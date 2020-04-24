Moody's affirms TierPoint's B3 CFR, outlook changed to stable

New York, April 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has affirmed TierPoint, LLC's
(TierPoint) B3 corporate family rating (CFR) and B3-PD probability
of default rating (PDR), and changed the outlook to stable from
negative.
The outlook change is based on materially lower debt leverage and improved
liquidity following the company's recent full pay down and cancellation
of its $220 million second lien term loan and $77 million
reduction in revolver outstandings. Proceeds from $250 million
of Series A preferred equity and $70 million of Series B preferred
equity issued at TierPoint's ultimate parent, Cequel Data
Centers, LP (Cequel), was downstreamed to the company to reduce
this funded debt and lower cash interest expense as the bulk of preferred
dividends are initially pay-in-kind. These preferred
equity issuances by Cequel are not mandatorily redeemable except in the
event of a change of control, cannot trigger an event of default
and are not included in Moody's adjusted debt calculation.
As a likely consequence of this preferred issuance, TierPoint subsequently
extended $155 million of its $220 million revolver from
May 5, 2022 to April 14, 2025, but this is subject to
springing maturity circumstances. The earliest springing maturity
would be February 5, 2024 if any of the company's term loans
remain outstanding and have not had maturities extended to later than
July 14, 2025. The next springing maturity would be October
13, 2024 if the $250 million Series A preferred is not fully
paid off by that date. The financial covenant under the company's
extended $155 million revolver was amended to 7.0x total
net leverage (when utilization is above 30%) from the current 6.25x
net senior leverage.
Though the refinancing is a clear credit positive to the overall credit
profile of the corporate family, as part of this action, Moody's
has downgraded TierPoint's $700 million first lien term loan
and $65 million of the company's $220 million first
lien revolver to B3 from B2, reflecting reduced debt loss absorption
from the repaid second lien term loan in accordance with Moody's
Loss Given Default for Speculative-Grade Companies methodology.
Additionally, Moody's assigned a B3 rating to the newly extended
$155 million revolving credit facility. The rating on the
company's repaid $220 million second lien term loan has been withdrawn.
The outlook change reflects Moody's view of TierPoint's improved
financial flexibility and continued steady progress improving bookings,
installations and churn trends throughout 2019. With this improved
execution the company's potential to deliver sustained revenue and
EBITDA growth is predicated on continued sales force productivity increases
following several years of focused investment in direct and channel-based
sales efforts. Operating cost efficiencies have also aided margin
stabilization and improvement since 2018, but additional cost saving
opportunities are likely diminishing.
Downgrades:
..Issuer: TierPoint, LLC
....Senior Secured 1st lien Term Loan,
Downgraded to B3 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)
....Senior Secured 1st lien Revolving Credit
Facility, Downgraded to B3 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)
Affirmations:
..Issuer: TierPoint, LLC
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
B3
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed B3-PD
Assignments:
..Issuer: TierPoint, LLC
....Senior Secured 1st lien Revolving Credit
Facility, Assigned B3 (LGD3)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: TierPoint, LLC
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
TierPoint's B3 CFR reflects governance risks, specifically
the potential for periods of elevated leverage (Moody's adjusted) associated
with historical organic expansion and M&A given the capital intensity
of the company's business model and end markets, persistent
cash deficits and the financial policy objectives of the company's
consortium of private equity owners. The company's credit
profile also reflects modest scale, potential difficulties sustaining
bookings growth and churn mitigation efforts given intensifying competition,
and significant industry risks. These factors are offset by the
company's stable base of contracted recurring revenue, its position
as a high quality retail colocation provider in Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets
with an emphasis on hybrid IT solutions and its portfolio of advanced
cloud and managed services. TierPoint has a solid track record
successfully integrating acquisitions.
TierPoint participates in a rapidly evolving segment of the telecommunications
industry that favors operators with large scale. TierPoint's organic
and M&A growth strategy, as well as its differentiated focus
serving mid-size enterprise customers in Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets,
facilitates improved scale. Combined with a broadening product
portfolio, including less capital intensive growth in its advanced
cloud and managed services operations, the company has the potential
to strengthen its value proposition and competitive position over the
long term.
Moody's expects TierPoint to have good liquidity over the next 12 months.
Following the company's preferred equity issuances, Moody's
expects the company to have about $2 million of cash on the balance
sheet and $188 million available from its $220 million of
total revolver capacity. We expect TierPoint to generate negative
free cash flow in 2020 due to growth initiatives, with the cash
shortfall to be funded with revolver draws.
The communications infrastructure industry is expected to be more resilient
than many sectors as the coronavirus outbreak has widened and the global
economic outlook deteriorates. Moody's does not anticipate reduced
colocation demand initially as a result of a weakening US economy.
TierPoint could see payment delinquencies from some of its customers over
time if any economic downturn is prolonged. Moody's expects no
supply chain disruptions in the short term for the industry, but
second half 2020 supply shortages of certain equipment and infrastructure
necessary for capacity expansions could result from an elongated economic
shock. Moody's will take rating actions as warranted to reflect
the breadth and severity of the shock as it unfolds and potentially negatively
impacts TierPoint's credit quality.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that TierPoint will continue
growing revenue and EBITDA and that leverage (Moody's adjusted) will remain
below 7x over the next 12 to 18 months.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Moody's could consider a ratings upgrade if the company generated free
cash flow equal to at least 5% of debt and leverage were to trend
through 5x (both on a sustained and Moody's adjusted basis). Downward
rating pressure could develop if bookings growth weakens, churn
rises, monthly recurring revenue trends turn negative or if leverage
(Moody's adjusted) is sustained above 7x. In addition,
if liquidity becomes strained or if capital intensity becomes less success-based,
a downgrade is likely.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Communications Infrastructure
Industry published in September 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1076924.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Headquartered in St. Louis, MO, TierPoint, LLC
is a provider of data center, managed hosting and cloud services.
The company operates 41 data centers in 20 markets, and serves nearly
4,000 mid-size enterprise customers.
