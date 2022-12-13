Moody's affirms Trimble's Baa3 senior unsecured rating; outlook stable

New York, December 13, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Trimble Inc.'s ("Trimble") Baa3 senior unsecured rating following Trimble's announcement that it had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Transporeon, in an all-cash transaction valued at EUR 1.88 billion. The purchase is expected to be funded through a combination of cash and new debt. The outlook remains stable.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Trimble Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Trimble Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Trimble's Baa3 senior unsecured rating reflects the company's leading position as a provider of advanced geo-positioning and automation hardware, software, and services. The acquisition of European-based Transporeon, a cloud-based transportation management software platform provider, advances Trimble's Connect & Scale strategy of expanding the company's transportation segment TAM. Transporeon offers a highly recurring software business that matches shippers and carriers and provides value added service in an end market that has high potential for digital transformation.

High leverage of about 4 times debt to EBITDA, pro forma for the Transporeon acquisition as of September 30, 2022, will likely improve to around 3 times in the 12 to 18 months following the close of the acquisition. Moody's expects Trimble to generate sizable free cash flow of at least $700 million, which is in excess of 20% of debt, during this period. This will provide Trimble with significant capacity to repay transaction-related indebtedness. At the same time, the rating consides the company's exposure to cyclical end markets although Trimble has diversified its end market exposure, and software, services and recurring revenue exceeds 50% of revenue.

The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation for low to mid-single digit revenue growth with debt to EBITDA declining to around 3 times over the next 12 to 18 months post-acquisition. This is below the company's longer term growth rate to reflect near term macro challenges. However, Trimble is expected to be fairly resilient during an economic downturn. The de-leveraging will be supported by Trimble's public commitment to maintain an investment grade rating, prior track record of reducing leverage following major acquisitions, and stated intent to rapidly reduce leverage by limiting additional acquisitions and temporarily suspending share repurchases.

Trimble has robust liquidity supported by $309 million of cash and a $1.25 billion revolving credit facility due March 2027, under which $1 billion remains available at September 30, 2022. Higher inventory levels related to supply chain shortages and tax payment timing effects from amortization of R&D costs tempered free cash flow to $389 million over the past 12 months. Moody's projects that Trimble will generate more normalized free cash flow in 2023 as these impacts partially reverse and the company benefits from growing deferred revenue related to increased subscription software offerings. Moody's expects Trimble will utilize its revolver and cash balances to fund its maturing $300 million 4.15% senior notes due June 2023, ultimately refinancing based upon market conditions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if Moody's expects Trimble will maintain debt to EBITDA below 2.5 times, adhere to conservative financial policies, and produce excellent liquidity.

Moody's could downgrade Trimble's ratings if the company materially departs from its commitment to limit share repurchases and additional acquisitions until target leverage is likely to be achieved. Downward pressure could also arise if Trimble's market position weakens or if Moody's expects debt to EBITDA will be sustained above 3.5 times.

Trimble's environmental risk is neutral-to-low given the majority of its revenues are generated from software, maintenance and support services. Trimble's exposure to social risk is neutral-to-low. The company has moderate risks arising from dependence on highly skilled technical talent, characteristic of the sector broadly. Some of the company's offerings help clients conserve natural resources and promote safety. Governance risk is neutral-to-low supported by a track record of disciplined financial policies including prudent leverage and strong liquidity.

Trimble Inc., based in Sunnyvale, CA, develops and sells positioning, connectivity, modeling, analytics, and autonomy solutions through hardware, software and related services. The company serves a range of industries including civil engineering, construction, agriculture, natural resources, transportation and government. Trimble reported revenues of $3.7 billion for the LTM September 30, 2022.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Diversified Technology published in February 2022.

