Moody's affirms The Export-Import Bank of Korea's Aa2 foreign currency senior unsecured rating

Hong Kong, December 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the Aa2 foreign currency senior unsecured rating of The Export-Import Bank of Korea (KEXIM).

The outlook remains stable.

The full list of ratings is provided at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of KEXIM's ratings, which are at the same level as the Government of Korea's Aa2 rating, reflects: (1) Article 37 of the KEXIM Act, that holds the government responsible for the bank's solvency; (2) the government's 100% ownership of the bank; (3) the absence of legal barriers to timely support; and (4) KEXIM's close affiliation with the government, given the bank's status as a government-controlled policy bank.

Moody's views that extraordinary government support is near certain based on: (1) KEXIM's public policy mandate to support Korea's export and import sectors, which aligns its interest with that of the government; (2) the direct influence exerted by the government on KEXIM's operations through the appointment of board members and management; (3) the track record of the government providing frequent equity capital injection; and (4) Moody's view that KEXIM's default would substantially damage the government's reputation and impair its ability to achieve its policy objectives.

Moody's has also taken into consideration Korea's very high institutional strength and fiscal strength, which support KEXIM's role as a de facto foreign currency benchmark issuer for other Korean issuers.

Ongoing capital injections will support KEXIM's capitalization, which weakened in the first half of 2020 due to the loans extended to corporates affected by the coronavirus pandemic, resulting in 14% asset growth compared to the end of 2019. KEXIM's capitalization, as measured by tangible common equity to risk weighted assets, fell to 11.2% as of the end of June 2020 from 12.4% at the end of 2019.

In response, the Korean government injected capital of KRW578.3 billion ($527.1 million) in cash in July 2020, equivalent to 4% of the bank's tangible common equity as of the end of June 2020.

KEXIM is entirely wholesale-funded, making it potentially vulnerable to refinancing risk. However, this risk is mitigated by its government-related entity status, and by KEXIM's demonstrated access to the capital markets through the cycles. Moreover, Moody's expects that KEXIM will have access to alternative funding sources in times of market stress, such as government-guaranteed debt issuance.

Moody's regards KEXIM's government ownership and solid corporate governance as a governance consideration under our ESG framework, given its implications for KEXIM's organizational and board structures, policies and procedures. Today's action reflects the continued impact governance factors have on KEXIM's credit quality, including support for its capitalization.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING UP

KEXIM's rating is likely to be upgraded if Korea's sovereign rating is upgraded.

WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING DOWN

KEXIM's rating is likely to be downgraded if (1) Korea's sovereign rating is downgraded; (2) there is evidence of weakening government support for KEXIM; (3) KEXIM's strategic role and importance to Korea weaken; or (4) its role as a de facto foreign currency benchmark issuer weakens.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The Export-Import Bank of Korea is headquartered in Seoul and reported assets of KRW104.4 trillion (USD86.8 billion) at the end of June 2020.

LIST OF AFFIRMED RATINGS

- Foreign currency senior unsecured rating: Aa2 with a stable outlook

- Foreign currency senior unsecured shelf rating: (P)Aa2

- Foreign currency backed senior unsecured shelf rating: (P)Aa2

- Foreign currency senior unsecured MTN rating: (P)Aa2

- Foreign currency commercial paper rating: P-1

- Foreign currency other short-term rating: (P)P-1

- Outlook remains stable

