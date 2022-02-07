Moody's affirms The Roman Catholic Church of The Diocese of Phoenix (AZ) Ba2; outlook stable

New York, February 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the Ba2 rating on The Roman Catholic Church of The Diocese of Phoenix's (the diocese, AZ) revenue bonds. Total debt, inclusive of internally held bonds, was $25 million as of June 30, 2021. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of the Ba2 rating reflects management's ongoing oversight and operating discipline to maintain liquid balances and sustain balanced core operations in the midst of elevated misconduct claims, including heightened legal costs. While the diocese's scope of operations is modest, at $71 million, management has demonstrated its ability to address elevated costs around increased misconduct claims in fiscal years 2020-21 and year-to-date fiscal 2022. In addition, management continues to provide good transparency and oversight of multiple misconduct conduct claims, in addition to ongoing efforts to set aside reserves to address potential claims.

The diocese continues to confront core social and business risks in a sector that has seen a substantial trend of preemptive bankruptcy among dioceses outside the state of Arizona, a pattern that shows no correlation to soundness of financial operations, balance sheets, differences in state laws and other nominal fundamental credit strength. While current projections of sexual misconduct claims appear to be manageable and diocese management has expressed no inclination for defensive filing, the full impact and magnitude of claims reflect a significant element of unpredictability. However, uncertainties around timing for receipt of its recent claims, and if and when settlements are made and at what amounts underpins speculative sector conditions.

The diocese's litigation risk remains elevated, with some continued uncertainty. Following the State of Arizona's May 2019 legislation extending the statute of limitations for victims of childhood sexual abuse to sue in civil court to age 30, the diocese reported a total of 89 cases filed. The "window" for those over 30 to sue in civil court closed on December 31, 2020. To date, roughly one-third of the cases have been resolved or have decided not to proceed, with the remaining pursuing litigation. A significant portion of the remaining cases are associated with the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) and have been, to date, stayed by the Bankruptcy Court hearing the BSA case.

The Ba2 rating incorporates our expectation that, given the recent claim history, the diocese will be able to maintain adequate financial cushion while resolving the remaining claims. The diocese's fiscal 2021 operating results were balanced, though down year-over-year due to higher legal expenses associated with claims payouts and gift allocations to parishes from the recent diocese-wide capital campaign. Strong fiscal 2021 investment returns buoyed cash and investments to provide good spendable cash and investments to expenses of 1.4x and to debt of 4.0x, and 229 monthly days cash on hand. Budgeted fiscal 2022 operations are tracking for similar operating performance. The Diocese of Phoenix is a growing Roman Catholic diocese in the demographically and economically strong Phoenix area. Governance and management have been effective at risk management in recent years, which includes establishment of specific reserves for its self-insured exposures.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the level of litigation against the diocese will not exceed the current moderate level, and will decline over time as cases and claims are resolved. The outlook further incorporates the expectation that solid liquidity will continue to provide a buffer against near term misconduct uncertainties, and that operations and MADS coverage will remain at least at the current level. Should downside risks accelerate, the rating or outlook would likely be negatively impacted

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

-Mitigation of litigation exposure and demonstrated ability to manage potential escalation of self-insurance claims

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

-Increase of sexual misconduct claims and corresponding uninsured settlement amounts, escalating possibilities of reorganization

-Escalation of downside risks associated with the coronavirus pandemic, including revenue declines as operations of affiliated entities are disrupted

LEGAL SECURITY

Payments under the bond indenture are a general obligation of the diocese, the broadest pledge available, strengthened by the diocese's Canon Law status, which gives the bishop of the diocese significant input into the governance of all Catholic institutions operating within the territory of the diocese. Under the bond indenture, the diocese also maintains a debt service reserve fund equal to 1.2x the total debt service requirement for the upcoming year.

PROFILE

The Roman Catholic Church of The Diocese of Phoenix, established in 1969, is one of three dioceses serving the State of Arizona. The geographic area includes Maricopa, Mohave, Yavapai and Coconino Counties (excludes Navajo Indian Reservation) and the Pinal County portion of the Gila River Indian Reservation. The diocese reported 1.1 million members for fiscal year 2021 across 117 parishes and missions, with 65 schools, including 29 preschools, and nearly 15,000 students, though the Pastoral Center for the Diocese of Phoenix is not responsible for direct administration of the parishes and schools. Each of the parishes and other diocesan entities are separately incorporated under civil law. The Pastoral Center's Moody's adjusted operating revenue was $72 million for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Nonprofit Organizations (Other Than Healthcare and Higher Education) published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1160889. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Mary Cooney

Lead Analyst

Higher Education

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

US

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Florence Zeman

Additional Contact

Housing

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

