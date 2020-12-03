Moody's affirms The Export-Import Bank of Korea's Aa2 foreign currency senior unsecured rating

Hong Kong, December 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the Aa2 foreign currency senior
unsecured rating of The Export-Import Bank of Korea (KEXIM).
The outlook remains stable.
The full list of ratings is provided at the end of this press release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The affirmation of KEXIM's ratings, which are at the same level
as the Government of Korea's Aa2 rating, reflects: (1) Article
37 of the KEXIM Act, that holds the government responsible for the
bank's solvency; (2) the government's 100% ownership of the
bank; (3) the absence of legal barriers to timely support; and
(4) KEXIM's close affiliation with the government, given the bank's
status as a government-controlled policy bank.
Moody's views that extraordinary government support is near certain based
on: (1) KEXIM's public policy mandate to support Korea's export
and import sectors, which aligns its interest with that of the government;
(2) the direct influence exerted by the government on KEXIM's operations
through the appointment of board members and management; (3) the
track record of the government providing frequent equity capital injection;
and (4) Moody's view that KEXIM's default would substantially
damage the government's reputation and impair its ability to achieve
its policy objectives.
Moody's has also taken into consideration Korea's very high institutional
strength and fiscal strength, which support KEXIM's role as
a de facto foreign currency benchmark issuer for other Korean issuers.
Ongoing capital injections will support KEXIM's capitalization,
which weakened in the first half of 2020 due to the loans extended to
corporates affected by the coronavirus pandemic, resulting in 14%
asset growth compared to the end of 2019. KEXIM's capitalization,
as measured by tangible common equity to risk weighted assets, fell
to 11.2% as of the end of June 2020 from 12.4%
at the end of 2019.
In response, the Korean government injected capital of KRW578.3
billion ($527.1 million) in cash in July 2020, equivalent
to 4% of the bank's tangible common equity as of the end
of June 2020.
KEXIM is entirely wholesale-funded, making it potentially
vulnerable to refinancing risk. However, this risk is mitigated
by its government-related entity status, and by KEXIM's
demonstrated access to the capital markets through the cycles.
Moreover, Moody's expects that KEXIM will have access to alternative
funding sources in times of market stress, such as government-guaranteed
debt issuance.
Moody's regards KEXIM's government ownership and solid corporate
governance as a governance consideration under our ESG framework,
given its implications for KEXIM's organizational and board structures,
policies and procedures. Today's action reflects the continued
impact governance factors have on KEXIM's credit quality,
including support for its capitalization.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING UP
KEXIM's rating is likely to be upgraded if Korea's sovereign rating is
upgraded.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING DOWN
KEXIM's rating is likely to be downgraded if (1) Korea's sovereign
rating is downgraded; (2) there is evidence of weakening government
support for KEXIM; (3) KEXIM's strategic role and importance
to Korea weaken; or (4) its role as a de facto foreign currency benchmark
issuer weakens.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Government-Related
Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
The Export-Import Bank of Korea is headquartered in Seoul and reported
assets of KRW104.4 trillion (USD86.8 billion) at the end
of June 2020.
LIST OF AFFIRMED RATINGS
- Foreign currency senior unsecured rating: Aa2 with a stable
outlook
- Foreign currency senior unsecured shelf rating: (P)Aa2
- Foreign currency backed senior unsecured shelf rating:
(P)Aa2
- Foreign currency senior unsecured MTN rating: (P)Aa2
- Foreign currency commercial paper rating: P-1
- Foreign currency other short-term rating: (P)P-1
- Outlook remains stable
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating
when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless
noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity,
the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s)
generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of
its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com
for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the
ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's
Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating
and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving
this Credit Rating.
