Moody's affirms Transelec's and Transelec Holdings' ratings

New York, July 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed today the Baa1 senior unsecured rating and Baa2 issuer rating respectively assigned to Transelec S.A. and Transelec Holding Rentas Limitada (Transelec Holdings). The outlook for the ratings is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of Transelec's Baa1 rating reflects the strategic importance of the company's transmission infrastructure and its dominant position in the transmission system in Chile, with a market share that hovers around 60% of the country's network. The credit profile also reflects the company's cash flow predictability and our expectation of stable credit metrics given the regulated and non-volumetric nature of its operations derived from tariffs that have monthly indexation features and that are established under a credit constructive regulatory framework. Transelec's credit profile also acknowledges that its assets are held in perpetuity.

Transelec's credit profile is tempered by the company's relatively high leverage and the expected deterioration on its key metrics as a result of the implementation of a lower tariff in 2021. The credit profile also acknowledges the ongoing pressure to upstream cash flow to its equity owner consortium, but the assigned rating incorporates our expectation that management will pursue shareholder reward initiatives that are not excessive or detrimental to Transelec's overall credit quality.

The rating also incorporates Transelec's prudent risk management policies and disciplined pursuit of growth opportunities. The assigned ratings anticipate the possibility of incremental indebtedness to fund capital expenditures acknowledging management strong commitment to a self-imposed maximum leverage ratio of 6.5 times debt to EBITDA.

The affirmation of Transelec Holdings's Baa2 Issuer Rating incorporates the related notching owing to the structural subordination that would exist for parent level creditors relative to the senior indebtedness outstanding at its key subsidiary, Transelec S.A. Distributions from Transelec are expected to remain Transelec Holdings' main source of cash flows to meet its holding company obligations, to provide up-stream shareholder returns to the sponsors and to provide an internal source of equity that could be invested in new projects.

Transelec Holdings' Baa2 issuer rating is largely based on our expectation that any indebtedness incurred and/or guaranteed by the holding company will be used to support the group's acquisition and growth initiatives in the Chilean transmission sector and not to fund cash distributions to its shareholders. The Baa2 issuer rating further assumes the view that holding company indebtedness will be a modest component of the total consolidated indebtedness or less than 20% of the total consolidated debt.

Rating Outlook

The stable outlook for both issuers incorporates our expectation that Transelec's and Transelec Holdings' credit metrics will remain commensurate with the Baa rating category despite the expected decline in revenues due to the pending implementation of the reduced tariff and the potential increase in consolidated leverage to fund the group's expansion projects.

Specifically, the stable outlook considers that the three-year average ratio of consolidated funds from operations (FFO) to net debt will hover around 11%, interest coverage above 3.0 times and retained cash flow (RCF) to net debt around 7%. Management's commitment to maintain a self-imposed financial leverage target of 6.5x debt to EBITDA is also incorporated into the stable outlook.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade

There is limited potential for a rating upgrade because the company's credit metrics are expected to remain commensurate with the lower end of the Baa rating category. Moreover, Transelec's current high level of indebtedness is not likely to decline significantly, given the lack of amortizing debt in the capital structure.

Over the long run, a rating upgrade would be considered if Transelec Holdings and Transelec S.A. are able to report FFO to net debt and retained cash flow (RCF) to net debt in the high teens -above 18%- and mid-teens -above 15%- respectively, on a sustained basis.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade

There could be negative pressure on the ratings or the outlook should a larger-than-expected increase in financial leverage at Transelec, Transelec Holdings or Rentas I emerge either in connection with a heavier capital spending program or if the group faces challenges in its growth initiatives. Furthermore, a negative action is likely to be considered if there is a material deterioration in the group's liquidity. Quantitatively, the rating could come under pressure if the consolidated FFO/net debt and RCF/debt decline below 11% and 7%, respectively, on a sustained basis.

Corporate Profile

Based in Santiago, Chile, Transelec S.A. (Transelec) is the largest electricity transmission company in Chile (Government of Chile, A1 stable), operating 9,792 kilometers of transmission lines and 61 substations, serving 98% of the national population. Transelec operates in the National Electric System (SEN), the national transmission system created in November 2017 as a result of the interconnection of the previous two separate systems, the Sistema Interconectado Central (SIC) and the Sistema Interconectado del Norte Grande (SING).

Transelec is 99.99% owned by Transelec Holdings (Baa2 stable) with the remainder held by Rentas I, which also holds a 99.99% ownership stake in Transelec Holdings. Rentas I is 99.97% owned by ETC Transmission Holdings S.L., whose shareholders are China Southern Power Grid Co., Ltd. (CSG, A1 stable, 27.79%), the Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board (27.73%), the British Columbia Investment Management Corporation (26.00%) and Public Service Pension Investment Board (18.48%). The current shareholding structure has been in place since March 2018 when one of Transelec's indirect shareholders within the consortium of Canadian investors, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (Baa1 stable), sold its 27.79% indirect ownership to CSG.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Electric and Gas Networks published in March 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1059225. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

