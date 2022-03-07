Moody's affirms TriMark's Caa2 CFR; outlook remains negative

New York, March 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed TMK Hawk Parent, Corp.'s (dba "TriMark") ratings including its Corporate Family Rating (CFR) at Caa2, its Probability of Default Rating (PDR) at Caa2-PD, and its senior secured second lien term loan due August 2025 at C. Moody's also withdrew the Ca rating on the first lien senior secured term loan following the debt exchange completed in early 2022. The outlook remains negative.

The ratings affirmation reflects that TriMark's revenue and earnings are recovering due to improving demand from foodservice customers as consumers continue to resume more away-from-home activities. Nevertheless, Moody's views that the company's risk of a debt restructuring remains very high with debt-to EBITDA expected at around 12x in 2022 even with a meaningful earnings rebound, and over $100 million negative free cash flow in 2022 as a result of higher capital spending, elevated working capital to support business growth, and an approximate $48 million litigation settlement on government contracts. As a result, Moody's expects TriMark will have weak liquidity, and debt will increase with the company heavily reliant on revolver borrowings in the next 12-18 months. TriMark does not have significant maturities until the revolver expires in April 2024, which provides the company with some runway to improve operating results and cash flow generation.

Moody's withdrew the Ca rating on the company's existing $258 million senior secured first term loan due August 2024 because the loan was exchanged into a $258 million super priority term loan B due August 2024 as part of a recent settlement related to the company's 2020 recapitalization. Moody's affirmed the C rating on the second lien term loan because Moody's believes the company's unsustainably high leverage creates low recovery prospects for the second lien debt.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: TMK Hawk Parent, Corp.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Caa2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Caa2-PD

....Senior Secured Second Lien Term Loan, Affirmed C (LGD6)

Withdrawals:

..Issuer: TMK Hawk Parent, Corp.

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Withdrawn, previously rated Ca (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: TMK Hawk Parent, Corp.

....Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

TriMark's Caa2 CFR reflects the company's improving revenue and earnings from recovering demand from foodservice customers as consumers continue to resume more away-from-home activities. However, Moody's believes that TriMark's capital structure remains unsustainable given its very high financial leverage with debt/EBITDA expected to be around 12x and over $100 million negative free cash flow in 2022 despite a meaningful projected earnings rebound. The negative free cash flow is in part due to higher capital spending, elevated working capital to support business growth, and an approximate $48 million litigation settlement on government contracts and these cash needs will likely be much smaller in 2023. Moody's believes a further significant earnings rebound will be necessary in 2023 to reduce leverage and address the 2024 maturity of the bulk of the debt structure, creating elevated risk of a distressed exchange or other default. TriMark has end market concentration in the foodservice/restaurant sector and the majority of its revenue relates to cyclical equipment sales. However, the credit profile also reflects the company's strong market position in the foodservice equipment and supplies distribution industry, its relatively recurring revenue stream from supply replenishment and equipment replacement, and modest capital expenditure requirement. Moody's expects TriMark will have weak liquidity and burn over $100 million free cash flow in the next 12 to 18 months due to high interest expense, litigation payments and higher capex and working capital to support business growth. TriMark has a moderate cash balance of $20 million and about $130 million availability on its $250 million ABL revolver as of October 1, 2021. Moody's expects the borrowing base on the ABL to improve amid higher accounts receivable and inventory.

The coronavirus outbreak and the government measures put in place to contain it continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Although an economic recovery is underway, the recovery is tenuous, and continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, a degree of uncertainty around our forecasts remains. The foodservice equipment and supply distribution sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity the effect of consumer demand and sentiment on out-of-home activity. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Environmental risks include emissions from delivery trucks and factors such as responsible sourcing. Effectively managing such risks would help protect the company's market position. The company leases the bulk of its delivery trucks, but must manage the environmental impact of truck emissions and would indirectly bear the cost of converting to lower-emission delivery trucks through adjustments to lease payments over time.

Governance risk factors include the company's aggressive financial policies under majority ownership by private equity sponsors, including the 2020 recapitalization transaction that effectively subordinated existing senior secured term loan lenders, the very high financial leverage, and its debt-financed growth through acquisition strategy.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The negative outlook reflects Moody's view that TriMark's capital structure remains unsustainable owing to high leverage and significant negative free cash flow, and the likelihood of a restructuring remains high in the next two years.

The ratings could be upgraded if leverage materially declines driven by improved operating results and less reliance on external sources of liquidity. The company would also need to improve liquidity including cash generation and the maturity profile to be upgraded.

The ratings could be downgraded if there is a deterioration in liquidity, highlighted by increasing revolver reliance, the probability of a debt restructuring or event of default increases for any reason, or recovery prospects decline.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Distribution & Supply Chain Services Industry published in June 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1121974. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

TMK Hawk Parent, Corp. (TriMark) is a distributor of foodservice equipment and supplies in North America, providing all non-food products used by restaurants and other foodservice operators. In addition, the company offers value-added services, which include design, procurement, and installation of commercial kitchens for foodservice operations. TriMark was acquired by Centerbridge Partners, L.P. in 2017. The company is private and does not publicly disclose its financials. The company generated approximately $1.6 billion of revenue for the twelve months ended October 1, 2021.

