Moody's affirms Trader Corporation's B2 ratings, changes outlook to negative

Approximately C$697 million of rated debt affected, inclusive of the C$50 million undrawn revolver

Toronto, August 05, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed Trader Corporation's (Trader) B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and B2-PD probability of default rating (PDR). In addition, Moody's has affirmed the B2 senior secured first lien term loan rating and the B2 senior secured revolving credit facility rating. The outlook has been changed to negative from stable.

"While the ratings affirmation reflects Moody's expectation that Trader's stable operating performance will support steady credit metrics over the next 12 to 18 months, the change in outlook to negative reflects the growing refinancing risk ahead of the first lien term loan due on September 28, 2023. " says Dion Bate, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Trader Corporation

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Trader Corporation

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The negative outlook reflects Trader's weak liquidity because there is C$647 million (US$362 million and C$193 million outstanding as of Q1 2022 ending March, 31) of term loan debt due in September 2023 as well as the C$50 million (undrawn) revolving credit facility that expires in March 2023. While Moody's projects Trader to generate around C$60 million of free cash flow through to September 2023 and has a sizable cash balance of around C$130 million as of Q1 2022, it will not have sufficient liquidity sources to repay the term loan and will have to access the debt capital market to refinance the term loan. The outlook could be stabilized once Trader has addressed the term loan maturity.

Moody's believes that Trader should be able to refinance the term loan, given its good performance to date with revenue growing by about a third over the last 12 months to March 31, 2022, high EBITDA margins of over 40% and moderate leverage with adjusted debt / EBITDA of 4.8x that will fall to around 4.5x. However, market conditions have delayed refinancing and the rising interest rate environment will likely increase the company's cost of borrowing. Trader's good free cash flow generation and healthy interest coverage (EBITA/ interest expense) of 3.9x provides a good buffer to absorb a higher cost of borrowing.

Governance is a key consideration given Trader's sizable debt maturities that will become current at the end of September 2022 that has not yet been addressed.

Trader's B2 CFR benefits from (1) its strong digital marketplace position in the Canadian used automobile advertising market with a well-recognized brand in Canada (autotrader); (2) good subscription-based recurring revenue from automobile dealerships and manufacturers; and (3) track record of positive free cash flow generation given its asset light business model and high EBITDA margins of over 40%.

The company is constrained by (1) a narrowly-focused business servicing the cyclical auto industry; (2) its small scale compared to rated peers; (3) potential for increased competition from existing and new automobile online marketplace peers; and (4) private equity ownership, which could lead to a highly-leveraged capital structure.

Trader's liquidity is weak. The company's sources of liquidity are approximately C$190 million and uses include the C$647 million (equivalent) first lien term loan due on September 28, 2023. Sources of liquidity consist of around C$130 million of cash as of Q1 2022 and Moody's expectation of around C$60 million of free cash flow to September 2023. While the C$50 million revolving credit facility is undrawn, Moody's does not give any benefit because it expires in less than 12 months. The company has limited ability to generate liquidity from asset sales because its assets are encumbered.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could downgrade the ratings by potentially more than one notch if the term loan becomes current and Trader has not made sufficient progress to alleviate the approaching refinancing risk. In addition, a downgrade could occur if Trader's performance weakens, or it engages in debt-funded distributions to its financial sponsor or leveraging acquisitions, such that adjusted Debt/EBITDA is sustained above 6.5x or EBITA/Interest falls sustainably below 1.5x.

Moody's would consider an upgrade following a material enhancement to its scale; there is a clearly defined financial policy from the financial sponsor; and adjusted Debt/EBITDA is sustained below 4.5x and EBITA/Interest is sustainably above 4x.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Trader Corporation, headquartered in Toronto, Canada, primarily operates the autoTrader.ca website for the purchase and sale of autos/trucks, mostly by dealers, but also individuals, and augmented with advertising from automobile manufacturers. Trader provides a marketplace platform for automobile listings, web traffic and solution services as well as inventory management services. The company is owned by Thoma Bravo, a private equity firm.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

