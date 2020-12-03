Moody's affirms The Queen's Health Systems' (HI) A1; outlook stable

New York, December 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed The Queen's Health Systems' (HI) A1 and A1/P-1 revenue bond ratings, affecting $363 million of rated bonds (total debt outstanding, inclusive of unrated debt, is $443 million). The outlook remains stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A1 is based on our expectation that The Queen's Health Systems (QHS) will improve operations following a weaker 2021, and that hospital operations will remain profitable over the long term. Following strong operating results in fiscal 2020 (ended June 30), results in 2021 will show significant weakening due to COVID-19, reflected in material losses from hospital operations, and somewhat weaker results from lease revenues. Results are expected to show improvement by the end of fiscal 2021, and reflect significant recovery in fiscal 2022. Despite low operating margins in fiscal 2021, QHS is expected to sustain good headroom to its debt service coverage covenant (measured at fiscal yearend) primarily due to sizable investment income derived from its very substantial investment portfolio. Other challenges include ongoing material competition in the state, and a history of somewhat frequent turnover in the CFO position.

The A1 is further supported by a number of strengths which are expected to continue, including: very strong liquidity; holdings of significant additional off-balance sheet wealth; diversity of revenue streams (including very strong lease revenues); favorable debt measures; and status as one of the premier medical centers in the state, with a large regional draw, a very strong clinical reputation, and the leading state-wide market position.

The most immediate social risk under our ESG framework is the impact of COVID-19, which is currently resulting in volume and operating losses at the hospitals, and will likely result in suppressed margins this fiscal year. Following the receipt of support from the CARES Act in fiscal 2020 which helped sustain good margins for that fiscal year, governmental support in fiscal 2021 has been thus far much lower, and QHS is currently not budgeting additional funds. QHS is expecting hospital losses to be very significant for fiscal 2021, and then to improve thereafter. There remains a high degree of uncertainty around the potential long-term impact of COVID-19, its impact on the economy, and the duration of its impact on QHS's profitability.

Affirmation of the P-1 short term rating on QHS's Windows bonds reflects the long lead time between a failed remarketing and required payment on the debt (six months), the organization's history of successfully accessing the market, and QHS's ample capacity to repay the debt from unrestricted cash and investments in the event of failed market access.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that margins will significantly improve following much weaker results in fiscal 2021. The stable outlook is also supported by QHS's very strong liquidity, which provides the organization with support as it endures short-term, COVID-related, operating stress.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Consistent profitability at the hospitals, significant organizational growth, and the further improvement of debt measures

- Short term rating: not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Inability to improve operating performance at the hospitals

- Significant change in the profitability of QHS's other business lines

- A material negative shift in market share

- Additional debt in excess of headroom at the current rating level

- Higher than expected disruption of operations associated with COVID-19 or more severe than anticipated downturn in the economy

- Short-term rating: material weakening of QHS's long term rating or very significant reduction in the organization's liquidity

LEGAL SECURITY

A new master trust indenture (MTI) was implemented in fiscal 2015 concurrent with the debt restructuring. Under the new MTI, bonds are joint and several obligations of the Obligated Group (OG) and are secured by a pledge of gross revenues. The OG is comprised of the parent company, and all of the hospitals. In addition to the OG there are designated affiliates which, together with the OG, make up the Credit Group. Designated affiliates include Queen's Development Corporation, Diagnostic Laboratory Services, Inc, and effective fiscal 2018, The Queen Emma Land Company. The credit group consists of the vast majority of the organization's revenues and net assets. The MTI includes a 1.1 times Rate Covenant. The bank loan has certain additional covenants including a Days Cash on Hand requirement of 115 days or more; and a Long-term Debt to Capitalization requirement of less than 0.60.

PROFILE

QHS is a four-hospital, not-for-profit, regional healthcare system headquartered in Honolulu, HI. In addition to its hospital operations, QHS includes: Queens Development Corporation which operates medical office buildings, diagnostic labs, and pharmacies; and The Queen Emma Land Company which maintains significant land holdings in Waikiki, among other places, and receives substantial income from rents and royalties. In fiscal 2020 (ended June 30), QHS generated $1.5 billion of revenues, and had over 30,000 admissions.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the long-term ratings was Not-For-Profit Healthcare published in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1154632. The principal methodology used in the short-term ratings was Short-term Debt of US States, Municipalities and Nonprofits Methodology published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1210749. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

