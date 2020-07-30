Moody's affirms Transelec's and Transelec Holdings' ratings

New York, July 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed
today the Baa1 senior unsecured rating and Baa2 issuer rating respectively
assigned to Transelec S.A. and Transelec Holding Rentas
Limitada (Transelec Holdings). The outlook for the ratings is stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The affirmation of Transelec's Baa1 rating reflects the strategic importance
of the company's transmission infrastructure and its dominant position
in the transmission system in Chile, with a market share that hovers
around 60% of the country's network. The credit profile
also reflects the company's cash flow predictability and our expectation
of stable credit metrics given the regulated and non-volumetric
nature of its operations derived from tariffs that have monthly indexation
features and that are established under a credit constructive regulatory
framework. Transelec's credit profile also acknowledges that its
assets are held in perpetuity.
Transelec's credit profile is tempered by the company's relatively
high leverage and the expected deterioration on its key metrics as a result
of the implementation of a lower tariff in 2021. The credit profile
also acknowledges the ongoing pressure to upstream cash flow to its equity
owner consortium, but the assigned rating incorporates our expectation
that management will pursue shareholder reward initiatives that are not
excessive or detrimental to Transelec's overall credit quality.
The rating also incorporates Transelec's prudent risk management policies
and disciplined pursuit of growth opportunities. The assigned ratings
anticipate the possibility of incremental indebtedness to fund capital
expenditures acknowledging management strong commitment to a self-imposed
maximum leverage ratio of 6.5 times debt to EBITDA.
The affirmation of Transelec Holdings's Baa2 Issuer Rating incorporates
the related notching owing to the structural subordination that would
exist for parent level creditors relative to the senior indebtedness outstanding
at its key subsidiary, Transelec S.A. Distributions
from Transelec are expected to remain Transelec Holdings' main source
of cash flows to meet its holding company obligations, to provide
up-stream shareholder returns to the sponsors and to provide an
internal source of equity that could be invested in new projects.
Transelec Holdings' Baa2 issuer rating is largely based on our expectation
that any indebtedness incurred and/or guaranteed by the holding company
will be used to support the group's acquisition and growth initiatives
in the Chilean transmission sector and not to fund cash distributions
to its shareholders. The Baa2 issuer rating further assumes the
view that holding company indebtedness will be a modest component of the
total consolidated indebtedness or less than 20% of the total consolidated
debt.
Rating Outlook
The stable outlook for both issuers incorporates our expectation that
Transelec's and Transelec Holdings' credit metrics will remain commensurate
with the Baa rating category despite the expected decline in revenues
due to the pending implementation of the reduced tariff and the potential
increase in consolidated leverage to fund the group's expansion projects.
Specifically, the stable outlook considers that the three-year
average ratio of consolidated funds from operations (FFO) to net debt
will hover around 11%, interest coverage above 3.0
times and retained cash flow (RCF) to net debt around 7%.
Management's commitment to maintain a self-imposed financial leverage
target of 6.5x debt to EBITDA is also incorporated into the stable
outlook.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Factors that could lead to an upgrade
There is limited potential for a rating upgrade because the company's
credit metrics are expected to remain commensurate with the lower end
of the Baa rating category. Moreover, Transelec's current
high level of indebtedness is not likely to decline significantly,
given the lack of amortizing debt in the capital structure.
Over the long run, a rating upgrade would be considered if Transelec
Holdings and Transelec S.A. are able to report FFO to net
debt and retained cash flow (RCF) to net debt in the high teens -above
18%- and mid-teens -above 15%-
respectively, on a sustained basis.
Factors that could lead to a downgrade
There could be negative pressure on the ratings or the outlook should
a larger-than-expected increase in financial leverage at
Transelec, Transelec Holdings or Rentas I emerge either in connection
with a heavier capital spending program or if the group faces challenges
in its growth initiatives. Furthermore, a negative action
is likely to be considered if there is a material deterioration in the
group's liquidity. Quantitatively, the rating could come
under pressure if the consolidated FFO/net debt and RCF/debt decline below
11% and 7%, respectively, on a sustained basis.
Corporate Profile
Based in Santiago, Chile, Transelec S.A. (Transelec)
is the largest electricity transmission company in Chile (Government of
Chile, A1 stable), operating 9,792 kilometers of transmission
lines and 61 substations, serving 98% of the national population.
Transelec operates in the National Electric System (SEN), the national
transmission system created in November 2017 as a result of the interconnection
of the previous two separate systems, the Sistema Interconectado
Central (SIC) and the Sistema Interconectado del Norte Grande (SING).
Transelec is 99.99% owned by Transelec Holdings (Baa2 stable)
with the remainder held by Rentas I, which also holds a 99.99%
ownership stake in Transelec Holdings. Rentas I is 99.97%
owned by ETC Transmission Holdings S.L., whose shareholders
are China Southern Power Grid Co., Ltd. (CSG,
A1 stable, 27.79%), the Canadian Pension Plan
Investment Board (27.73%), the British Columbia Investment
Management Corporation (26.00%) and Public Service Pension
Investment Board (18.48%). The current shareholding
structure has been in place since March 2018 when one of Transelec's indirect
shareholders within the consortium of Canadian investors, Brookfield
Asset Management Inc. (Baa1 stable), sold its 27.79%
indirect ownership to CSG.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Electric
and Gas Networks published in March 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1059225.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
