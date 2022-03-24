Moody's affirms The New York Public Library's (NY) Aa3; outlook stable

New York, March 24, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed The New York Public Library's (NYPL, NY) Aa3 revenue bond rating. Total debt was $200 million as of June 30, 2021. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of the Aa3 rating reflects NYPL's internationally prominent position and excellent brand and strategic positioning as one of the largest libraries in the world, with strong annual philanthropic support, and substantial operating and capital support from the City of New York (Aa2 stable). Sizable total cash and investments of $1.8 billion and solid liquidity at 506 monthly days cash on hand add operating stability. An excellent financial strategy acknowledges the library's sustained sound financial performance while navigating adverse operating impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, as well as completing a substantial capital project in midtown Manhattan. Fiscal 2021's EBIDA margin was an exceptionally strong 23%, boosted by a significant gift; margins are expected to moderate to recent levels in the 11-12% range in the near term. Leverage will remain manageable with no future long-term borrowing plans identified.

Tempering the rating is the high reliance on the annually appropriated support from the City of New York and New York State, totaling about 60% of NYPL's $386 million in annual operating revenue, and economically sensitive gift and investment income at a combined one-third of revenue. Available monthly liquidity reserves are decreasing, though still sufficient, as the library reallocates its investment assets to private equity commitments. The library has exposure to collective bargaining units, although this exposure is partially mitigated by city funding that moves in tandem with certain payroll and benefit expenses. Maintaining diverse branch and collection library facilities also presents ongoing capital investment needs.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects expectations that NYPL will maintain its strong reputation along with its ability to garner steady government funding and strong gift support, as well as no additional debt plans.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

-Substantial and sustained increase in total cash and investments including unrestricted liquidity

-Sustained improved EBIDA margins and philanthropic support

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

-Significant reductions or disruptions in support from the City of New York

-Weakened operating performance or considerable decline in cash and investments

LEGAL SECURITY

Repayment of the Series 2015 Taxable Bonds is an unsecured general obligation of the library.

PROFILE

The New York Public Library, founded in 1895, is a private, not-for-profit educational corporation. NYPL operates four major research libraries and 88 branch libraries in the New York City boroughs of Manhattan, the Bronx and Staten Island. A 1901 agreement with the City of New York provides for the continued support of the branch libraries. NYPL's oversight does not include the boroughs of Brooklyn or Queens. For fiscal 2021, NYPL's recorded $386 million in Moody's adjusted operating revenue.

