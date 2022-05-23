info

Rating Action:

Moody's affirms Trinseo's Ba3 CFR; changes outlook to stable

23 May 2022

New York, May 23, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed the Ba3 Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") rating of Trinseo PLC ("Trinseo") and changed its outlook to stable from negative. The senior unsecured notes and senior secured bank credit facility ratings for Trinseo's subsidiary, Trinseo Materials Operating S.C.A., were also affirmed. After the acquisitions of Akema's PMMA and Aristech's Surfaces businesses and despite substantial raw material cost inflation, the company has returned metrics to levels that support the current rating and make a downgrade unlikely over the 12-18 months. Trinseo's speculative grade liquidity rating remains unchanged at SGL-1.

"While Trinseo still faces challenges from increasing raw material costs and the potential for slowing demand in Europe, they should still generate more than $600 million in EBITDA in 2022, which would result in credit metrics at the low end of the range for the Ba3 rating," stated John Rogers Senior Vice President and Moody's lead analyst on Trinseo.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Trinseo PLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba3-PD

..Issuer: Trinseo Materials Operating S.C.A.

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Ba2 to (LGD2) from (LGD3)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B2 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Trinseo Materials Operating S.C.A.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

..Issuer: Trinseo PLC

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Trinseo's Ba3 CFR reflects its size in terms of revenue and assets, sustainable or leading market positions in each of its businesses, good free cash flow generation and an experienced management team with a track record of relatively conservative financial behavior. The rating has been tempered by acquisitions that have more than doubled balance sheet debt over the past year and the volatility in the Styrenics business (styrene and polystyrene), which management plans to divest in 2022. Despite turbulent first quarter market conditions with significant increases in raw material costs, EBITDA came in on track with the revised full year forecast. Furthermore, the affirmation of the Ba3 CFR assumes that management will pay down enough debt after the divestiture of the Styrenics business to avoid weakening credit metrics on a pro forma basis.

Credit metrics are at the low end of the range for the rating with leverage at 4.1x as of 31 March 2022 and Retained Cash Flow to Debt ("RCF/Debt") of 13%. Net debt metrics are stronger given the company's elevated cash balance of $450 million at 3.4x and 17%, respectively. Given the difficult geopolitical landscape and the potential weakening of the overall economy, especially in Europe, Moody's expects leverage to remain close to but below 4x in in 2022 and RCF/Debt in the mid-teens.  A large portion of the company's Styrenics business, excluding the Americas Styrenics joint venture, is in Europe. Given the fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Moody's believes that the divestiture process could take longer than expected or not generate the value management expects. Moody's forecast assumes that any divestiture does not occur until 2023. After the divestiture, Trinseo would have a smaller, but more stable, business and financial profile, which would be a positive for the credit. However, this portfolio of specialty businesses will still be subject to some margin volatility when there are large swings in feedstock prices, primarily propylene, methyl methacrylate, butadiene and specific aromatic compounds.

Trinseo's integration of the businesses acquired in 2021 is proceeding as expected and synergies should be more evident in the second half of 2022. Profitability of the Engineered Materials segment appears to be holding up well, given the unusual increases in raw material prices. First quarter results demonstrate that there have been no meaningful delays in passing through price increases. PMMA markets are very tight in US with strong demand and limited imports. In Europe PMMA is more readily available given the slowdown in auto production and potential economic weakening, but price increases have still been going through.    

Trinseo's large cash balance of roughly $450 million and almost full availability under its revolver and accounts receivable securitization facility provides excellent liquidity and supports the SGL-1 rating.  The $375 million revolver due May 2026 had less than $6 million of outstanding letters of credit and the $150 million A/R securitization facility due November 2024 has full availability. The company has a springing covenant in its revolver which requires the company to maintain a pro forma first lien net leverage ratio of less than 3.5x if greater than 30% is drawn. The company is likely to have no difficulty meeting this covenant over the next 12-18 months, assuming they do not enter into any more sizable acquisitions.

The stable outlook assumes that the company avoids any meaningful debt financed acquisitions and that management will pay down a proportional amount of debt when the divestiture of the Styrenics business is completed.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade is unlikely given the magnitude of debt reduction needed and the ongoing portfolio restructuring. However, after the Company completes both the debt reduction and portfolio changes, their CFR could be upgraded if leverage remain consistently below 3.0x and Retained Cash Flow/Debt rise closer to 20% on a sustained basis. A downgrade is unlikely at the current time as credit metrics have improved to levels that support the Ba3 rating and given the company's large cash balance. The CFR could be downgraded if leverage rises above 4.0x and Retained Cash Flow/Debt falls below 10% on a consistent basis.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors are important considerations in Trinseo's credit quality but are not drivers of this rating action. The company is exposed to environmental and social risks typical for a large, diversified chemical company. The company has below average exposure to environmental liabilities as they have an indemnification on all liabilities prior to the carve-out from Dow in 2010. Also, the divestiture of the Styrenics business should significantly reduce the company's emissions and water usage. The sale of the Styrenics business will also reduce Trinseo's social risk profile as it will virtually eliminate its exposure to consumer or packaging applications, which are expected to be subject to increased regulatory risk on virgin resin production and increased consumer demand for the use of recycled resins in consumer applications. Trinseo's governance-related risks are lower than average as it has an independent board of directors, detailed reporting requirements typical for a publicly traded company and management has a track record of support for a relatively conservative amount of balance sheet debt for a high yield company.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry published in March 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/60461. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Trinseo PLC. is the world's largest producer of styrene butadiene (SB) latex, the third largest global producer of polystyrene and a sizable producer of PMMA, polycarbonate and ABS resins and compounded engineered polymer blends. The company plans on divesting its Styrenics operations. After the planned restructuring Trinseo's revenue is expected to be in the range of $3.5 to $4.0 billion depending on petrochemical feedstock prices.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of  the guarantor entity.  Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

John Rogers
Senior Vice President
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Glenn B. Eckert
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

