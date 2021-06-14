Moody's affirms The Commercial Bank of Qatar's ratings with a stable outlook, and places National Bank of Oman's ratings on review for upgrade

Limassol, June 14, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today affirmed The Commercial Bank (P.S.Q.C.) (CBQ)'s bank deposit ratings at A3/Prime-2 and maintained the stable outlook on the long-term ratings. At the same time the rating agency affirmed CBQ's ba1 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA, its A2/Prime-1 Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRRs) and A2(cr)/Prime-1(cr) Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessment.

Concurrently, the rating agency placed on review for upgrade National Bank of Oman SAOG (NBO)'s ba3 Adjusted BCA, Ba3 long-term deposit ratings, Ba3 senior unsecured ratings, Ba2 long-term local currency CRR and Ba2(cr) long-term CR Assessment. At the same time, the rating agency affirmed NBO's ba3 BCA, Ba2 long-term foreign currency CRR and all its short-term ratings and assessments at NP and NP(cr).

Today's rating action follows CBQ's recent offer to the shareholders of NBO to acquire an additional 15.2% stake in NBO, which if successful would increase its shareholding in the bank to 50.1%. Following the potential increase in shareholding CBQ would consolidate NBO as a subsidiary. The offer period to the shareholders opened on 10 June 2021 and closes on 11 July 2021.

Detailed information regarding CBQ's plans for NBO following the acquisition are not yet available.

The full list of the affected ratings and assessments can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

-- AFFIRMATION OF CBQ'S RATINGS AND STABLE OUTLOOK

The ratings affirmation and stable outlook reflect Moody's expectation that following a successful acquisition of a controlling stake in NBO, the credit profile of CBQ would remain commensurate with its existing ba1 BCA despite increased exposure to Oman's more challenging operating environment (Weak+ Macro Profile) and the slightly weaker financial profile of NBO. This reflects both ongoing improvement in CBQ's financial metrics in recent years in line with the bank's strategy and the expected recovery in its regulatory capital ratios after the acquisition in line with its long-term targets to raise capital buffers.

Moody's estimates that following a potential consolidation of NBO, CBQ's exposure to Oman will account for approximately 18% of assets, based on year-end 2020 figures. The bank's consolidated problem loans ratio (stage 3 loans, net of interest in suspense to gross loans) will increase modestly to a pro-forma 3.7% immediately following the transaction given NBO's higher 5.1% problem loan ratio as of March 2021. The consolidation of NBO would reverse the recent improving trend of CBQ's problem loan ratio which had progressively declined to 3.3% as of March 2021, from 5.0% at the end of 2018.

CBQ continues to focus on exiting riskier sectors and borrowers, while growing its exposure to lower-risk Qatari government and government-related entities, at 19% of total loans as of March 2021 up from 16% a year earlier. Regulated retail lending also grew to 9% of total loans up from 7%. Exposure to the challenged real estate sector remained high at 19% of total loans as of March 2021 but below the 21% reported as of March 2020. A successful offer to acquire a controlling stake in NBO, would also allow CBQ to implement more stringent risk management standards at the Omani entity.

CBQ estimates that its regulatory Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio will decline by about one percentage point to around 11% following the transaction, from the 12.0% reported as at March 2021. However, the bank expects to rebuild its capital buffers within one calendar year from own resources. CBQ's tangible common equity (TCE)/risk-weighted assets (RWAs) ratio of 13.5% as of March 2021 could decline by a somewhat larger degree, in the event goodwill is created from the transaction. However, this recent level is higher than in the past following the bank's five-year turnaround strategy introduced in 2016. The TCE/RWAs ratio was 12.1% at end 2016. CBQ plans to further raise its capital buffers in the coming years, with an indicative CET1 ratio target of around 14% by 2026.

Moody's expects CBQ's profitability to be sustained after a potential consolidation, supported by lower losses from associates that related to poor performance at United Arab Bank PJSC (deposits: Ba1 Negative, BCA: b1) in 2019-2020, although loan provision expenses will remain somewhat elevated and cost efficiency will deteriorate moderately from strong levels given NBO's higher cost structure. CBQ's net income to tangible assets was 1.1% in 2020.

Meanwhile, the rating agency expects that the transaction will not have a material impact on the post-consolidation market funding reliance and liquidity buffers of CBQ because of NBO's slightly lower market funding reliance and the approximately $130 million that will be paid as cash consideration for the acquisition of the additional stake in NBO will not materially impact liquidity.

CBQ's BCA continues to reflect high concentrations on both sides of the balance sheet, the bank's presence in the difficult Turkish market, the potential impact on loan quality from last year's economic downturn once support measures to borrowers are gradually lifted and the bank's reliance on more confidence sensitive external funding.

CBQ's A3 deposit ratings continue to incorporate four notches of government support uplift from the bank's ba1 BCA because of Moody's assessment of a very high probability of government support, in case of need, from the Qatari authorities. This expectation is based on (1) the strong track record of support by the Qatari government, which pre-emptively supported banks in Qatar in the past; and (2) the government's 16.8% shareholding in CBQ.

-- REVIEW FOR UPGRADE ON NBO'S LONG-TERM RATINGS AND ADJUSTED BCA

The review for upgrade on the long-term ratings and adjusted BCA reflects CBQ's purchase offer to the other shareholders of NBO to acquire an additional 15.2% stake, which would increase its shareholding in the bank to 50.1%. Following the increase in shareholding, CBQ will consolidate NBO as a subsidiary. This would lead to an increase in our assumption of affiliate support to High, and exert positive pressure on the bank's Adjusted BCA, given CBQ's management control of NBO, combined with the strategic fit and brand name association of NBO with CBQ Group. As a consequence of the pressure on the Adjusted BCA, the bank's long-term ratings would also be affected.

Should the review conclude with an upgrade, NBO's ratings would likely be placed on negative outlook to reflect the negative outlook on the sovereign rating, which signals potential deterioration in the Omani government's credit strength. This could affect NBO's ratings exerting negative pressure via the operating environment, as NBO mostly operates in Oman, and/or in a scenario of lower sovereign ceilings' levels.

-- AFFIRMATION OF NBO'S BCA

The affirmation of the bank's BCA at ba3 reflects its sound profitability supported by its established domestic franchise, although Moody's expect it to face material pressure from the challenging environment in Oman. The bank's net income to tangible assets was at 0.3% as at December 2020 and 0.5% in Q1 2021, down from 1.2% in 2019, driven by lower interest income and high provisions. This is moderated by the bank's weakening asset quality, driven by both the coronavirus outbreak effect on the economy and pre-existing pressures, and modest capital buffers. As of March 2021 the bank's problem loans/gross loans increased to 5.1% (from 4.5% as of December 2019), while its tangible common equity/risk weighted assets stood at 11.5%.

In addition, the BCA affirmation also reflects Moody's expectations that the bank's liquid resources will remain modest, amid relatively tight funding conditions in Oman, combined with the bank's high reliance on deposits from the government and government-related entities, which exposes it to potential funding volatility in the context of strained government finances. As of March 2021, the bank's market funds/tangible banking assets stood at a relatively high 15.2%, liquid banking assets/tangible banking assets at 19.4% and its net loan-to-deposit ratio remained high at 112%.

The bank's BCA and Adjusted BCA, are at the same level as the rating of the Government of Oman (Ba3 negative). As a result, there is no government support uplift for the bank's deposit ratings despite our assessment of a very high likelihood of government support in case of need. This assumption reflects the government's 32% direct and indirect ownership stake in NBO, the bank's importance to the local financial system, its large government-related deposits and the Omani authorities' track record of supporting banks.

Also, Moody's affirmed the long-term foreign currency CRR at Ba2, which is capped by the foreign currency sovereign ceiling, as applied to foreign currency bonds, at Ba2.

-- RATING OUTLOOK

In addition to the transaction-related drivers outlined earlier, the stable outlook on CBQ's long-term ratings balances the bank's adequate capital and liquidity, and improved risk management against its balance sheet concentrations and high reliance on market funding. The stable outlook also takes into account the stable outlook on the Qatari government's rating.

The review for upgrade on NBO's long-term ratings and adjusted BCA reflects Moody's view that following a successful acquisition for CBQ of a controlling stake in the bank, the probability of affiliate support assumption from CBQ would change into High, and would lead to higher Adjusted BCA and long-term ratings.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure on CBQ's ratings could develop from a combination of the following: (1) a sustained improvement in the domestic operating environment; (2) a material improvement in asset quality and a reduction in balance sheet concentrations; and (3) a sustained significant increase in profitability and capital adequacy.

Downward pressure on CBQ's ratings could develop: (1) from a significant deterioration in operating conditions; (2) a material weakening in the bank's asset quality; (3) if the bank's does not recover its capital metrics after the potential consolidation of NBO and if its profitability is not sustained; and (4) from a deterioration in the bank's funding profile and liquidity metrics.

As indicated by the review for upgrade, upward pressure on the long-term ratings of NBO could develop if there is a change in Moody's assumption of affiliate support from CBQ. This would lead positive pressure to the bank's Adjusted BCA, and to its long-term ratings at the end of the review period.

For NBO, downward rating pressure is currently limited given the review for upgrade on the long-term ratings. However, the review for upgrade counterbalances some preexisting downward pressure on the ratings of NBO, that could develop through a deterioration in the sovereign's credit profile, or a material deterioration in the bank's solvency and liquidity.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: The Commercial Bank (P.S.Q.C.)

Affirmations:

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed ba1

....Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed ba1

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed A2(cr)

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-1(cr)

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Affirmed A2

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Affirmed P-1

....Short-term Bank Deposit Ratings, Affirmed P-2

....Long-term Bank Deposit Ratings, Affirmed A3, Outlook Remains Stable

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)A3

....Subordinate Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)Baa3

Outlook Action:

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: CB Global Limited

Affirmation:

....BACKED Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2

Outlook Action:

....Outlook, No Outlook Assigned

..Issuer: CBQ Finance Limited

Affirmations:

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)A3

....BACKED Subordinate Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)Baa3

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A3, Outlook Remains Stable

Outlook Action:

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: National Bank of Oman SAOG

On Review for Upgrade:

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently ba3

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Ba2(cr)

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Ba2

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently (P)Ba3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Ba3, Outlook Changed To Ratings Under Review From Negative

....Long-term Bank Deposit Ratings, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Ba3, Outlook Changed To Ratings Under Review From Negative

Affirmations:

....Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed ba3

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed NP(cr)

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Affirmed NP

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Ba2

....Short-term Bank Deposit Ratings, Affirmed NP

Outlook Action:

....Outlook, Changed To Ratings Under Review From Negative

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in March 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1261354. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The local market analyst for National Bank of Oman SAOG ratings is Francesca Paolino, +971 (423) 795-68.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1263068.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The below contact information is provided for information purposes only. Please see the ratings tab of the issuer page at www.moodys.com, for each of the ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the lead rating analyst and the Moody's legal entity that has issued the ratings.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Alexios Philippides

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service Cyprus Ltd.

Porto Bello Building

1, Siafi Street, 3042 Limassol

PO Box 53205

Limassol CY 3301

Cyprus

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Henry MacNevin

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Cyprus Ltd.

Porto Bello Building

1, Siafi Street, 3042 Limassol

PO Box 53205

Limassol CY 3301

Cyprus

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

