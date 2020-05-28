Moody's affirms Transportadora de Gas del Peru's Baa1 rating; outlook stable

New York, May 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed
today the Baa1 foreign currency senior unsecured rating assigned to Transportadora
de Gas del Peru (TGP). The outlook is stable.
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Transportadora de Gas del Peru (TGP)
....Outlook, Remains Stable
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Transportadora de Gas del Peru (TGP)
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Baa1
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rating affirmation reflects TGP's significant footprint and
strategic importance of its pipeline infrastructure to the Peruvian economy
given the company is responsible for transporting between 95% and
99% of the annual volume of natural gas and natural gas liquids
in the country. A combination of low leverage, with debt
to EBITDA of 1.8x as of March 2020, and a predictable revenue
stream dictated by the terms of its capacity-based contracts enhance
the company's credit profile. The affirmation further considers
the relative concentration, correlation, and credit profile
of its offtakers, which has deteriorated considering depressed oil
and natural gas prices as well as the excess supply in the power generation
market.
The pipeline delivers all of the natural gas and natural gas liquids extracted
from the fields in the Camisea basin, and delivers the fuel supply
to the country's natural gas fired thermal plants, which were
responsible for 38% of the country's total energy generation
in 2019, and more than 50% during the dry season.
TGP's revenue stream is very predictable, with contracts for
approximately 95% of its capacity. The contracts have an
average remaining life of 12.7 years. Variable revenue has
historically represented less than 3%, substantially mitigating
the exposure to volume risks. Contract prices are fixed and adjusted
by PPI.
The high concentration of its contractual offtake base constrains the
company's credit profile. The consortium responsible for
the extraction of natural gas in the Camisea fields represents 30%
of total revenues, with thermal power generators representing another
35%, and natural gas distribution utilities another 15%.
Peru LNG S.R.L. (B1 negative), which has seen
substantial deterioration in its credit profile in light of lower production
volumes and natural gas liquids prices, is responsible for 13%
of revenues.
TGP's credit metrics are very strong, and improved substantially
following the completion of capacity expansion in April 2016, which
increased revenue. FFO/debt surpassed 30% from an average
23% over the previous three years. In March 2020,
the company's FFO/debt stood at 36.6%, while
interest coverage reached 6.4x. We expect FFO/Debt and Interest
Coverage to range between 35%-40% and 6.0x
-- 7.0x over the next three years.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The oil and gas sector
has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given
its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. Nonetheless,
we believe TGP is strongly positioned to face these challenges.
On top of a revenue and cash flow profile that is largely insulated from
volume or price risks, TGP's very strong cash position and
long-dated debt maturity profile substantially mitigates any liquidity
risks that could arise from the spread of the coronavirus. As of
March 2020, the company had USD 192 million of cash and equivalents,
with debt maturities of only USD 0.6 million due over the next
12-months. Furthermore, in April 2020, the company
enhanced its liquidity position by drawing on a short term loan of $50
million and signing a committed credit facility for another $50
million. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk
under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for
public health and safety.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects our view that the company will maintain a
stable base of firm capacity revenue, which provides for a stable
cash flow stream. The outlook does not take into consideration
any additional debt-funded capacity expansion.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
The high concentration and weakening credit profile of the off-taker
base weigh negatively on the rating. Upward rating pressure could
arise on the perception that firm capacity revenue from top obligors could
easily be replaced with that from other obligors, with only a minor
and temporary deterioration in the company's key credit metrics.
Negative rating pressure would arise from a material deterioration in
TGP's key off-takers' credit quality. Furthermore,
the rating could be downgraded because of operational problems or significant
debt-funded expansion leading to lower credit metrics .Quantitatively,
we could downgrade the rating if FFO/debt falls below 15% and interest
coverage ratio falls below 3.5x, on a sustained basis.
Headquartered in Lima, Peru, Transportadora de Gas del Peru
(TGP) holds concession agreements to operate a 729 kilometer NG transportation
pipeline and a 557 kilometer NGL pipeline. The company is responsible
for carrying the NG and NGLs to the Pacific coastline from the fields
in the Camisea basin. The concession agreements were granted in
2000, with the pipelines in operation since 2004, and will
expire in 2033. The assets are operated by Compania Operadora de
Gas del Amazonas S.A.C. (COGA). TGP is owned
by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (49.9%), Enagas
S.A. (Baa2 stable, 28.9%) and Sonatrach
S.p.A. (21.2%).
The principal methodology used in this rating was Natural Gas Pipelines
published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1113727.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
