Moody's affirms Topaz Solar Farms LLC's Ba2 rating and changes outlook to positive from stable

Approximately $736 million of debt affected

New York, February 10, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Topaz Solar Farms LLC's (Topaz Solar) Ba2 rating on its senior secured bonds due 2039 and changed the outlook to positive from stable.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Topaz Solar Farms LLC

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ba2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Topaz Solar Farms LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Topaz Solar's Ba2 rating affirmation and change in outlook to positive from stable reflects the improved credit profile of Pacific Gas & Electric Company (PG&E), a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (Ba2 corporate family rating: positive), whose ratings were affirmed and outlook revised to positive from stable on February 8, 2023. While the project's underlying financial and operating performance has been consistently much stronger than the original Moody's case, Topaz Solar's rating is capped by the credit quality at PG&E since the project derives all of its revenue and cash flow under a long-term power purchase and sales agreement (PPA) with PG&E that expires in October 2039.

PG&E's rating action was driven the potential for a higher credit rating at the utility and holding company as the utility continues to invest heavily on wildfire mitigation, improves its relationship with stakeholders, and establishes a track record of limiting large, catastrophic wildfires that are caused by the utility's equipment. Please see Moody's press release on PG&E dated February 8, 2023 for additional information on PG&E.

The rating affirmation at Topaz Solar also recognizes the project 's strong financial and operating performance since 2015, the benefits from ownership by Berkshire Hathaway Energy Company (A3 stable), the project's low carbon transition risk, and traditional project finance protections. For the last twelve months ending September 2022, we estimate Topaz Solar had a debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) of over 2.20x according to Moody's standard calculations, which is above the 5-year historical average over 2.0x. The higher DSCR was driven by stronger power generation at above the original P-50 forecast and a step down to debt service. We expect the project will continue to maintain a DSCR within our long term expected range of 1.90x to 2.3x range depending on the solar resource, curtailment levels and overall operating performance.

RATING OUTLOOK

Topaz Solar's positive outlook reflects the positive outlook on PG&E and our expectations that the project will achieve financial metrics commensurate with its past.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to a upgrade

Topaz Solar's rating is likely to be upgraded if PG&E is upgraded and the project's operating and financial performance remain in line with expectations.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade

Topaz Solar's rating would likely be downgraded should PG&E be downgraded from its current rating level given the project's reliance on the off-taker for all of its revenues and cash flow or if the project experiences major operational or financial problems resulting in consistently lower DSCRs.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Power Generation Projects Methodology published in January 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/361400. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

