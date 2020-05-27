Moody's affirms Trinidad Holdings' Ba3 ratings; changes outlook to negative

New York, May 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) affirmed Trinidad Petroleum
Holdings Limited's (Trinidad Holdings) corporate family rating,
backed senior secured bank credit facility and backed senior secured ratings
at Ba3 and Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) at b2. Simultaneously,
Moody's changed Trinidad Holdings outlook to negative from stable.
These rating actions follow Moody's announcement on May 22, 2020
that it had changed the Government of Trinidad and Tobago's (Trinidad)
outlook to negative from stable and affirmed its Ba1 ratings.
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Trinidad Petroleum Holdings Limited
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
Ba3
.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed
b2
....Gtd Senior Secured Term Loan A1,
Affirmed Ba3
....Gtd Secured Term Loan B, Affirmed
Ba3
....Gtd Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Ba3
..Issuer: Petroleum Co.of Trinidad & Tobago
(Petrotrin)
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Ba3 (Assumed by Trinidad Petroleum Holdings Limited)
....Underlying Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Ba3 (Assumed by Trinidad Petroleum Holdings Limited)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Trinidad Petroleum Holdings Limited
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Ba3 ratings on Trinidad Holdings are based on a b2 BCA, which
reflects the company's intrinsic credit risk regardless of government
support considerations. In turn, Trinidad Holdings' BCA is
based on the credit profile of Heritage Petroleum (Heritage), an
Exploration and Production (E&P) oil and gas company, the former's
main operating subsidiary. Heritage's credit profile considers
its small oil and gas production and asset base; lack of detailed
historical financial and operating information; and expectation of
adequate cash generation and a stable growth in production, which
had been declining in the last several years. Heritage's experienced
management profile also supports Trinidad Holdings' ratings.
Heritage's reserve life is low at about 7 years, which increases
execution risk. Despite the company's long operating history,
only recently the E&P industry became a core business. Therefore,
in order to reach an annual reserve replacement rate of above 100%,
as planned, Heritage will have to reduce its operating costs significantly
and work closely with partners to increase capital efficiency and grow
efficiently. Because of Heritage's current focus on E&P and
the caliber of some of its partners (Royal Dutch Shell Plc, rated
Aa2 negative, and EOG Resources Inc., rated A3 stable),
Moody's believes that it is probable that the company will be successful
in achieving its production and reserve replacement rate targets.
However, execution risk is high.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines, are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across
many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The oil and gas sector
has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given
its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically,
the weaknesses in Trinidad Holdings' credit profile has left it
vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating
conditions and Trinidad Holdings remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing
to spread. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk
under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for
public health and safety.
Since Trinidad Holdings' is 100% owned by the Government of Trinidad
& Tobago (Trinidad, Ba1 negative), the company's Ba3 rating
reflects the application of Moody's joint default rating methodology for
government-related issuers (GRIs). Trinidad Holdings' Ba3
rating benefits from two notches of uplift from the b2 BCA given Moody's
assumption of a high probability of support from the government of Trinidad
in a distress situation. Trinidad Holdings is strategically important
to the energy sector in Trinidad as demonstrated by its relevant contribution
to the government's fiscal budget of over 9% of total in 2019 and
roughly 60% market share of the country's crude oil production.
The government directly appoints the majority of the company's board members
and is closely involved in Trinidad Holdings' budget approval and business
strategy. The government's ability to provide support to the company
is measured by its Ba1 rating, weakened by the very high correlation
between the government and the company on credit factors that could cause
stress on both simultaneously.
Heritage has adequate liquidity. Moody's expects the company
to keep around $100 million in cash by the end of fiscal year 2020,
in September 2020, and generate enough cash flow from operations
in the twelve months ending in September 2020 to cover Trinidad Holdings'
annual interest payments of about $140 million, debt amortization
of $37 million and capital spending of around $55 million
in 2020. Trinidad Holdings currently has a comfortable debt maturity
profile, with sizable maturities starting in 2022, and Moody's
assumes that the company will successfully refinance short-term
debt as it matures. Trinidad Holdings also counts on the government
to support its liquidity, in case of need. As of the fiscal
year ended September 30, 2019, Heritage had $173 million
in cash and equivalents.
The negative outlook on Trinidad Holdings' ratings coincides with the
negative outlook on Trinidad's Ba1 rating given the importance of the
sovereign's credit strength to the company's ratings.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Trinidad Holdings' Ba3 ratings could be upgraded if Heritage manages to
increase production and reserve life efficiently, with minimal deterioration
in its financial metrics. Quantitatively, an upgrade would
require that its debt/proved and developed reserves is consistently below
$6 and EBITDA/interest expenses is well above 5 times. An
upgrade on the ratings of the government of Trinidad would not necessarily
translate into an immediate upgrade of Trinidad Holding's ratings.
Trinidad Holding's Ba3 ratings could be downgraded if Heritage's retained
cash flow (funds from operations less dividends) to total debt declines
to around 15%, or if its interest coverage, as per
EBITDA to interest expense, falls to below 2.5 times with
limited prospects of a quick turnaround. In addition, a deterioration
of Heritage's liquidity profile coupled with a slow execution of is growth
plans could lead to a rating downgrade or if the rating on the government
of Trinidad is downgraded.
The methodologies used in these ratings were Independent Exploration and
Production Industry published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1056808,
and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February
2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
Trinidad Petroleum Holdings Limited is a holding company 100% owned
by the Government of Trinidad & Tobago and focused on oil and gas
production. The holding company has four operating subsidiaries,
including Heritage, which is focused on E&P and is Trinidad
Holdings' main source of cash generation. Being a dominant oil
producer in Trinidad, Heritage explores and produces crude oil and
natural gas, contributing close to 60% of the country's
total oil production in 2019. Heritage has assets located onshore
and offshore, and also has strategic partnerships with local and
international oil companies, which are managed by its joint venture
business unit. Heritage operates 34 fields and 2,991 productive
wells and owns seven tank farms and around 1,400 kilometers of pipelines.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
