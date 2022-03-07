Moody's affirms TriMark's Caa2 CFR; outlook remains negative

New York, March 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed
TMK Hawk Parent, Corp.'s (dba "TriMark") ratings
including its Corporate Family Rating (CFR) at Caa2, its Probability
of Default Rating (PDR) at Caa2-PD, and its senior secured
second lien term loan due August 2025 at C. Moody's also
withdrew the Ca rating on the first lien senior secured term loan following
the debt exchange completed in early 2022. The outlook remains
negative.
The ratings affirmation reflects that TriMark's revenue and earnings
are recovering due to improving demand from foodservice customers as consumers
continue to resume more away-from-home activities.
Nevertheless, Moody's views that the company's risk
of a debt restructuring remains very high with debt-to EBITDA expected
at around 12x in 2022 even with a meaningful earnings rebound, and
over $100 million negative free cash flow in 2022 as a result of
higher capital spending, elevated working capital to support business
growth, and an approximate $48 million litigation settlement
on government contracts. As a result, Moody's expects
TriMark will have weak liquidity, and debt will increase with the
company heavily reliant on revolver borrowings in the next 12-18
months. TriMark does not have significant maturities until the
revolver expires in April 2024, which provides the company with
some runway to improve operating results and cash flow generation.
Moody's withdrew the Ca rating on the company's existing $258
million senior secured first term loan due August 2024 because the loan
was exchanged into a $258 million super priority term loan B due
August 2024 as part of a recent settlement related to the company's
2020 recapitalization. Moody's affirmed the C rating on the
second lien term loan because Moody's believes the company's
unsustainably high leverage creates low recovery prospects for the second
lien debt.
Affirmations:
..Issuer: TMK Hawk Parent, Corp.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
Caa2
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed Caa2-PD
....Senior Secured Second Lien Term Loan,
Affirmed C (LGD6)
Withdrawals:
..Issuer: TMK Hawk Parent, Corp.
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan,
Withdrawn, previously rated Ca (LGD5)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: TMK Hawk Parent, Corp.
....Outlook, Remains Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
TriMark's Caa2 CFR reflects the company's improving revenue and
earnings from recovering demand from foodservice customers as consumers
continue to resume more away-from-home activities.
However, Moody's believes that TriMark's capital structure
remains unsustainable given its very high financial leverage with debt/EBITDA
expected to be around 12x and over $100 million negative free cash
flow in 2022 despite a meaningful projected earnings rebound. The
negative free cash flow is in part due to higher capital spending,
elevated working capital to support business growth, and an approximate
$48 million litigation settlement on government contracts and these
cash needs will likely be much smaller in 2023. Moody's believes
a further significant earnings rebound will be necessary in 2023 to reduce
leverage and address the 2024 maturity of the bulk of the debt structure,
creating elevated risk of a distressed exchange or other default.
TriMark has end market concentration in the foodservice/restaurant sector
and the majority of its revenue relates to cyclical equipment sales.
However, the credit profile also reflects the company's strong market
position in the foodservice equipment and supplies distribution industry,
its relatively recurring revenue stream from supply replenishment and
equipment replacement, and modest capital expenditure requirement.
Moody's expects TriMark will have weak liquidity and burn over $100
million free cash flow in the next 12 to 18 months due to high interest
expense, litigation payments and higher capex and working capital
to support business growth. TriMark has a moderate cash balance
of $20 million and about $130 million availability on its
$250 million ABL revolver as of October 1, 2021. Moody's
expects the borrowing base on the ABL to improve amid higher accounts
receivable and inventory.
The coronavirus outbreak and the government measures put in place to contain
it continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and
regions. Although an economic recovery is underway, the recovery
is tenuous, and continuation will be closely tied to containment
of the virus. As a result, a degree of uncertainty around
our forecasts remains. The foodservice equipment and supply distribution
sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the
shock given its sensitivity the effect of consumer demand and sentiment
on out-of-home activity. Moody's regards the coronavirus
outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety.
Environmental risks include emissions from delivery trucks and factors
such as responsible sourcing. Effectively managing such risks would
help protect the company's market position. The company leases
the bulk of its delivery trucks, but must manage the environmental
impact of truck emissions and would indirectly bear the cost of converting
to lower-emission delivery trucks through adjustments to lease
payments over time.
Governance risk factors include the company's aggressive financial policies
under majority ownership by private equity sponsors, including the
2020 recapitalization transaction that effectively subordinated existing
senior secured term loan lenders, the very high financial leverage,
and its debt-financed growth through acquisition strategy.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The negative outlook reflects Moody's view that TriMark's capital structure
remains unsustainable owing to high leverage and significant negative
free cash flow, and the likelihood of a restructuring remains high
in the next two years.
The ratings could be upgraded if leverage materially declines driven by
improved operating results and less reliance on external sources of liquidity.
The company would also need to improve liquidity including cash generation
and the maturity profile to be upgraded.
The ratings could be downgraded if there is a deterioration in liquidity,
highlighted by increasing revolver reliance, the probability of
a debt restructuring or event of default increases for any reason,
or recovery prospects decline.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Distribution &
Supply Chain Services Industry published in June 2018 and available at
https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1121974.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
TMK Hawk Parent, Corp. (TriMark) is a distributor of foodservice
equipment and supplies in North America, providing all non-food
products used by restaurants and other foodservice operators. In
addition, the company offers value-added services,
which include design, procurement, and installation of commercial
kitchens for foodservice operations. TriMark was acquired by Centerbridge
Partners, L.P. in 2017. The company is private
and does not publicly disclose its financials. The company generated
approximately $1.6 billion of revenue for the twelve months
ended October 1, 2021.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Dawei Ma
Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
John E. Puchalla, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653