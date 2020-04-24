Moody's affirms TierPoint's B3 CFR, outlook changed to stable

New York, April 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has affirmed TierPoint, LLC's (TierPoint) B3 corporate family rating (CFR) and B3-PD probability of default rating (PDR), and changed the outlook to stable from negative.

The outlook change is based on materially lower debt leverage and improved liquidity following the company's recent full pay down and cancellation of its $220 million second lien term loan and $77 million reduction in revolver outstandings. Proceeds from $250 million of Series A preferred equity and $70 million of Series B preferred equity issued at TierPoint's ultimate parent, Cequel Data Centers, LP (Cequel), was downstreamed to the company to reduce this funded debt and lower cash interest expense as the bulk of preferred dividends are initially pay-in-kind. These preferred equity issuances by Cequel are not mandatorily redeemable except in the event of a change of control, cannot trigger an event of default and are not included in Moody's adjusted debt calculation. As a likely consequence of this preferred issuance, TierPoint subsequently extended $155 million of its $220 million revolver from May 5, 2022 to April 14, 2025, but this is subject to springing maturity circumstances. The earliest springing maturity would be February 5, 2024 if any of the company's term loans remain outstanding and have not had maturities extended to later than July 14, 2025. The next springing maturity would be October 13, 2024 if the $250 million Series A preferred is not fully paid off by that date. The financial covenant under the company's extended $155 million revolver was amended to 7.0x total net leverage (when utilization is above 30%) from the current 6.25x net senior leverage.

Though the refinancing is a clear credit positive to the overall credit profile of the corporate family, as part of this action, Moody's has downgraded TierPoint's $700 million first lien term loan and $65 million of the company's $220 million first lien revolver to B3 from B2, reflecting reduced debt loss absorption from the repaid second lien term loan in accordance with Moody's Loss Given Default for Speculative-Grade Companies methodology. Additionally, Moody's assigned a B3 rating to the newly extended $155 million revolving credit facility. The rating on the company's repaid $220 million second lien term loan has been withdrawn.

The outlook change reflects Moody's view of TierPoint's improved financial flexibility and continued steady progress improving bookings, installations and churn trends throughout 2019. With this improved execution the company's potential to deliver sustained revenue and EBITDA growth is predicated on continued sales force productivity increases following several years of focused investment in direct and channel-based sales efforts. Operating cost efficiencies have also aided margin stabilization and improvement since 2018, but additional cost saving opportunities are likely diminishing.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: TierPoint, LLC

....Senior Secured 1st lien Term Loan, Downgraded to B3 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 1st lien Revolving Credit Facility, Downgraded to B3 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

Affirmations:

..Issuer: TierPoint, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

Assignments:

..Issuer: TierPoint, LLC

....Senior Secured 1st lien Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned B3 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: TierPoint, LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

TierPoint's B3 CFR reflects governance risks, specifically the potential for periods of elevated leverage (Moody's adjusted) associated with historical organic expansion and M&A given the capital intensity of the company's business model and end markets, persistent cash deficits and the financial policy objectives of the company's consortium of private equity owners. The company's credit profile also reflects modest scale, potential difficulties sustaining bookings growth and churn mitigation efforts given intensifying competition, and significant industry risks. These factors are offset by the company's stable base of contracted recurring revenue, its position as a high quality retail colocation provider in Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets with an emphasis on hybrid IT solutions and its portfolio of advanced cloud and managed services. TierPoint has a solid track record successfully integrating acquisitions.

TierPoint participates in a rapidly evolving segment of the telecommunications industry that favors operators with large scale. TierPoint's organic and M&A growth strategy, as well as its differentiated focus serving mid-size enterprise customers in Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets, facilitates improved scale. Combined with a broadening product portfolio, including less capital intensive growth in its advanced cloud and managed services operations, the company has the potential to strengthen its value proposition and competitive position over the long term.

Moody's expects TierPoint to have good liquidity over the next 12 months. Following the company's preferred equity issuances, Moody's expects the company to have about $2 million of cash on the balance sheet and $188 million available from its $220 million of total revolver capacity. We expect TierPoint to generate negative free cash flow in 2020 due to growth initiatives, with the cash shortfall to be funded with revolver draws.

The communications infrastructure industry is expected to be more resilient than many sectors as the coronavirus outbreak has widened and the global economic outlook deteriorates. Moody's does not anticipate reduced colocation demand initially as a result of a weakening US economy. TierPoint could see payment delinquencies from some of its customers over time if any economic downturn is prolonged. Moody's expects no supply chain disruptions in the short term for the industry, but second half 2020 supply shortages of certain equipment and infrastructure necessary for capacity expansions could result from an elongated economic shock. Moody's will take rating actions as warranted to reflect the breadth and severity of the shock as it unfolds and potentially negatively impacts TierPoint's credit quality.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that TierPoint will continue growing revenue and EBITDA and that leverage (Moody's adjusted) will remain below 7x over the next 12 to 18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could consider a ratings upgrade if the company generated free cash flow equal to at least 5% of debt and leverage were to trend through 5x (both on a sustained and Moody's adjusted basis). Downward rating pressure could develop if bookings growth weakens, churn rises, monthly recurring revenue trends turn negative or if leverage (Moody's adjusted) is sustained above 7x. In addition, if liquidity becomes strained or if capital intensity becomes less success-based, a downgrade is likely.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Communications Infrastructure Industry published in September 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1076924. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in St. Louis, MO, TierPoint, LLC is a provider of data center, managed hosting and cloud services. The company operates 41 data centers in 20 markets, and serves nearly 4,000 mid-size enterprise customers.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

