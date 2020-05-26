Moody's affirms Tobago House of Assembly's rating of Ba1 and changes outlook to negative

New York, May 26, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed Tobago House of Assembly's baseline credit assessment (BCA) of ba3 and issuer rating of Ba1 (Global Scale, Local Currency) and changed the outlook to negative from stable.

Today's action follows Moody's May 22, 2020 rating action in which the agency affirmed Trinidad and Tobago's government bond rating at Ba1 and changed the outlook to negative from stable. (For full details, please see "Moody's changes the outlook on Trinidad and Tobago's ratings to negative, affirms Ba1 ratings" at link https://www.moodys.com/research/Moodys-changes-the-outlook-on-Trinidad-and-Tobagos-ratings-to--PR_424055).

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ba3 BCA and Ba1 rating affirmations with negative outlook reflect the strong linkages between Tobago House of Assembly (THA) and Trinidad and Tobago. Roughly 99% of THA's revenues come from the central government, which prevents THA from avoiding the same revenue pressures as felt by the sovereign. Trinidad and Tobago's rating action incorporates increased downside risks to its economic and fiscal strength stemming from medium-term challenges that have now been exacerbated by the severe shock to global oil and gas demand and prices, triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. As such, a deterioration of Trinidad and Tobago's economy and revenues will continue to have a direct impact on THA's budget.

Although THA relies on the central government for almost all of its revenue, it has considerable flexibility over its expenditures which has allowed THA to maintain roughly balanced consolidated cash financing results. While Moody's expects a deterioration in THA's gross operating balance in 2020 and 2021, as a result of lower revenue growth given the expected economic contraction and expenditure increases to mitigate the impact of the contingency related to the coronavirus pandemic, THA does continue to hold strong levels of cash reserves. Moody's further notes that the assigned rating is also supported by a strong level of oversight by Trinidad and Tobago.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

In light of the negative outlook and the sovereign rating ceiling, a rating upgrade is unlikely in the near future. However, a return to a stable outlook could result from the stabilization of Trinidad & Tobago Government's rating.

We would consider downgrading THA's rating if (1) it loses fiscal discipline, registering higher-than-expected cash financing deficits, which lead to negative liquidity levels; or (2) there is a sharp and sustained increase in its debt. A downgrade of Trinidad & Tobago's rating would also trigger a downgrade of THA's rating.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regional and Local Governments published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1091595. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Roxana Munoz

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Sub-Sovereign Group

Moody's de Mexico S.A. de C.V

Ave. Paseo de las Palmas

No. 405 - 502

Col. Lomas de Chapultepec

Mexico, DF 11000

Mexico

JOURNALISTS: 1 888 779 5833

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Yves Lemay

MD - Sovereign/Sub Sovereign

Sub-Sovereign Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

