Moody's affirms The University of Chicago Medical Center's (IL) A1; outlook stable

New York, February 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed The University of Chicago Medical Center, IL's (UCMC) A1 long term rating. The outlook is stable. UCMC has approximately $982 million of debt outstanding.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Affirmation of the A1 rating reflects Moody's view that UCMC will continue to benefit from its close alignment with its parent, University of Chicago, and its national reputation as an academic medical center (AMC). These factors, along with growth strategies, will help drive solid demand trends. Recently improved operating performance and notable growth of cash reserves have lent to stronger financial metrics, but certain factors will challenge sustained improvement. In addition to meaningfully higher capital spending compared to recent years, the pandemic will continue to exacerbate labor expense. The Chicago-area market will be influenced by a key commercial payor and will remain extremely competitive as hospitals, including other AMCs, continue to consolidate into larger systems. UCMC will continue to receive significant add-ons from Medicaid supplemental and assessment programs and 340B benefits, but would be vulnerable to any potential cuts.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook assumes that moderate operating performance will be sustained even amid labor pressures. The outlook also reflects an expectation that UCMC would be able to absorb higher capital spend in light of recently improved cash levels.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Sustained improvement in operating cash flow (OCF) margins and debt to cash flow
- Ability to at least maintain recently strengthened days cash and cash to debt metrics
- Improved market presence and competitive positioning
- Reduction in transfers to the University that strengthen metrics and free cash flow
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Sustained erosion in OCF margins
- Meaningful rise in leverage or reduction in days cash
- Unfavorable changes in reimbursement, including Medicaid assessment or 340B program benefits
- Dilutive acquisition or merger
LEGAL SECURITY
The bonds are a joint and several general obligation of the obligated group and secured by a pledge of the obligated group's unrestricted receivables. UCMC and Ingalls Health System, which joined in June 2019, are members of the obligated group. The bond documents do not include a mortgage pledge. The University of Chicago does not guarantee UCMC's debt.
PROFILE
The University of Chicago Medical Center (UCMC) is located in Chicago's Hyde Park on the campus of the University of Chicago, and serves as its academic medical center. The university is the sole member of UCMC. In 1986, the university incorporated UCMC as a separate 501(c)(3). UCMC operates three hospitals with 775 beds and various ambulatory centers and other facilities around Chicago. UCMC merged with Ingalls Health System (with 341 beds) in 2016; Ingalls joined UCMC's obligated group in June 2019.
