Moody's affirms Tokyo Gas's Aa3 ratings; maintains negative outlook

Tokyo, April 28, 2020 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has affirmed Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd.'s Aa3 long-term issuer and senior unsecured bond ratings. The outlook remains at negative.

Moody's has changed the methodology, which applies to rate Japanese utilities, including Tokyo Gas, to Unregulated Utilities and Unregulated Power Companies from Regulated Electric and Gas Utilities.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa3 ratings reflect Tokyo Gas's strong market position in natural gas transportation and distribution in the Kanto region -- Japan's largest metropolitan area encompassing Tokyo -- and stable earnings from its gas utility operations.

However, the ongoing deregulation of the Japanese gas utility sector has increased competition for Tokyo Gas's core city gas business and weakened the predictability of cost recovery and overall earnings. Also, the limited growth opportunity in its core business has caused Tokyo Gas to seek growth instead in non-utility investments, and an evolution in its business model. Accordingly, the unregulated utilities methodology better reflects the business profile of Tokyo Gas.

The outlook on the rating remains negative. Tokyo Gas is weakly positioned in its Aa3 rating due to high financial leverage relative to that rating level, and the company's investment appetite.

Tokyo Gas's net debt has been increasing as the company has continued shareholder returns and raised investments in the gas business. Its retained cash flow (RCF)/net debt is on a declining trend from the low 30% on average over the last five years to the low 20% in Moody's forward view. The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation that deleveraging will be difficult if the company does not slow its capital investments.

The change of the methodology itself does not cause any change of ratings and outlook, because Moody's has been already incorporating such evolving business environment since the deregulation in 2017 into our assessment.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the negative outlook and that the company's rating already exceeds the Government of Japan's rating (A1 stable), an upgrade is unlikely. The outlook could return to stable if the company demonstrates its ability and willingness to keep RCF/net debt above 25%, while maintaining a stable operating profile as it continues to expand into unregulated businesses.

Moody's could downgrade Tokyo Gas's ratings if (1) there is an adverse change in the regulatory or business environment or support from financial institutions; (2) the company undertakes a large investment that increases its debt and business risk; or (3) the quality and amount of its cash flow weaken, while the company increases shareholder returns and debt. Specifically, Moody's could downgrade the ratings if RCF/net debt falls below 25%. The rating could also be pressured if the Government of Japan's rating is lowered without a commensurate strengthening in the company's stand-alone credit profile.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Unregulated Utilities and Unregulated Power Companies (Japanese) published in November 2018 and available at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_1150645. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo, is the largest gas company in Japan.

List of affected ratings:

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd.

....LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed Aa3

....Senior Unsecured (Domestic), Affirmed Aa3

....Outlook, Remains Negative

