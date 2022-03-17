Moody's affirms Toyota Tsusho's A3 ratings; outlook remains stable

Tokyo, March 17, 2022 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has affirmed Toyota Tsusho Corporation's A3 issuer and senior unsecured ratings. The rating outlook remains stable.

"The affirmation incorporates our expectation that the company's strong ties with the auto industry, particularly with the Toyota group, will support its earnings over the next 12-18 months," says Mariko Semetko, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Toyota Tsusho's A3 rating reflects the company's solid franchise in the automotive business, which generates relatively stable earnings and cash flow, and its strong relationships with Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota Motor, A1 stable) and the Toyota group companies, which promote longstanding sales relationships and result in a one-notch uplift.

Moody's expects Toyota Tsusho's earnings and cash flow will moderate if the very high commodity prices in the automotive supply chain subside or limit its ability to pass through those costs, but that the company's credit metrics will remain within Moody's expected ranges.

The ratings also incorporate factors such as Toyota Tsusho's reliance on the cyclical automotive sector; secular technological changes in the automotive sector, which could alter demand for its products; and the evolution of the company's portfolio toward carbon neutrality, which will require significant capital investments and could increase leverage.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Toyota Tsusho's funds from operations (FFO)/debt will moderate to the mid-teens in percentage terms over the next 12-18 months. The outlook also incorporates the agency's expectation that the company will increase its investments while maintaining a sufficient cushion in its credit metrics.

Moody's would consider a rating upgrade if Toyota Tsusho successfully diversifies its portfolio, reducing its reliance on the automotive sector without increasing its business risks; significantly reduces debt with its free cash flow; maintains its FFO/debt at above 18%; and reduces its debt/capitalization below 50% on a sustained basis.

Downward rating pressure would emerge if Toyota Tsusho's returns and capital structure deteriorate significantly because of weakening market conditions, especially related to Toyota Motor's sales; its investments in new businesses lead to increased earnings volatility; its FFO/debt drops below 10%; or its debt/capitalization remains above 65% on a sustained basis.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Trading Companies (Japanese) published in July 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_191144. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Toyota Tsusho Corporation, headquartered in Aichi, is a trading company with total assets of more than JPY5.7 trillion as of December 2021.

