Moody's affirms TopGolf Callaway Brands' CFR at B1; changes outlook to stable from negative

New York, December 06, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp.'s ("Topgolf Callaway") Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") at B1 and Probability of Default Rating at B1-PD. Moody's also affirmed the senior secured bank credit facility ratings at B1. The company's Speculative Grade Liquidity is unchanged at SGL-2. Moody's also changed the outlook to stable from negative.

The affirmation of Topgolf Callaway's CFR at B1 reflects the product diversification within its three golf-related business segments, which consist of golf equipment, golf-themed restaurants and entertainment, and apparel. Topgolf Callaway's debt structure is separate from that of its wholly owned subsidiary Topgolf International, Inc. (TGI) and there are credit benefits and risks from the TGI ownership. The company's continued improving operating performance in the golf equipment business has enabled it to aggressively expand its Topgolf entertainment business to boost growth while keeping financial leverage from increasing. However, the rapid expansion of Topgolf entertainment venues brings with it the potential for high future business execution risk given the Topgolf business is capital intensive, cyclical, and discretionary. There also remains some risk that spending on golf equipment and entertainment may recede over the next year as inflationary pressure continues to challenge consumers and demand for golf equipment moderates from high levels reached during the pandemic. Moody's expects Topgolf Callaway's revenue to decline by 0%-2% over the next 12-18 months as demand for golfing equipment and apparel contracts and is mostly offset by growth in the Topgolf restaurant and entertainment segment as the company continues to add more locations at a cadence of about 10 venues per year.

Moody's believes there is event risk related to combining the debt structures of Topgolf Callaway and TGI. Debt to EBITDA on this consolidated basis (Moody's adjusted and inclusive of Topgolf International Inc. operations and debt) is much higher at 5.4x as of September 2022 than for Topgolf Callaway on a stand alone basis. Moody's projects leverage on a consolidated basis to remain between 5.0x and 5.5x over the next 12-to-18 months. The company has the ability to postpone discretionary spending and preserve cash by limiting expansion of Topgolf venues should the recession be longer and deeper than expected.

The change in ratings outlook to stable from negative reflects Topgolf Callaway's improvement in revenue and earnings in both the equipment and apparel businesses. Additionally the outlook reflects improvement in TGI's entertainment business as evidenced by recent double digit organic sales growth across existing venues. Moody's expects this positive momentum in TGI will lead to less cash investment needs from Topgolf Callaway to support TGI's expansion. TGI is closer to being self-funding without having to rely on cash from Topgolf Callaway and Moody's expects the TGI business will be free cash flow break-even in 2024. Moody's also expects that the company will be able to navigate through the expected weaker inflationary environment while maintaining a combined financial leverage at a level below 5.5x (5.4x as of last twelve months ending September 30, 2022). The stable outlook also acknowledges that the company will be prudent with share repurchases and investment in new venues to preserve cash should the downturn impact its business more severely.

Moody's took no action on the ratings of Topgolf Callaway's wholly owned subsidiary TGI including TGI's B3 Corporate Family Rating and stable rating outlook. TGI remains highly leveraged, with negative free cash flow due to the aggressive expansion strategy, and is vulnerable to weaker demand due to the U.S. economic slowdown. TGI's liquidity will also be pressured if it does not proactively address the February 2024 expiration of its revolver.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

Ratings Affirmed:

..Issuer: Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B1-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B1 (LGD3) from (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Topgolf Callaway's credit profile reflects its high consolidated financial leverage and participation in the broad golf-related equipment and apparel categories that are highly discretionary. The company also has an equity interest in TGI's business that provides growth potential in the entertainment business. The entertainment business is, however, constrained by high execution risk and high capital needs for its expansion plans for Topgolf, a business that is capital intensive and vulnerable to competition from other entertainment options and pullbacks in discretionary consumer spending. TGI requires significant investment that could consume cash generated by Topgolf Callaway's traditional golf equipment business. Additionally there is event risk if the capital structures of TGI and Topgolf Callaway are combined, which would lead to higher leverage relative to stand alone Topgolf Callaway. Callaway's credit profile is supported by its strong market position and good geographic and segment diversification within the golf-related category. The credit profile also reflects Topgolf Callaway's good liquidity, large scale, and meaningful improvement in the golf equipment business over the last two years driven by increased participation in golfing. Moody's maintains separate CFRs for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. and TGI. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. does not guarantee TGI's debt and Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. debt is not guaranteed by TGI and its subsidiaries. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. debt holders have an equity interest in TGI that comes behind the TGI debt with respect to TGI's assets and cash flow. Moody's estimates Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. debt-to-EBITDA leverage is approximately 3.3x for the 12 months ended September excluding the TGI debt and Topgolf entertainment business earnings. The leverage on this basis is moderate for the existing rating, but the B1 CFR also factors in the business risk and capital needs of the Topgolf entertainment business, which continues to run at a free cash flow deficit to support the expansion of new venues. The B1 CFR also takes into account the event risk that the capital structure of the two companies will be combined as was the intent in early 2022 when the company came to market with such a structure but did not close the new transaction due to volatile market conditions.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp.'s ESG Credit Impact Score is moderately negative (CIS-3) with ESG factors having a limited impact on the current rating, with greater potential for future negative impact. Driving this score is the company's moderate governance practices in the context of the company's business profile, which practices positions it below average and the exposure carries overall moderately negative credit risks. Governance risk is driven primarily by its financial strategy and risk management policies as seen with high financial leverage from debt financed acquisitions. As with most consumer durables companies, the company's exposure to environmental risks are considered moderately negative. Topgolf Callaway's exposure to social risks is also moderately negative with some exposure to customer relations, health and safety, human capital and responsible production.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be downgraded if operating performance weakens, liquidity deteriorates, or ongoing investments in Topgolf detracts from the company's ability to reduce financial leverage from current high levels. Leverage for TopGolf Callaway on a stand alone basis (excluding TGI's debt and operations) maintained above 5.5x debt to EBITDA could result in a downgrade.

Ratings could be upgraded if operating performance is stable or improves across the company's golf and apparel businesses, and returns on the Topgolf investments are good. An upgrade would also require the company to maintain good liquidity, generate comfortably positive free cash flow before growth related investments and to improve EBITDA such that debt-to-EBITDA is sustained below 4.0x for TopGolf Callaway on a stand alone basis (excluding TGI's debt and operations). Given the event risk related to the company's intent to combine the debt structures, the consolidated company would also need to maintain debt-to-EBITDA below 4.0x (including TGI's debt and operations) and generate positive free cash flow to be considered for an upgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Durables published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74987. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp., (formally known as Callaway Golf Company) is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA, and manufactures and sells golf clubs, golf balls, and golf and lifestyle apparel and accessories. The company's portfolio of global brands includes Callaway Golf, Odyssey, OGIO, TravisMathew and Jack Wolfskin. Topgolf Callaway also wholly owns Topgolf International Inc. (TGI) which owns and operates 74 golfing centers in the US and 3 centers in the U.K. and has 4 franchised locations. TGI maintains a separate debt structure following the March 2021 acquisition of the remaining interest by Topgolf Callaway. Topgolf Callaway is a publicly-traded company, with consolidated revenue of $3.9 billion for the last twelve-month period ended September 30, 2022 including TGI.

