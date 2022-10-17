Moody's affirms Tianjin Rail Transit's A3 rating; outlook stable

Hong Kong, October 17, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Tianjin Rail Transit Group Co., Ltd. (TRT)'s A3 issuer rating.

The rating outlook is stable.

"The rating affirmation reflects TRT's strategically important role of owning, constructing and operating Tianjin's metro systems and participation in national rail projects on behalf of Tianjin municipal government. These activities are backed by a predictable mechanism of government cash payments and TRT's strong track record of receiving these payments," says Roy Zhang, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

RATINGS RATIONALE

TRT's A3 rating incorporates Tianjin municipal government's capacity to support (GCS) score of a3, and Moody's assessment of how the company's characteristics affect the Tianjin municipal government's propensity to support, which does not result in any notching adjustment.

Tianjin city's GCS score reflects its status as one of the four municipalities that report directly to the Government of China (A1 stable), its relatively weak economic and fiscal metrics in recent years and high risks from its contingent liabilities compared with those of its peers.

TRT's A3 rating considers Tianjin municipal government's propensity to support the company, which is based on TRT's primary role of owning, constructing and operating Tianjin's metro systems; its participation in national rail projects on behalf of Tianjin municipal government; TRT's ultimate ownership and management by the Tianjin municipal government; and exceptionally strong support and predictable payments from the Tianjin municipal government's fiscal budget to cover operating losses, service debt and fund part of TRT's capital expansion requirements.

TRT's credit profile is strained by its high debt level because of capital spending in metro systems, and its exposure to commercial activities such as property development. The company's rating also considers its credit profile compared with that of its metro peers that Moody's rates in other regions.

Moody's expects TRT to continue receiving government cash payments, in the form of capital injection, government bond allocations, and operating subsidies, to support its substantial investments in metro and rail projects in Tianjin and to compensate any operating losses from metro operations. In 2021, TRT received around RMB17 billion of total government cash payments.

On top of regular government payments, TRT received RMB25.1 billion by disposing minority interests in metro line 1, 2 and 3 to external parties via a transfer-operate-transfer (TOT) model in 2020-2021.

Moody's forecasts TRT's annual capital spending will be around RMB24 billion annually in 2022 and 2023, which will be partly funded by debt. Moody's expects the company's debt to grow 10%-15% annually in 2022-2023.

The rating also considers the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.

TRT bears high social risks as it is mandated to build, own and operate essential public infrastructure. Demographic changes, public awareness and social priorities shape government's targets for TRT, or affect the Tianjin municipal government's propensity to support TRT.

Governance considerations are also significant to the ratings, as TRT is subject to oversight and reporting requirements to the Tianjin municipal government. This reflects its public policy role and status as a government-owned entity. In particular, the rating takes into consideration TRT's governance through the execution of metro and transportation policies, and the Tianjin municipal government's fiscal allocations.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The stable outlook on TRT's rating reflects the stable outlook on the Chinese government's rating; Moody's expectation that Tianjin municipal government's GCS will remain stable; and that TRT's business profiles and integration with, as well as control and oversight by the Tianjin municipal government, will remain largely unchanged over the next 12-18 months.

Moody's could upgrade TRT's issuer rating if China's sovereign rating is upgraded, or Tianjin's capacity to support strengthens as a result of a significant strengthening in Tianjin's economic or financial profile or its ability to coordinate timely support.

Moody's could downgrade TRT's issuer rating if (1) China's sovereign rating is downgraded, or the Tianjin municipal government's GCS weakens as a result of a significant weakening in its economic or financial profile or its ability to coordinate timely support; (2) changes in Chinese government policies that prohibit the Tianjin municipal government from providing financial support to TRT; or (3) TRT's local government financing vehicle (LGFV)-specific characteristics change in a way that lowers the Tianjin municipal government's propensity to support TRT, for example:

- Significant adverse changes in the ongoing government support mechanism that weaken the adequacy and timeliness of government payments on a sustained basis;

- a significant weakening in TRT's policy functions;

- TRT engaging in high-risk, competitive or leveraged business outside its role as a provider of rail and infrastructure services in Tianjin; or

- TRT's access to funding significantly weakens because of market volatility.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Local Government Financing Vehicles in China Methodology published in April 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386644. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Tianjin Rail Transit Group Co., Ltd. (TRT) is mandated by the Tianjin municipal government to construct, own and operate the government's rail transportation assets. It also holds the Tianjin government's minority investments in national rail lines and engages in metro-related businesses, including infrastructure construction, property development along its metro lines, and the renting of underground advertising and other commercial spaces.

Founded in 1992, TRT is 86.34%-owned by Tianjin Infrastructure Construction Group and 13.66% by Tianjin TEDA Investment Holdings, which is in turn wholly owned by the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the Tianjin Municipal Government.

As of March 2022, TRT operated seven inter-connecting metro lines totaling 266 kilometers in length.

