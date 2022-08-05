Moody's affirms TransCanada ratings on Mexico gas pipeline investment; outlook stable

Approximately $34 billion of debt securities affected

Toronto, August 05, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed the ratings of TransCanada Pipelines Limited (TransCanada) including its Baa1 senior unsecured and Issuer ratings, Baa2 junior subordinate rating and Prime-2 short term rating for commercial paper. At the same time, Moody's affirmed TransCanada parent company TC Energy Corporation's (TC Energy) Baa2 issuer rating. The outlook on both entities remains stable.

See below for a complete list of rating actions.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: TC Energy Corporation

.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa2

..Issuer: TransCanada PipeLines Limited

.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa1

....Junior Subordinated Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa2

....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed (P)Baa1

....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)Baa1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: TC Energy Corporation

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: TransCanada PipeLines Limited

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The affirmation of TC Energy's ratings reflects our view that there is only a modest increase in business risk associated with recently announced growth in the company's Mexican natural gas pipeline segment," said Gavin MacFarlane, Vice President - Senior Credit Officer. "TC Energy has announced a CAD1.8 billon discrete equity issuance and we expect other credit friendly measures, including the possibility of hybrid security issuance and asset sales, to support the balance sheet during construction," added MacFarlane.

On 4 August, TC Energy announced that it is proceeding with the $4.5 billion Southeast Gateway Pipeline (SGP) project along the gulf coast of Mexico. This material expansion of the company's Mexican gas transportation business is in itself credit negative because of the higher level of business and political risk associated with doing business in Mexico compared to the rest of the company's portfolio of assets. However, growth in the segment will be tempered by the 15% interest that the Comision Federal de Electricidad (CFE Baa2 stable) will have in a Mexico based subsidiary of TC Energy at SGP in-service. In addition to SGP this subsidiary will own a portfolio of Mexican natural gas pipeline assets currently held by TC Energy. In addition, TC Energy has committed to limit the size of the segment to about 10% of EBITDA, an important driver of the ratings affirmation.

Despite the increased business and political risk, we note that the company's Mexican gas transportation assets have a relatively low risk profile, which is similar to other assets owned by TransCanada. All of the Mexican natural gas pipeline assets are contracted with the CFE, which is wholly owned by the government of Mexico (Baa2 stable) and accounts for virtually all of the revenues of the segment. These contracts have long tenors, expiring around the middle of the century, and are all take-or-pay capacity contracts which typically have low volume risk. The new Transportation Services Agreement (TSA) eliminates volume risk for assets held by the new pipeline holding company and the pipelines do not have any responsibility to source gas.

Although TransCanada currently has limited balance sheet capacity to pursue such a large project, concurrent with its announcement to proceed with SGP, the company announced a CAD1.8 billion bought deal equity issuance to help finance the project. Moreover, we expect the company to provide further support to its balance sheet through a mix of asset sales and incremental hybrids during construction, maintaining its current credit quality.

The ratings affirmation also reflects TransCanada's predictable and growing cash flow, large size and portfolio diversification. This cash flow is typically underpinned by either cost of service regulation or long term contracts with investment grade counterparties. Offsetting these strengths are weak financial metrics and a large capital program with elevated, albeit diminishing, execution risk even with the new project. We forecast a ratio of proportionately consolidated debt to EBITDA of about 5.5x in 2022 that will gradually decline in subsequent years. The company will continue with its CAD33 billion capital program over the period 2022-2028, with execution risk related to about CAD23 billion still required to be spent to complete projects. We expect the capital program and dividends to be primarily funded with cash flow from operations, equity in the form of the CAD1.8 billion discrete equity issuance and the dividend reinvestment program, hybrids, asset sales with some incremental debt.

Rating Outlook

The stable outlooks on TC Energy and TransCanada reflect Moody's expectation that the company will continue to generate predictable cash flow and that its proportionately consolidated debt to EBITDA will peak at 5.5x in 2022 and gradually decline from there.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that Could Lead to an Upgrade

• An upgrade is unlikely over the near term given the forecasted weakness in financial metrics, however we could upgrade the company if it makes significant progress on its CAD33 billion capital program on time and budget and we forecast proportionately consolidated debt to EBITDA to be below 4.5x on a sustained basis

Factors that Could Lead to a Downgrade

• A downgrade could occur if the forecasted ratio of proportionately consolidated debt to EBITDA remains at or above 5.5x for an extended period of time

• If the company experiences increased cash flow variability in its core businesses

• The company changes or becomes aggressive in its financial policies

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Midstream Energy published in February 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/379531. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

TransCanada is the principal subsidiary and debt issuer of TC Energy headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. TC Energy is an energy infrastructure company with 5 operating business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, US Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines and Power and Storage.

