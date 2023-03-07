Moody's affirms Tift County, GA's Aa2 issuer rating and Aa2 rating on county-guaranteed certificates issued by Tift County Hospital Authority, GA

New York, March 07, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Tift County, GA's Aa2 issuer rating. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the Aa2 rating on Tift County Hospital Authority, GA's (the hospital authority) revenue anticipation certificates (the certificates). The certificates are issued by the hospital authority and guaranteed by Tift County, GA (the county). There is approximately $72.5 million of authority-issued, county-guaranteed certificates outstanding.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 issuer rating reflects the county's exceptionally strong financial position that is characterized by growing reserves and a trend of balanced operations. While the county's resident income and full value per capita metrics are lower than comparably rated peers, these metrics are partially mitigated by the sizeable amount of sales tax-generating through traffic the county receives along its interstate corridor. The issuer rating also incorporates the county's moderate long-term liabilities ratio and associated fixed costs ratio, which are primarily driven by county-guaranteed debt that is paid for from net revenues of Tift Regional Health System. The rating also considers the contingent liability risk associated with an intergovernmental contract between Tift County and Tift County Hospital Authority. Under the contract, the county has agreed to cover certain operating costs and debt service payments of the hospital should hospital revenues be insufficient. To date, the county has not been called upon to make any payments to the hospital.

The Aa2 rating on the certificates issued by the hospital authority reflects the pass through of Tift County's general obligation limited tax pledge according to the provisions of the intergovernmental contract between Tift County and Tift County Hospital Authority. The contract does not clearly obligate the county to make payments in the event of full principal acceleration. However, the county has demonstrated its commitment to the hospital authority in other provisions of the contract. Under the contract, the hospital authority has agreed to provide indigent medical care to the county in exchange for the county agreeing to subsidize hospital operations and debt payments on the certificates, should hospital revenues be insufficient for either purpose. The county's obligation is to levy an ad valorem property tax, pursuant to the Georgia Hospital Authorities Law, up to seven mills. Historically, the hospital's revenues have been sufficient to cover operating costs and debt service payments and the county has not needed to implement this levy. Should it need to, seven mills would generate approximately $7.6 million annually, an amount equal to 1.6x maximum annual debt service on the certificates. Any county support beyond this seven mill levy is not contractual and would be subject to appropriation. In the unexpected event of a full principal acceleration, the county could refinance the principal and utilize this dedicated seven mill levy as the primary source of certificate repayment.

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's typically does not assign outlooks to counties with this amount of debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained economic growth that bolsters full value per capita and resident incomes

- Reduced exposure to contingent liability risk associated with Tift Regional Health System

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Financial weakness at the hospital that pressures the county's financial position

- Material decline in reserves owing to imbalanced operations and/or one-time spending

LEGAL SECURITY

The certificates are ultimately backed by Tift County's general obligation limited tax pledge via an intergovernmental contract between Tift County and the Tift County Hospital Authority. Under the contract, the county is obligated to levy an ad valorem tax for the repayment of debt service, up to seven mills, in the event that hospital revenues are insufficient.

PROFILE

Tift County is located in south Georgia and provides routine municipal services like public safety, public works, judicial services, recreation, and other general governmental functions. The county also has financial commitments to Tift Regional Medical System via an intergovernmental agreement with Tift County Hospital Authority, a component unit of the county.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the issuer and general obligation ratings was US Cities and Counties Methodology published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386953. An additional methodology used in the general obligation rating was Guarantees, Letters of Credit and Other Forms of Credit Substitution Methodology published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386295. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Francis Mamo

Lead Analyst

REGIONAL_NE

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Frederick Cullimore

Additional Contact

REGIONAL_NE

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

