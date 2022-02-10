Moody's affirms The Great Rolling Stock Company Plc's ratings; outlook remains stable

London, 10 February 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed
the Baa2 backed senior secured ratings on debt issued by The Great Rolling
Stock Company Plc (the Issuer), as well as the (P)Baa2 backed senior
secured MTN programme rating. The outlook remains stable.
The Issuer is the financing vehicle for (and is guaranteed by) Angel Trains
Group Limited (Angel Trains). Angel Trains is a leading lessor
of train rolling stock within the UK.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Baa2 ratings reflect as credit strengths (1) Angel Trains' size
and scale as a leading UK rolling stock lessor, (2) strong operational
performance since privatisation in 1994, with close to 100%
rolling stock utilisation rates, (3) a track record of stable industry
oversight and support from the UK Department for Transport (DfT),
(4) revenue is predominantly derived from passenger vehicle rental,
with no exposure to the more volatile freight rental sector, (5)
revenue is not linked to passenger volumes or ticket sales and (6) the
protective features of Angel Trains' ring-fenced financing structure.
The Baa2 ratings also reflect the following credit weaknesses (1) exposure
to rolling stock re-leasing risk, and (2) the potential for
adverse change in rail industry regulation or travel habits.
Angel Trains continued to demonstrate satisfactory financial performance
across 2021 and achieved 100% utilisation of its fleet.
The UK government's Williams Shapps Plan for Rail (WSP) was in line
with expectation and the regulatory environment for rail and rail rolling
stock continues to be stable and supportive. Angel Trains continued
to receive vehicle rental payments from train operating companies (TOCs)
on a timely basis, primarily because the TOCs benefitted from government
financial support and revenue risk transfer during the coronavirus pandemic
when passenger volumes were extremely low. Last year, Angel
Trains successfully re-leased its fleet of 436 vehicles on the
South Eastern franchise (the original lease expired in October 2021) which
contributed approximately 11% of 2021 revenue.
During the coronavirus pandemic, remote working has become common
within certain industries where physical attendance at the workplace is
not critical. Remote working is likely to remain to some extent
after the health crisis has subsided. This would reduce the number
of passengers traveling to and from city centres at peak times.
Whilst contracted lease revenue is not dependent on passenger numbers
or usage of trains, a long-term decline in peak demand may
lead to operators leasing fewer vehicles. However, previous
levels of overcrowding on certain services may limit the reduction in
vehicles even if passenger demand reduces. In addition, remote
working may only become more common on certain days (for example Mondays
and Fridays) such that peak rail demand does not reduce significantly.
Lastly if fewer vehicles are required in the future, Angel Trains
could reduce its fleet to match demand by replacing fewer life-expired
vehicles with new vehicles. We expect this would result in lower
debt because new vehicles are mostly debt funded.
RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK
The outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation of strong cash
flow generation supported by rolling stock lease renewals at lease rates
that are, at a minimum, in line with our base case forecast
and that Angel Trains will continue to employ conservative financial policies.
The stable outlook also reflects our expectation of continued stable and
supportive regulation of the UK passenger rail sector.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be upgraded because of a Moody's expectation,
resulting from conservative financial policies or strong financial performance,
that the net debt to EBITDA ratio will be lower than 4.5x on a
sustained basis.
The ratings could be downgraded because of the following reasons:
(1) a Moody's expectation, resulting from aggressive financial policies
or poor financial performance, that the net debt to EBITDA ratio
will be higher than 6.5x on a sustained basis; (2) a deterioration
in the stable and supportive regulation of the passenger rail sector;
(3) a sustained reduction in demand for commuter rail travel, if
it results in large numbers of trains with residual economic value coming
off lease, due to either (a) increased remote working or (b) increased
ticket prices due to government budget constraints resulting in reduced
subsidies for the rail sector.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Generic Project Finance
Methodology published in January 2022 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1313741.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
