Moody's affirms Townsquare Media's B2 CFR; outlook changed to negative

New York, July 23, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed Townsquare
Media, Inc.'s (Townsquare) B2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR),
B2-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR), Ba2 senior secured
debt, and B3 senior unsecured notes ratings. The outlook
was changed to negative from stable.
The negative outlook reflects the impact of the economic recession as
a result of the coronavirus outbreak which Moody's expects will substantially
impact radio advertising revenue in the near term and lead to higher leverage
levels and lower cash outflow from operations. While Townsquare
is projected to maintain sufficient liquidity, operating cash flow
is projected to deteriorate significantly in the near term. As
a result, Townsquare's Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL) rating
was downgraded to SGL-3 from SGL-2.
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Townsquare Media, Inc.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
B2
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed B2-PD
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Affirmed Ba2 (LGD2)
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed B3 (LGD5)
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Townsquare Media, Inc.
.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating,
Downgraded to SGL-3 from SGL-2
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Townsquare Media, Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
The B2 CFR reflects Townsquare's high leverage (6.3x as of Q1 2020,
excluding Moody's standard lease adjustments) and Moody's projection that
leverage levels will increase substantially in the near term due to the
impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the economy. The radio industry
is also being negatively affected by the shift of advertising dollars
to digital mobile and social media as well as heightened competition for
listeners from a number of digital music providers. Secular pressures
and the cyclical nature of radio advertising demand have the potential
to exert substantial pressure on EBITDA from its radio assets over time.
Townsquare has taken cost cutting actions during the first half of 2020
and will be focused on preserving liquidity in the near term. Townsquare's
live event business will be impacted by the coronavirus outbreak,
but this division accounted for less than 4% of revenue in 2019
following prior asset sales.
Townsquare has leading positions in its markets as well as its growing
digital marketing solutions (Townsquare Interactive) and digital programmatic
advertising platform (Townsquare Ignite) that expands its service offering.
Moody's expects the Townsquare Interactive service to continue to
grow as small businesses look to improve their website and digital capabilities
during the pandemic, but this service is not large enough to offset
declines in traditional radio. Townsquare has been focused on growing
local advertising revenue in small to mid-sized markets and increasing
revenue diversification with its digital product offerings. Townsquare
operates in smaller markets where competition is limited as most radio
broadcasters choose to operate primarily in larger markets. The
geographically diversified footprint focused on small markets may support
performance if some markets are less impacted by the pandemic and not
subject to additional health restrictions. In contrast to traditional
radio operators, executive management has diverse media experience
and does not come exclusively from legacy broadcasters.
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global
economic outlook, low oil prices, and high asset price volatility
have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and
regions. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk
under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for
public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on
Townsquare of the deterioration in credit quality it has triggered,
given its exposure to advertising spending, which has left it vulnerable
to shifts in market demand and sentiment in these unprecedented operating
conditions.
A governance impact that Moody's considers in Townsquare's credit profile
is the expectation of a relatively conservative financial strategy focused
on debt reduction. While Moody's projects Townsquare will
be focused on preserving liquidity in the near term, free cash flow
is expected to be used for debt reduction as the impact of the pandemic
subsides. Townsquare is a publicly traded company listed on the
New York Stock Exchange, but funds managed by private equity firm,
Oaktree Capital, maintain a substantial ownership position and voting
control of the company.
Townsquare's liquidity is adequate as reflected in the SGL-3 rating,
supported by $136 million of cash on the balance sheet as of Q1
2020 following the drawdown of the $50 million revolver facility
due April 2022. However, Townsquare repaid the outstanding
balance of the revolver and made a $9.9 million excess cash
flow sweep payment in addition to buying back $4.5 million
of notes in Q2 2020. The revolver maturity is coterminous with
the term loan maturity (April 2022), but has a springing maturity
six months inside the term loan maturity. Moody's expects
Townsquare will be focused on extending the maturity of its debt structure
in the near term. Townsquare eliminated the quarterly dividend
of $2.1 million and Moody's expects the company will
reduce capex ($20 million LTM Q1 2020) to help preserve liquidity.
The company does not expect to be a full taxpayer in the near term given
significant federal NOL's.
There are no financial maintenance covenants for the term loan B.
The revolver is subject to a 3.75x maximum 1st lien leverage ratio
(as defined) with no step downs and is applicable only when revolver balance
exceed 30% of total commitments. Moody's projects
the covenant levels will tighten in the near term and an amendment may
be required to maintain full access to the revolver going forward.
The negative outlook reflects Moody's view that Townsquare will experience
significant declines in revenues and EBITDA in the next few quarters due
to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the economy and radio advertising
revenue. The outlook also incorporates Moody's expectation for
Townsquare's debt-to-EBITDA leverage to increase substantially
to over 10x by the end of 2020 before returning to under 6x by the end
of 2021 after the impact of the pandemic subsides. Political advertising
revenue is projected to support results as the election approaches towards
the end of 2020. An inability to extend the maturity dates of the
revolver and term loan well in advance of the maturity date would likely
lead to a rating downgrade.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be downgraded if Moody's expects that Townsquare's
leverage will be sustained above 5.75x due to underperformance,
audience and advertising revenue migration to competing media platforms,
or ongoing economic weakness. A free cash flow to debt ratio in
the low single-digits, a weakened liquidity profile,
or inability to extend the maturity date of its debt structure well in
advance of its maturity date could also lead to a downgrade.
An upgrade for Townsquare is not expected in the near term due to the
impact of the pandemic and Moody's projection of higher leverage in the
near term. However, the ratings could be upgraded if leverage
declined below 4x, as calculated by Moody's, with a good liquidity
profile and a percentage of free cash flow to debt ratio of approximately
10%. Positive organic revenue growth and expanding EBITDA
margins would also be required in addition to confidence that the financial
sponsors would maintain financial policies consistent with a higher rating
level.
Townsquare Media, Inc. owns and operates 321 radio stations
and more than 330 related websites in 67 small to mid-sized markets.
It also operates two digital services (Townsquare Interactive and Townsquare
Ignite). Headquartered in Purchase, NY and founded in 2010,
the company represents an acquisition roll up by new management of small
to mid-sized market stations. Townsquare is publicly traded
and the largest shareholders are prior debt holders including Oaktree
Capital Management, L.P. as the controlling shareholder
with majority voting power. Net revenue for the last twelve months
ended March 31, 2020 totaled $431 million.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Media Industry published
in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1077538.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
