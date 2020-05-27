Moody's affirms Trinidad Holdings' Ba3 ratings; changes outlook to negative

New York, May 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) affirmed Trinidad Petroleum Holdings Limited's (Trinidad Holdings) corporate family rating, backed senior secured bank credit facility and backed senior secured ratings at Ba3 and Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) at b2. Simultaneously, Moody's changed Trinidad Holdings outlook to negative from stable. These rating actions follow Moody's announcement on May 22, 2020 that it had changed the Government of Trinidad and Tobago's (Trinidad) outlook to negative from stable and affirmed its Ba1 ratings.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Trinidad Petroleum Holdings Limited

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba3

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed b2

....Gtd Senior Secured Term Loan A1, Affirmed Ba3

....Gtd Secured Term Loan B, Affirmed Ba3

....Gtd Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ba3

..Issuer: Petroleum Co.of Trinidad & Tobago (Petrotrin)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ba3 (Assumed by Trinidad Petroleum Holdings Limited)

....Underlying Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ba3 (Assumed by Trinidad Petroleum Holdings Limited)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Trinidad Petroleum Holdings Limited

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Ba3 ratings on Trinidad Holdings are based on a b2 BCA, which reflects the company's intrinsic credit risk regardless of government support considerations. In turn, Trinidad Holdings' BCA is based on the credit profile of Heritage Petroleum (Heritage), an Exploration and Production (E&P) oil and gas company, the former's main operating subsidiary. Heritage's credit profile considers its small oil and gas production and asset base; lack of detailed historical financial and operating information; and expectation of adequate cash generation and a stable growth in production, which had been declining in the last several years. Heritage's experienced management profile also supports Trinidad Holdings' ratings.

Heritage's reserve life is low at about 7 years, which increases execution risk. Despite the company's long operating history, only recently the E&P industry became a core business. Therefore, in order to reach an annual reserve replacement rate of above 100%, as planned, Heritage will have to reduce its operating costs significantly and work closely with partners to increase capital efficiency and grow efficiently. Because of Heritage's current focus on E&P and the caliber of some of its partners (Royal Dutch Shell Plc, rated Aa2 negative, and EOG Resources Inc., rated A3 stable), Moody's believes that it is probable that the company will be successful in achieving its production and reserve replacement rate targets. However, execution risk is high.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines, are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The oil and gas sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, the weaknesses in Trinidad Holdings' credit profile has left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and Trinidad Holdings remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Since Trinidad Holdings' is 100% owned by the Government of Trinidad & Tobago (Trinidad, Ba1 negative), the company's Ba3 rating reflects the application of Moody's joint default rating methodology for government-related issuers (GRIs). Trinidad Holdings' Ba3 rating benefits from two notches of uplift from the b2 BCA given Moody's assumption of a high probability of support from the government of Trinidad in a distress situation. Trinidad Holdings is strategically important to the energy sector in Trinidad as demonstrated by its relevant contribution to the government's fiscal budget of over 9% of total in 2019 and roughly 60% market share of the country's crude oil production. The government directly appoints the majority of the company's board members and is closely involved in Trinidad Holdings' budget approval and business strategy. The government's ability to provide support to the company is measured by its Ba1 rating, weakened by the very high correlation between the government and the company on credit factors that could cause stress on both simultaneously.

Heritage has adequate liquidity. Moody's expects the company to keep around $100 million in cash by the end of fiscal year 2020, in September 2020, and generate enough cash flow from operations in the twelve months ending in September 2020 to cover Trinidad Holdings' annual interest payments of about $140 million, debt amortization of $37 million and capital spending of around $55 million in 2020. Trinidad Holdings currently has a comfortable debt maturity profile, with sizable maturities starting in 2022, and Moody's assumes that the company will successfully refinance short-term debt as it matures. Trinidad Holdings also counts on the government to support its liquidity, in case of need. As of the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019, Heritage had $173 million in cash and equivalents.

The negative outlook on Trinidad Holdings' ratings coincides with the negative outlook on Trinidad's Ba1 rating given the importance of the sovereign's credit strength to the company's ratings.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Trinidad Holdings' Ba3 ratings could be upgraded if Heritage manages to increase production and reserve life efficiently, with minimal deterioration in its financial metrics. Quantitatively, an upgrade would require that its debt/proved and developed reserves is consistently below $6 and EBITDA/interest expenses is well above 5 times. An upgrade on the ratings of the government of Trinidad would not necessarily translate into an immediate upgrade of Trinidad Holding's ratings.

Trinidad Holding's Ba3 ratings could be downgraded if Heritage's retained cash flow (funds from operations less dividends) to total debt declines to around 15%, or if its interest coverage, as per EBITDA to interest expense, falls to below 2.5 times with limited prospects of a quick turnaround. In addition, a deterioration of Heritage's liquidity profile coupled with a slow execution of is growth plans could lead to a rating downgrade or if the rating on the government of Trinidad is downgraded.

The methodologies used in these ratings were Independent Exploration and Production Industry published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1056808, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Trinidad Petroleum Holdings Limited is a holding company 100% owned by the Government of Trinidad & Tobago and focused on oil and gas production. The holding company has four operating subsidiaries, including Heritage, which is focused on E&P and is Trinidad Holdings' main source of cash generation. Being a dominant oil producer in Trinidad, Heritage explores and produces crude oil and natural gas, contributing close to 60% of the country's total oil production in 2019. Heritage has assets located onshore and offshore, and also has strategic partnerships with local and international oil companies, which are managed by its joint venture business unit. Heritage operates 34 fields and 2,991 productive wells and owns seven tank farms and around 1,400 kilometers of pipelines.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Nymia C. Almeida

Senior Vice President

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's de Mexico S.A. de C.V

Ave. Paseo de las Palmas

No. 405 - 502

Col. Lomas de Chapultepec

Mexico, DF 11000

Mexico

JOURNALISTS: 1 888 779 5833

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Marianna Waltz, CFA

MD - Corporate Finance

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 0 800 891 2518

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

