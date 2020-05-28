Moody's affirms Transportadora de Gas del Peru's Baa1 rating; outlook stable

New York, May 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed today the Baa1 foreign currency senior unsecured rating assigned to Transportadora de Gas del Peru (TGP). The outlook is stable.

..Issuer: Transportadora de Gas del Peru (TGP)

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Transportadora de Gas del Peru (TGP)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa1

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating affirmation reflects TGP's significant footprint and strategic importance of its pipeline infrastructure to the Peruvian economy given the company is responsible for transporting between 95% and 99% of the annual volume of natural gas and natural gas liquids in the country. A combination of low leverage, with debt to EBITDA of 1.8x as of March 2020, and a predictable revenue stream dictated by the terms of its capacity-based contracts enhance the company's credit profile. The affirmation further considers the relative concentration, correlation, and credit profile of its offtakers, which has deteriorated considering depressed oil and natural gas prices as well as the excess supply in the power generation market.

The pipeline delivers all of the natural gas and natural gas liquids extracted from the fields in the Camisea basin, and delivers the fuel supply to the country's natural gas fired thermal plants, which were responsible for 38% of the country's total energy generation in 2019, and more than 50% during the dry season. TGP's revenue stream is very predictable, with contracts for approximately 95% of its capacity. The contracts have an average remaining life of 12.7 years. Variable revenue has historically represented less than 3%, substantially mitigating the exposure to volume risks. Contract prices are fixed and adjusted by PPI.

The high concentration of its contractual offtake base constrains the company's credit profile. The consortium responsible for the extraction of natural gas in the Camisea fields represents 30% of total revenues, with thermal power generators representing another 35%, and natural gas distribution utilities another 15%. Peru LNG S.R.L. (B1 negative), which has seen substantial deterioration in its credit profile in light of lower production volumes and natural gas liquids prices, is responsible for 13% of revenues.

TGP's credit metrics are very strong, and improved substantially following the completion of capacity expansion in April 2016, which increased revenue. FFO/debt surpassed 30% from an average 23% over the previous three years. In March 2020, the company's FFO/debt stood at 36.6%, while interest coverage reached 6.4x. We expect FFO/Debt and Interest Coverage to range between 35%-40% and 6.0x -- 7.0x over the next three years.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The oil and gas sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. Nonetheless, we believe TGP is strongly positioned to face these challenges. On top of a revenue and cash flow profile that is largely insulated from volume or price risks, TGP's very strong cash position and long-dated debt maturity profile substantially mitigates any liquidity risks that could arise from the spread of the coronavirus. As of March 2020, the company had USD 192 million of cash and equivalents, with debt maturities of only USD 0.6 million due over the next 12-months. Furthermore, in April 2020, the company enhanced its liquidity position by drawing on a short term loan of $50 million and signing a committed credit facility for another $50 million. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our view that the company will maintain a stable base of firm capacity revenue, which provides for a stable cash flow stream. The outlook does not take into consideration any additional debt-funded capacity expansion.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The high concentration and weakening credit profile of the off-taker base weigh negatively on the rating. Upward rating pressure could arise on the perception that firm capacity revenue from top obligors could easily be replaced with that from other obligors, with only a minor and temporary deterioration in the company's key credit metrics.

Negative rating pressure would arise from a material deterioration in TGP's key off-takers' credit quality. Furthermore, the rating could be downgraded because of operational problems or significant debt-funded expansion leading to lower credit metrics .Quantitatively, we could downgrade the rating if FFO/debt falls below 15% and interest coverage ratio falls below 3.5x, on a sustained basis.

Headquartered in Lima, Peru, Transportadora de Gas del Peru (TGP) holds concession agreements to operate a 729 kilometer NG transportation pipeline and a 557 kilometer NGL pipeline. The company is responsible for carrying the NG and NGLs to the Pacific coastline from the fields in the Camisea basin. The concession agreements were granted in 2000, with the pipelines in operation since 2004, and will expire in 2033. The assets are operated by Compania Operadora de Gas del Amazonas S.A.C. (COGA). TGP is owned by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (49.9%), Enagas S.A. (Baa2 stable, 28.9%) and Sonatrach S.p.A. (21.2%).

The principal methodology used in this rating was Natural Gas Pipelines published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1113727. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

