Moody's affirms The Toronto-Dominion Bank's ratings (deposits Aa1/Prime-1) and reviews First Horizon Corporation's ratings (Baa3 senior unsecured) for upgrade following acquisition announcement

Toronto, March 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed
the ratings and assessments of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) and
its affiliates following its announcement that it has agreed to acquire
First Horizon Corporation (First Horizon) for $13.4 billion.
TD has an a1 standalone baseline credit assessment (BCA), Aa1/Prime-1
deposit ratings, an A1 junior senior unsecured rating, as
well as Aa1/Prime-1 Counterparty Risk Ratings and Aa2(cr)/Prime-1(cr)
Counterparty Risk Assessments. Following the ratings affirmation,
TD's outlook remains stable.
In the same action, Moody's placed on review for upgrade the ratings
and assessments of First Horizon Bank. First Horizon Bank has a
Baa3 issuer rating, a baa2 standalone BCA, and a preferred
stock non-cumulative rating of Ba2 (hyb).
"The acquisition of First Horizon extends TD's US banking franchise
in some fast-growing markets in the US Southeast, which compliments
TD's existing footprint" said Robert Colangelo, Vice President
Senior Credit Officer. "Although this acquisition carries integration
risk, Moody's has affirmed TD's ratings based on the bank's
proven acquisition track record and its strong credit fundamentals",
Mr. Colangelo added.
A complete list of affected ratings and entities within both banking groups
can be found at the end of this press release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rating actions follows TD's announcement that it will acquire
First Horizon, which had total assets of $89 billion and
deposits of $75 billion as at 31 December 2021, in an all-cash
transaction valued at $13.4 billion. The purchase
price represents 2.1 times estimated tangible book value at closing,
which, in Moody's view, heightens the importance of
TD realizing its projected synergies, thereby raising execution
risk for the bank. In addition, TD has agreed to invest $494
million in non-voting First Horizon preferred stock to support
First Horizon's growth and franchise enhancement, including
employee retention programs. Management expects the transaction
to close by 31 January 2023, subject to shareholder and regulatory
approvals.
In affirming TD's ratings, Moody's noted the bank's
strong financial fundamentals. TD's a1 BCA, which was
affirmed, is supported by its strong domestic retail franchise and
retail-oriented business mix, which generate stable and recurring
profits, strong asset quality, its peer-leading capitalization
although this will decline post-closing, and very good liquidity,
which protects against unexpected losses and market shocks, respectively.
While Moody's views this acquisition as enhancing TD's overall
market position in the competitive US market, it believes that the
bank does not benefit in the US from the same franchise strength and pricing
power that it has in Canada. TD's US banking operations are
held in its US holding company, TD Bank US Holding Company,
the direct parent of TD Bank, N.A. (collectively referred
to as "TD US"). Although First Horizon has a weaker
credit profile than TD's, the acquisition is unlikely to result
in a weaker financial profile for TD. However, given that
First Horizon is predominately a commercial bank, Moody's
views the acquisition as increasing the overall credit risk profile of
TD US. Management indicated that it would be taking a gross credit
mark of $880 million, representing 1.61% of
First Horizon's gross loans, with 90% of this allocated
to its performing loans. This represents a good cushion to absorb
future credit losses that may arise from First Horizon's loan portfolio.
TD US has a strong US Northeast franchise that is focused on personal
and commercial banking, auto financing and wealth management services.
The acquisition of First Horizon further expands TD's footprint
in the US Southeast, adding over 400 banking centers to TD US'
extensive branch network as well as providing TD US with growth opportunities
in some of the fastest-growing markets in the US Southeast.
In addition, First Horizon will benefit from rising interest rates,
which will enhance TD US' overall profitability.
TD's capitalization is currently very strong, with a common
equity tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio and a tangible common equity (TCE)
to risk-weighted assets ratio of 15.2% and 16.1%,
respectively as of 31 October 2021. Although this acquisition will
weaken TD's capitalization, the bank expects its CET1 ratio
to be above 11% at closing. In addition, TD separately
announced that the automatic share purchase plan established for its normal
course issuer bid will automatically terminate in accordance with its
terms.
While this acquisition results in integration risks for TD, Moody's
believes that these risks are mitigated by the bank's demonstrated
integration track record. Recent examples include the acquisition
of Wells Fargo's Canadian direct equipment finance business and
Headlands Tech Global Market, LLC in 2021, as well as the
acquisitions of Greystone Managed Investments Inc. in 2018 and
Scottrade Bank in 2017.
Following the ratings affirmation, TD's outlook remains stable reflecting
Moody's expectation that, following the closing of the acquisition,
the bank's financial profile will remain broadly unchanged,
and that its capital level will remain comfortably above its regulatory
minimum, supported by its strong internal capital generation.
In the same action, Moody's placed First Horizon's ratings and assessments
on review for upgrade. First Horizon will comprise about 15%
of the combined assets and one-quarter of loans of the enlarged
TD US, which has a stronger standalone credit profile than First
Horizon. First Horizon's baa2 standalone BCA reflects its solid
core retail banking franchise, good asset quality, and weaker-than-peer
capitalization, as well as its heightened integration risk stemming
from the bank's merger of equals with IBERIABANK Corporation, which
resulted in a more geographically diverse loan and deposit franchise as
well as provided opportunity for cost savings. The merger closed
in July 2020 and core systems conversions occurred in February 2022.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Given TD's very high ratings, rating upgrades are unlikely.
However, TD's BCA and ratings could be upgraded if the bank
reduced its exposure to Canadian consumer credit card and auto finance
debt, relative to TD's Canadian loan portfolio.
Moody's could downgrade TD's ratings if the bank encounters
unexpected challenges or missteps in the integration of First Horizon,
or if TD's asset quality in the US were to worsen materially as
a result of the acquisition, or if TD significantly increases its
reliance upon capital markets earnings that could result in earnings volatility
or increased its market risk exposures as measured by VaR. TD's
ratings could also be downgraded if its TCE ratio was to drop below 10%
following the closing of the acquisition or if it were to issue a lower
amount of junior senior unsecured debt than planned, which would
reduce protection for its senior creditors.
For First Horizon, Moody's review for upgrade will focus on the
likely benefit from the increased scale and diversification of the acquisition
by TD. If the acquisition does not close as expected, First
Horizon's BCA and ratings could be confirmed if it maintains its current
financial profile.
Absent the acquisition by TD, First Horizon's BCA could be
upgraded following a sustained improvement capitalization and demonstration
of bondholder-friendly approach to capital management, while
maintaining good asset quality performance.
First Horizon's BCA could be downgraded if capitalization weakens
and/or asset quality deteriorates significantly in either its own originated
loan book, or recently acquired loan portfolios.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Toronto-Dominion Bank (The)
.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
Affirmed a1
.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed
a1
.... LT Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed Aa2(cr)
.... ST Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed P-1(cr)
.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign
Currency), Affirmed Aa1
.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign
Currency), Affirmed P-1
.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency),
Affirmed Aa1
.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency),
Affirmed P-1
.... LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed A1,
Stable
.... ST Deposit Rating (Foreign Currency),
Affirmed P-1
.... ST Deposit Rating (Local Currency),
Affirmed P-1
.... LT Deposit Rating (Foreign Currency),
Affirmed Aa1, Stable
.... LT Deposit Rating (Local Currency),
Affirmed Aa1, Stable
.... Junior Subordinated Medium-Term
Note Program (Local Currency), Affirmed (P)A2
.... Junior Subordinated Regular Bond/Debenture
(Local Currency), Affirmed A2 (hyb)
.... Junior Subordinated Regular Bond/Debenture
(Foreign Currency), Affirmed A2 (hyb)
.... Junior Senior Unsecured Medium-Term
Note Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)A1
.... Junior Senior Unsecured Medium-Term
Note Program (Local Currency), Affirmed (P)A1
.... Junior Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture
(Foreign Currency), Affirmed A1, Stable
.... Junior Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture
(Local Currency), Affirmed A1, Stable
.... Other Short Term (Foreign Currency),
Affirmed (P)P-1
.... Other Short Term (Local Currency),
Affirmed (P)P-1
.... Pref. Stock Non-cumulative
(Local Currency), Affirmed Baa1 (hyb)
.... Pref. Stock Non-cumulative
(Foreign Currency), Affirmed Baa1 (hyb)
.... Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture (Local
Currency), Affirmed A2
.... LT Deposit Note/CD Program (Foreign Currency),
Affirmed (P)Aa1
.... LT Deposit Note/CD Program (Local Currency),
Affirmed Aa1, Stable
.... LT Deposit Note/CD Program (Foreign Currency),
Affirmed Aa1, Stable
.... Commercial Paper (Foreign Currency),
Affirmed P-1
.... Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note
Program (Local Currency), Affirmed (P)Aa2
.... Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note
Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)Aa2
.... Subordinate Medium-Term Note Program
(Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)A2
.... Subordinate Medium-Term Note Program
(Local Currency), Affirmed (P)A2
.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture
(Foreign Currency), Affirmed Aa2, Stable
..Issuer: TD Bank US Holding Company
.... LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed A1,
Stable
..Issuer: TD Bank, N.A.
.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
Affirmed a1
.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed
a2
.... LT Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed Aa3(cr)
.... ST Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed P-1(cr)
.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign
Currency), Affirmed A1
.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency),
Affirmed A1
.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign
Currency), Affirmed P-1
.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency),
Affirmed P-1
.... LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed A1,
Stable
.... ST Deposit Rating (Local Currency),
Affirmed P-1
.... LT Deposit Rating (Local Currency),
Affirmed Aa2, Stable
..Issuer: TD Group US Holdings LLC
.... LT Issuer Rating (Local Currency),
Affirmed A2, Stable
..Issuer: Toronto Dominion Bank (London)
.... LT Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed Aa2(cr)
.... ST Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed P-1(cr)
.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign
Currency), Affirmed Aa1
.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign
Currency), Affirmed P-1
.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency),
Affirmed Aa1
.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency),
Affirmed P-1
.... Junior Senior Unsecured Deposit Note/CD
Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)A1
.... LT Deposit Note/CD Program (Foreign Currency),
Affirmed (P)Aa1
.... ST Deposit Note/CD Program (Foreign Currency),
Affirmed (P)P-1
.... Subordinate Medium-Term Note Program
(Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)A2
.... Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note
Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)Aa2
.... Other Short Term (Foreign Currency),
Affirmed (P)P-1
.... Commercial Paper (Foreign Currency),
Affirmed P-1
..Issuer: Toronto Dominion Global Finance
.... BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term
Note Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)Aa2
.... BACKED Other Short Term (Foreign Currency),
Affirmed (P)P-1
..Issuer: Toronto Dominion Holdings (U.S.A.),
Inc.
....BACKED Commercial Paper (Local Currency),
Affirmed P-1
..Issuer: Toronto-Dominion Bank, New
York Branch
.... LT Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed Aa2(cr)
.... ST Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed P-1(cr)
.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign
Currency), Affirmed Aa1
.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign
Currency), Affirmed P-1
.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency),
Affirmed Aa1
.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency),
Affirmed P-1
.... LT Bank Deposits (Local Currency),
Affirmed Aa1, Stable
On Review for Upgrade:
..Issuer: First Horizon Bank
.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently baa2
.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Placed
on Review for Upgrade, currently baa2
.... ST Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently P-2(cr)
.... LT Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Baa1(cr)
.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign
Currency), Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently P-2
.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency),
Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently P-2
.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign
Currency), Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Baa2
.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency),
Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Baa2
.... LT Issuer Rating, Placed on Review
for Upgrade, currently Baa3, Outlook changed to Rating Under
Review from Stable
.... ST Deposit Rating (Local Currency),
Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently P-2
.... Pref. Stock Non-cumulative
(Local Currency), Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently
Ba2 (hyb)
.... Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture (Local
Currency), Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Baa3
.... LT Deposit Rating (Local Currency),
Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently A3, Outlook changed
to Rating Under Review from Stable
..Issuer: First Horizon Corporation
.... LT Issuer Rating, Placed on Review
for Upgrade, currently Baa3, Outlook changed to Rating Under
Review from Stable
.... Pref. Stock Non-cumulative
(Local Currency), Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently
Ba2 (hyb)
.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture
(Local Currency) , Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently
Baa3, Outlook changed to Rating Under Review from Stable
..Issuer: First Tennessee Real Estate Securities Co
Inc
.... Pref. Stock (Local Currency),
Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Ba1 (hyb)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Toronto-Dominion Bank (The)
....Outlook, Remains Stable
..Issuer: TD Bank US Holding Company
....Outlook, Remains Stable
..Issuer: TD Bank, N.A.
....Outlook, Remains Stable
..Issuer: TD Group US Holdings LLC
....Outlook, Remains Stable
..Issuer: Toronto Dominion Bank (London)
....Outlook, Remains Stable
..Issuer: Toronto-Dominion Bank, New
York Branch
....Outlook, Remains Stable
..Issuer: First Horizon Bank
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Stable
..Issuer: First Horizon Corporation
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Stable
..Issuer: First Tennessee Real Estate Securities Co
Inc
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From No Outlook
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
The below contact information is provided for information purposes only.
Please see the ratings tab of the issuer page at www.moodys.com,
for each of the ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the
lead rating analyst and the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the ratings.
The relevant office for each credit rating is identified in "Debt/deal
box" on the Ratings tab in the Debt/Deal List section of each issuer/entity
page of the website.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
