Moody's affirms Trivium's B3 CFR; outlook remains stable

Milan, October 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the B3 corporate family rating (CFR) and B3-PD probability of default rating (PDR) of Trivium Packaging B.V. ("Trivium" or "the company"). Trivium is a leading supplier of metal packaging solutions.

Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the B2 rating on the $2,068 million equivalent backed fixed and floating rate senior secured notes due 2026 and the Caa2 rating on the $700 backed senior unsecured notes due 2027, both issued by Trivium Packaging Finance B.V., a subsidiary of Trivium. The outlook on all entities remains stable.

"The rating affirmation reflects the company's good operating performance supported by the progress made in its transformation plan, and the improved credit metrics since initial rating assignment that position Trivium more strongly in the B3 rating category," says Donatella Maso, a Moody's Vice President–Senior Credit Officer and lead analyst for Trivium.

"However, the rating also factors in the more uncertain macroeconomic environment and the potential for weaker profitability in 2023 as the positive effects of the inventory revaluation in 2022 are unlikely to be repeated," added Ms. Maso.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

In the first six months of 2022, Trivium nearly doubled its EBITDA leading to an improvement in the company's credit metrics, including its EBITDA margin and its Moody's adjusted leverage. The latter fell to around 5.7x as of June 2022 from 8.4x in 2021, which is well below the 6.5x leverage threshold that would indicate upward pressure on the current B3 rating.

EBITDA growth was supported by a combination of prices increases and cost savings associated with the company's transformation plan. However, a large part of the EBITDA growth was driven by inventory revaluation, which is considered to be one-off in nature.

Volumes remained stable compared to the same period of 2021, with some categories such as aerosol outperforming year-over-year and other such as paint and coatings suffering from lower DIY activity post pandemic.

Moody's expects Trivium's EBITDA and credit metrics to remain strong in 2022 reflecting its first half operating performance, but to weaken in 2023. The positive effects of the inventory revaluation in 2022 are unlikely to be repeated in 2023, while there are risks associated with the uncertain evolution of gas and electricity prices over the next 12 months because the company has so far only hedged a portion of its energy needs for 2023.

Given its main footprint in Europe, the company is also exposed to risks concerning potential supply shortages of energy and other key raw materials. These challenges will be partly mitigated by the ongoing benefits from the transformation plan and a relatively resilient demand for its products in a recessionary environment. As a result, the rating agency expects that Trivium's EBITDA (as adjusted by Moody's) will decrease in 2023 from $586 million at the end of June 2022 and its leverage will increase to around 6.9x from 5.7x.

Despite the execution of the transformation plan required a certain amount of restructuring costs, Moody's expects these to reduce over time. That said, the company was able to generate positive free cash flow (FCF) in 2021 and is expected to continue to do so over the next couple of years.

The B3 CFR reflects the commoditised nature of most of Trivium's products; limited organic growth prospects because of its presence in mature end-markets; the company's relatively concentrated customer base, which has exhibited consolidation trends historically, mitigated by its long-standing relationships and multiyear supply agreements; and its exposure to fluctuations in raw materials (primarily aluminium and steel) and input prices, partly offset by the presence of contractual pass through clauses in the majority of the contracts, as well as in currencies.

The B3 rating remains supported by the company's large scale in the relatively consolidated non-beverage can metal packaging industry; its leading market positions of number one or two in substantially all the sub-segments of this industry in most of the geographies where it operates; and its geographically diversified and well-invested footprint.

LIQUIDITY

Moody's views Trivium's liquidity profile as adequate over the next 12 to 18 months. Its liquidity is supported by $74 million of cash on balance sheet as of June 2022, and $311 million availability under its five-year $330 million asset-based loan (ABL) facility due 2027 (borrowing base of $290 million). These sources are considered sufficient to cover seasonal fluctuations in working capital, capital spending for projects in faster-growing areas such as nutrition and aluminium aerosol cans, and transformation costs, while there is no mandatory debt amortisation until 2026.

The ABL facility includes a minimum fixed coverage ratio of 1.0x, which will be tested on a quarterly basis when its availability reduces below 10%.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The B3-PD PDR rating is aligned with the CFR based on a 50% family recovery rate, as is typical for transactions including both bonds and bank debt. The B2 instrument rating of the backed senior secured notes is one notch above the CFR reflecting the presence of subordinated debt in the capital structure. Accordingly, the backed senior unsecured notes are rated Caa2.

The backed notes, both senior secured and senior unsecured, are guaranteed by material subsidiaries representing at least 60% of total assets, total revenues and adjusted EBITDA. The backed senior secured notes are secured by a first priority lien on all non ABL collateral mainly consisting of stocks and assets and by a second priority lien on the ABL collateral.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The rating is strongly positioned in the B3 rating category and the stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that Trivium's operating performance will be broadly resilient in an uncertain macroeconomic environment, while it will continue to deliver on the cost savings from the transformation plan.

The outlook also incorporates Moody's assumption that the company will maintain a stable customer base, will continue to generate positive free cash flow and will maintain an adequate liquidity profile.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Positive pressure on the rating could arise from sustained EBITDA growth, such that Trivium's Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA remains below 6.5x, along with positive FCF, on a sustained basis.

Negative pressure on the rating could arise if the company's operating performance deteriorates, Moody's-adjusted leverage increases above 8.0x, FCF turns negative or liquidity weakens.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Trivium Packaging B.V.

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

..Issuer: Trivium Packaging Finance B.V.

....BACKED Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B2

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Caa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Trivium Packaging B.V.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Trivium Packaging Finance B.V.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Packaging Manufacturers: Metal, Glass and Plastic Containers published in December 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/360650. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Trivium is a leading supplier of infinitely-recyclable metal packaging solutions. Its products mainly include metal packaging in the form of cans and aerosol containers, and serve a broad range of end use markets including food, personal care and homecare. In 2021, Trivium had 52 facilities, located in 21 countries and had approximately 7,450 employees. For the last twelve months ending 30 June 2022, the company generated revenue of $3 billion and EBITDA of $586 million as adjusted by Moody's.

Trivium is majority owned by an entity controlled by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan (OTPP) with a 58% share, while Ardagh Group S.A. holds the remaining 42%.

