Moody's affirms The Great Rolling Stock Company Plc's ratings; outlook remains stable

London, 10 February 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed the Baa2 backed senior secured ratings on debt issued by The Great Rolling Stock Company Plc (the Issuer), as well as the (P)Baa2 backed senior secured MTN programme rating. The outlook remains stable.

The Issuer is the financing vehicle for (and is guaranteed by) Angel Trains Group Limited (Angel Trains). Angel Trains is a leading lessor of train rolling stock within the UK.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa2 ratings reflect as credit strengths (1) Angel Trains' size and scale as a leading UK rolling stock lessor, (2) strong operational performance since privatisation in 1994, with close to 100% rolling stock utilisation rates, (3) a track record of stable industry oversight and support from the UK Department for Transport (DfT), (4) revenue is predominantly derived from passenger vehicle rental, with no exposure to the more volatile freight rental sector, (5) revenue is not linked to passenger volumes or ticket sales and (6) the protective features of Angel Trains' ring-fenced financing structure.

The Baa2 ratings also reflect the following credit weaknesses (1) exposure to rolling stock re-leasing risk, and (2) the potential for adverse change in rail industry regulation or travel habits.

Angel Trains continued to demonstrate satisfactory financial performance across 2021 and achieved 100% utilisation of its fleet. The UK government's Williams Shapps Plan for Rail (WSP) was in line with expectation and the regulatory environment for rail and rail rolling stock continues to be stable and supportive. Angel Trains continued to receive vehicle rental payments from train operating companies (TOCs) on a timely basis, primarily because the TOCs benefitted from government financial support and revenue risk transfer during the coronavirus pandemic when passenger volumes were extremely low. Last year, Angel Trains successfully re-leased its fleet of 436 vehicles on the South Eastern franchise (the original lease expired in October 2021) which contributed approximately 11% of 2021 revenue.

During the coronavirus pandemic, remote working has become common within certain industries where physical attendance at the workplace is not critical. Remote working is likely to remain to some extent after the health crisis has subsided. This would reduce the number of passengers traveling to and from city centres at peak times. Whilst contracted lease revenue is not dependent on passenger numbers or usage of trains, a long-term decline in peak demand may lead to operators leasing fewer vehicles. However, previous levels of overcrowding on certain services may limit the reduction in vehicles even if passenger demand reduces. In addition, remote working may only become more common on certain days (for example Mondays and Fridays) such that peak rail demand does not reduce significantly. Lastly if fewer vehicles are required in the future, Angel Trains could reduce its fleet to match demand by replacing fewer life-expired vehicles with new vehicles. We expect this would result in lower debt because new vehicles are mostly debt funded.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation of strong cash flow generation supported by rolling stock lease renewals at lease rates that are, at a minimum, in line with our base case forecast and that Angel Trains will continue to employ conservative financial policies. The stable outlook also reflects our expectation of continued stable and supportive regulation of the UK passenger rail sector.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded because of a Moody's expectation, resulting from conservative financial policies or strong financial performance, that the net debt to EBITDA ratio will be lower than 4.5x on a sustained basis.

The ratings could be downgraded because of the following reasons: (1) a Moody's expectation, resulting from aggressive financial policies or poor financial performance, that the net debt to EBITDA ratio will be higher than 6.5x on a sustained basis; (2) a deterioration in the stable and supportive regulation of the passenger rail sector; (3) a sustained reduction in demand for commuter rail travel, if it results in large numbers of trains with residual economic value coming off lease, due to either (a) increased remote working or (b) increased ticket prices due to government budget constraints resulting in reduced subsidies for the rail sector.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Generic Project Finance Methodology published in January 2022.

