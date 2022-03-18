Moody's affirms TransLink's Aa2 ratings and revises outlook to stable

Toronto, March 18, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the South Coast British Columbia Transportation Authority's (TransLink's) Aa2 long-term issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings and a1 baseline credit assessment (BCA), and revised the ratings outlook to stable from negative.

The affirmation of the ratings and the revision of the outlook to stable reflects TransLink's sizeable liquidity and favourable operating performance which continues to benefit from significant federal and provincial pandemic funding, and Moody's expectation of further government support in case of additional stress. This favourable environment allows TransLink to maintain robust liquidity and a controlled debt burden. The rating action also reflects Moody's expectation of a gradual although protracted recovery in transit ridership reflecting the transition to an endemic from a pandemic environment.

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: South Coast British Columbia Transport. Auth

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

Affirmations:

..Issuer: South Coast British Columbia Transport. Auth

.... Issuer Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed Aa2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Aa2

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed a1

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR THE OUTLOOK CHANGE TO STABLE

The stable outlook reflects manageable fiscal pressures given management's ongoing cost mitigation efforts, which reflects the strong governance of Translink, and the supportive operating environment which combined allow TransLink to continue to realize balanced operating results. Although TransLink's operating profile is sensitive to ridership changes given the high dependence on transit fares, Moody's projects that it will continue to see a gradual recovery in ridership levels as the pandemic environment transitions to endemic.

The stable outlook also considers the sizeable liquidity which will continue to provide support to a controlled debt burden. It further reflects Moody's expectation of further government support - following significant support received during the pandemic - in case of additional fiscal stress should ridership levels continue to lag pre-pandemic levels.

RATIONALE FOR THE RATING AFFIRMATION

The affirmation of the ratings reflects TransLink's underlying credit strengths including its strategic importance as a flagship issuer and the main provider of transportation services in the Greater Vancouver region servicing a population of 2.6 million. The rating also reflects a strong institutional framework and significant operating and capital funding support from both the provincial and federal governments, and strong governance including identifying and managing pandemic-related pressures early on.

TransLink's status as a taxing authority is a key credit strength as it enables it to raise taxes and revenue sources which could be used to compensate for lost passenger revenues. TransLink's legislation allows it to access, by law, any tax or legislated revenue source not included in its strategic plan if its board considers it necessary to do so in order to meet its debt obligations. TransLink's taxation powers also allow it to have diverse revenue sources, including from property taxes which do not fluctuate materially during periods of stress, and therefore cushion it from ridership revenue declines.

TransLink's taxing powers provide more fiscal flexibility and in turn a capacity to maintain a higher debt burden than many other mass transit agencies in the Moody's rated portfolio. TransLink's debt burden is high for its rating category and has grown primarily to support its long-term capital projects and significant capital expenses. Nevertheless, given the improved fiscal results and outlook, Moody's revised its estimate of net debt to peak at 285% in 2021 and fall to 240-250% of revenues in 2022 and 2023, approximately in line with the pre-pandemic estimates. While interest expense will also gradually improve to 10% from 12% of revenues over the next two years, it is high compared to peers and will require strong expense management.

As per the application of Moody's Joint Default Analysis for Government-Related Issuers, TransLink's assigned BCA is a1, reflecting the credit metrics discussed above. The final rating of Aa2 incorporates the two-notch uplift provided by Moody's assessment of a high likelihood of support from the Province of British Columbia (Aaa stable).

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

In Moody's assessment, environmental considerations are material to TransLink's credit profile. TransLink operates a significant fleet of gas and diesel powered vehicles which require significant capital expenditures. However, TransLink has made significant efforts to reduce the waste and pollution of its fleet through electrification and is looking to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Social considerations are material to TransLink's credit profile. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. TransLink is significantly exposed to the economic impacts of the coronavirus outbreak including changes in passenger demand. Nevertheless, increasing population levels and predictable demographic trends in the Metro Vancouver region serviced by TransLink have supported historical increases in ridership and number of journeys.

Governance considerations are material to TransLink's profile and governance risk as low. Governance considerations include robust planning and financial management through a 30-year long term regional transportation strategy and rolling 10-year capital investment plans.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

New significant and sustainable revenue sources for capital projects, a significant increase in transit use above pre-pandemic levels, coupled with a material decrease in TransLink's debt-to-revenue ratio below 200% would result in upward pressure on the rating. Conversely, the rating could be downgraded if the debt-to-revenue ratio increased above 300%. A long-term reversal in travel demand coinciding with a deterioration in TransLink's fiscal and liquidity profile would also result in downward pressure on the rating.

The methodologies used in these ratings were Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207, and Mass Transit Enterprises Methodology published in December 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1105431. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

