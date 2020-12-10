Moody's affirms TricorBraun's B3 CFR; outlook stable

New York, December 10, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed
TricorBraun Holdings, Inc's ("TricorBraun") B3 Corporate
Family Rating (CFR), B3-PD Probability of Default Rating,
the B2 rating on the company's first lien term loan, and the
Caa2 rating on the second lien notes. The outlook is stable.
The affirmation of the rating and stable outlook reflects Moody's
expectation of continued strong EBITDA margin and a measured approach
to the company's growth through acquisition strategy without compromising
credit metrics.
Affirmations:
..Issuer: TricorBraun Holdings, Inc.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
B3
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed B3-PD
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit
Facility, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan,
Affirmed B2 (LGD3)
....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Notes, Affirmed
Caa2 (LGD5)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: TricorBraun Holdings, Inc.
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
TricorBraun's B3 CFR reflects the company's value-added
services and large scale relative to competitors in its fragmented packaging
industry. Moody's expects the company to continue to generate steady
EBITDA margins in the range of 12-13.5%. TricorBraun's
asset light business model requires minimal capital expenditures affording
the company the ability to consistently generate free cash that can be
used to fund acquisitions or be directed toward debt reduction.
The B3 CFR is constrained by TricorBraun's high leverage,
aggressive financial policy and acquisitiveness, exposure to commodity
products, and potential disintermediation. At some point
TricorBraun's customers may gain scale and attempt to go directly to the
manufacturer cutting out the services of the company. The company
will also have to address the expiration of its revolver in November 2021.
With leverage at its lowest point since the LBO by AEA in 2016,
Moody's believes there is a risk the company increases gross leverage
with a recapitalization that includes a dividend distribution.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be upgraded if debt to EBITDA is below 5.5x for
a sustained period of time, EBITDA to interest expense reaches 3.0x,
free cash flow to debt exceeds 4.5%, and the company
implements a more conservative financial policy.
The ratings could be downgraded if debt to EBITDA exceeds 6.5x
for a sustained period of time, EBITDA to interest expense falls
below 2.0x, free cash flow to debt below 1%,
and the company executes significant debt financed acquisitions or dividends.
Based in St. Louis, Missouri, TricorBraun Holdings,
Inc. is a distributor of rigid packaging, with capabilities
in package design and engineering, logistics, and international
sourcing. The product line includes plastic and glass bottles,
sprayers, dispensers, closures, pails, tubes,
drums and other items. End markets include personal care,
healthcare, food, industrial and household chemicals,
and wine. Revenue for the twelve months ended September 30,
2020 were approximately $1.4 billion. TricorBraun
is a portfolio company of AEA investors and does not publicly disclose
financial information.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Packaging Manufacturers:
Metal, Glass and Plastic Containers Methodology published in September
2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1236221.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Scott Manduca
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
Dean Diaz
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
