Moody's affirms Times China's Ba3/B1 ratings; outlook stable

Hong Kong, April 22, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Times China Holdings Limited's (Times China) Ba3 corporate family rating (CFR) and B1 senior unsecured ratings.

The outlook remains stable.

"The rating affirmation with a stable outlook reflects our expectation that Times China's credit metrics will improve over the next 12-18 months from the weakened level in 2020, driven by a recovery in revenue growth, stable margins and slowed debt growth as the company controls its land acquisition approach," says Danny Chan, a Moody's Assistant Vice President and Analyst.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Times China's Ba3 CFR reflects the company's growing operating scale, leading market position in Guangdong province, robust profitability supported by its good track record of property development and increasing urban redevelopment project (URP) conversions, and good liquidity profile.

At the same time, the Ba3 CFR is constrained by the company's geographic concentration in Guangdong province and increasing exposure to its joint venture (JV) businesses, which lowers the transparency of its credit metrics.

The Ba3 CFR also reflects Moody's expectation that Times China's credit metrics will recover over the next 12-18 months from the weak levels in 2020.

Specifically, Times China's leverage, as measured by revenue/adjusted debt, will improve to 60%-65% in the next 1-2 years from 53% in 2020, because the company's revenue will increase as construction activities normalize following the coronavirus-related disruptions in 2020.

Moody's expects Times China to maintain its prudent approach to acquiring land, given its sufficient land reserves for development in the next 3 years. This will contain the company's debt-funding requirement.

Additionally, Times China's low-cost land bank and growing contribution from URP will allow it to maintain good profitability, with its projected gross margin at 28% in the next 1-2 years, similar to the level in 2020.

Improving leverage and stable profit margin will strengthen Times China's EBIT/interest to around 3.0x over the next 1-2 years from 2.4x in 2020.

Moody's expects the company's annual contracted sales growth will remain healthy at around 10%-15% per annum over the next 1-2 years, supported by abundant saleable resources and the company's good execution track record. This sales performance will support Times China's liquidity and future revenue recognition. Times China's gross contracted sales increased 28% to RMB100.4 billion in 2020, following a similar level of 29% growth in 2019.

Times China's liquidity is good. Moody's expects the company's cash holdings and operating cash flow will be sufficient to cover its committed land payments and maturing debt in the next 12-18 months. In addition, the company's reported cash balance of RMB37.9 billion (including restricted cash of RMB4.4 billion) as of December 2020 is more than sufficient to cover its short-term debt of RMB19.1 billion as of December 2020.

As for environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks, Moody's has considered Times China's increased JV exposure, which reduces the transparency of its credit metrics.

Moody's has also considered Times China's concentrated ownership by its key shareholders, Shum Chiu Hung and his wife, who jointly hold a 61.5% stake as of December 2020. This risk is mitigated by the company's adherence to the Listing Rules of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the Securities and Futures Ordinance in Hong Kong on related-party transactions, and the presence of three independent nonexecutive directors on the company's six-member board of directors, which provide management oversight. The independent nonexecutive directors also chair the company's audit and remuneration committees.

Times China's B1 senior unsecured rating is one notch lower than its CFR, reflecting the risk of structural subordination. Most of Times China's claims are at its operating subsidiaries and have priority over claims at the holding company in a bankruptcy scenario. In addition, the holding company lacks significant mitigating factors for structural subordination. As a result, the likely recovery rate for claims at the holding company will be lower.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade the ratings if Times China achieves stable sales growth and increased operating scale, maintains its strong liquidity position and improves its credit metrics.

Credit metrics indicative of an upgrade include EBIT/interest coverage above 3.5x, revenue/adjusted debt above 75%-80% and cash/short-term debt above 1.5x on a sustained basis.

Conversely, Moody's could downgrade the ratings if the company's sales decline, its debt leverage increases or its liquidity position weakens, or if it undertakes aggressive land or project acquisitions.

Credit metrics indicative of a downgrade include EBIT/interest coverage below 2.5x, revenue/adjusted debt below 60%, or cash/short-term debt below 1.0x on a sustained basis.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Homebuilding And Property Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108031. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Based in Guangdong province, Times China Holdings Limited is a property developer that focuses on meeting end-user demand for mass-market housing. As of December 2020, it had 138 property projects across 15 cities in Guangdong province and in major provincial cities outside the province, such as Changsha, Wuhan, Chengdu and Hangzhou. The company's land bank totaled around 21.6 million square meters as of December 2020.

