessment
of a very high probability of government support, in case of need,
from the Qatari authorities. This expectation is based on (1) the
strong track record of support by the Qatari government, which pre-emptively
supported banks in Qatar in the past; and (2) the government's 16.8%
shareholding in CBQ.
-- REVIEW FOR UPGRADE ON NBO'S LONG-TERM RATINGS
AND ADJUSTED BCA
The review for upgrade on the long-term ratings and adjusted BCA
reflects CBQ's purchase offer to the other shareholders of NBO to
acquire an additional 15.2% stake, which would increase
its shareholding in the bank to 50.1%. Following
the increase in shareholding, CBQ will consolidate NBO as a subsidiary.
This would lead to an increase in our assumption of affiliate support
to High, and exert positive pressure on the bank's Adjusted
BCA, given CBQ's management control of NBO, combined with
the strategic fit and brand name association of NBO with CBQ Group.
As a consequence of the pressure on the Adjusted BCA, the bank's
long-term ratings would also be affected.
Should the review conclude with an upgrade, NBO's ratings
would likely be placed on negative outlook to reflect the negative outlook
on the sovereign rating, which signals potential deterioration in
the Omani government's credit strength. This could affect NBO's
ratings exerting negative pressure via the operating environment,
as NBO mostly operates in Oman, and/or in a scenario of lower sovereign
ceilings' levels.
-- AFFIRMATION OF NBO'S BCA
The affirmation of the bank's BCA at ba3 reflects its sound profitability
supported by its established domestic franchise, although Moody's
expect it to face material pressure from the challenging environment in
Oman. The bank's net income to tangible assets was at 0.3%
as at December 2020 and 0.5% in Q1 2021, down from
1.2% in 2019, driven by lower interest income and
high provisions. This is moderated by the bank's weakening
asset quality, driven by both the coronavirus outbreak effect on
the economy and pre-existing pressures, and modest capital
buffers. As of March 2021 the bank's problem loans/gross
loans increased to 5.1% (from 4.5% as of December
2019), while its tangible common equity/risk weighted assets stood
at 11.5%.
In addition, the BCA affirmation also reflects Moody's expectations
that the bank's liquid resources will remain modest, amid
relatively tight funding conditions in Oman, combined with the bank's
high reliance on deposits from the government and government-related
entities, which exposes it to potential funding volatility in the
context of strained government finances. As of March 2021,
the bank's market funds/tangible banking assets stood at a relatively
high 15.2%, liquid banking assets/tangible banking
assets at 19.4% and its net loan-to-deposit
ratio remained high at 112%.
The bank's BCA and Adjusted BCA, are at the same level as
the rating of the Government of Oman (Ba3 negative). As a result,
there is no government support uplift for the bank's deposit ratings
despite our assessment of a very high likelihood of government support
in case of need. This assumption reflects the government's 32%
direct and indirect ownership stake in NBO, the bank's importance
to the local financial system, its large government-related
deposits and the Omani authorities' track record of supporting banks.
Also, Moody's affirmed the long-term foreign currency
CRR at Ba2, which is capped by the foreign currency sovereign ceiling,
as applied to foreign currency bonds, at Ba2.
-- RATING OUTLOOK
In addition to the transaction-related drivers outlined earlier,
the stable outlook on CBQ's long-term ratings balances the
bank's adequate capital and liquidity, and improved risk management
against its balance sheet concentrations and high reliance on market funding.
The stable outlook also takes into account the stable outlook on the Qatari
government's rating.
The review for upgrade on NBO's long-term ratings and adjusted
BCA reflects Moody's view that following a successful acquisition
for CBQ of a controlling stake in the bank, the probability of affiliate
support assumption from CBQ would change into High, and would lead
to higher Adjusted BCA and long-term ratings.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Upward pressure on CBQ's ratings could develop from a combination of the
following: (1) a sustained improvement in the domestic operating
environment; (2) a material improvement in asset quality and a reduction
in balance sheet concentrations; and (3) a sustained significant
increase in profitability and capital adequacy.
Downward pressure on CBQ's ratings could develop: (1) from a significant
deterioration in operating conditions; (2) a material weakening in
the bank's asset quality; (3) if the bank's does not
recover its capital metrics after the potential consolidation of NBO and
if its profitability is not sustained; and (4) from a deterioration
in the bank's funding profile and liquidity metrics.
As indicated by the review for upgrade, upward pressure on the long-term
ratings of NBO could develop if there is a change in Moody's assumption
of affiliate support from CBQ. This would lead positive pressure
to the bank's Adjusted BCA, and to its long-term ratings
at the end of the review period.
For NBO, downward rating pressure is currently limited given the
review for upgrade on the long-term ratings. However,
the review for upgrade counterbalances some preexisting downward pressure
on the ratings of NBO, that could develop through a deterioration
in the sovereign's credit profile, or a material deterioration in
the bank's solvency and liquidity.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
..Issuer: The Commercial Bank (P.S.Q.C.)
Affirmations:
....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
Affirmed ba1
....Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed
ba1
....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed A2(cr)
....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed P-1(cr)
....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
Affirmed A2
....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
Affirmed P-1
....Short-term Bank Deposit Ratings,
Affirmed P-2
....Long-term Bank Deposit Ratings,
Affirmed A3, Outlook Remains Stable
....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note
Program, Affirmed (P)A3
....Subordinate Medium-Term Note Program,
Affirmed (P)Baa3
Outlook Action:
....Outlook, Remains Stable
..Issuer: CB Global Limited
Affirmation:
....BACKED Commercial Paper, Affirmed
P-2
Outlook Action:
....Outlook, No Outlook Assigned
..Issuer: CBQ Finance Limited
Affirmations:
....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term
Note Program, Affirmed (P)A3
....BACKED Subordinate Medium-Term
Note Program, Affirmed (P)Baa3
....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed A3, Outlook Remains Stable
Outlook Action:
....Outlook, Remains Stable
..Issuer: National Bank of Oman SAOG
On Review for Upgrade:
....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently ba3
....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Ba2(cr)
....Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating
(Local Currency), Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently
Ba2
....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note
Program, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently (P)Ba3
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Ba3, Outlook Changed
To Ratings Under Review From Negative
....Long-term Bank Deposit Ratings,
Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Ba3, Outlook Changed
To Ratings Under Review From Negative
Affirmations:
....Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed
ba3
....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed NP(cr)
....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
Affirmed NP
....Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating
(Foreign Currency), Affirmed Ba2
....Short-term Bank Deposit Ratings,
Affirmed NP
Outlook Action:
....Outlook, Changed To Ratings Under
Review From Negative
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in March 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1261354.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
The local market analyst for National Bank of Oman SAOG ratings is Francesca
Paolino, +971 (423) 795-68.
