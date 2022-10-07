Moody's affirms Trivium's B3 CFR; outlook remains stable

info

PLEASE READ AND SCROLL DOWN!

 

By clicking “I AGREE”, you indicate that you understand and intend these terms and conditions to be the legal equivalent of a signed, written contract and equally binding, and that you accept such terms and conditions as a condition of viewing any and all Moody’s information that becomes accessible to you (the “Information”). References herein to “Moody’s” include Moody’s Corporation. and each of its subsidiaries and affiliates..

 

Terms of One-Time Website Use

 

1.             Unless you have entered into an express written contract with www.moodys.com to the contrary and/or agreed to the Terms of Use at www.moodys.com or ratings.moodys.com, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form.                   

 

2.             CREDIT RATINGS AND MOODY’S MATERIALS FOUND ON WWW.MOODYS.COM OR SITES OTHER THAN RATINGS.MOODYS.COM MAY NOT BE DISPLAYED IN REAL TIME. FOR REAL-TIME DISPLAYS OF CREDIT RATINGS AND OTHER INFORMATION REQUIRED TO BE DISCLOSED BY MIS PURSUANT TO APPLICABLE LAW OR REGULATION, PLEASE USE RATINGS.MOODYS.COM.           

 

3.             You acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and (ii) are not statements of current or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular securities. Moody’s credit ratings and publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and publications when making an investment decision. No warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever.

 

4.             To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors, officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the Information.     

 

5.             You agree to read and be bound by the more detailed disclosures regarding Moody’s ratings and the limitations of Moody’s liability included in the Information.​​​

 

6.             You agree that any disputes relating to this agreement or your use of the Information, whether in contract, tort, statute or otherwise, shall be governed by the laws of the State of New York and shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the State of New York located in the City and County of New York, Borough of Manhattan.​​​

I AGREE
Rating Action:

Moody's affirms Trivium's B3 CFR; outlook remains stable

07 Oct 2022

Milan, October 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the B3 corporate family rating (CFR) and B3-PD probability of default rating (PDR) of Trivium Packaging B.V. ("Trivium" or "the company"). Trivium is a leading supplier of metal packaging solutions.  

Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the B2 rating on the $2,068 million equivalent backed fixed and floating rate senior secured notes due 2026 and the Caa2 rating on the $700 backed senior unsecured notes due 2027, both issued by Trivium Packaging Finance B.V., a subsidiary of Trivium. The outlook on all entities remains stable.

"The rating affirmation reflects the company's good operating performance supported by the progress made in its transformation plan, and the improved credit metrics since initial rating assignment that position Trivium more strongly in the B3 rating category," says Donatella Maso, a Moody's Vice President–Senior Credit Officer and lead analyst for Trivium.

"However, the rating also factors in the more uncertain macroeconomic environment and the potential for weaker profitability in 2023 as the positive effects of the inventory revaluation in 2022 are unlikely to be repeated,"  added Ms. Maso.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

In the first six months of 2022, Trivium nearly doubled its EBITDA leading to an improvement in the company's credit metrics, including its EBITDA margin and its Moody's adjusted leverage. The latter fell to around 5.7x as of June 2022 from 8.4x in 2021, which is well below the 6.5x leverage threshold that would indicate upward pressure on the current B3 rating.

EBITDA growth was supported by a combination of prices increases and cost savings associated with the company's transformation plan. However, a large part of the EBITDA growth was driven by inventory revaluation, which is considered to be one-off in nature.

Volumes remained stable compared to the same period of 2021, with some categories such as aerosol outperforming year-over-year and other such as paint and coatings suffering from lower DIY activity post pandemic.

Moody's expects Trivium's EBITDA and credit metrics to remain strong in 2022 reflecting its first half operating performance, but to weaken in 2023. The positive effects of the inventory revaluation in 2022 are unlikely to be repeated in 2023, while there are risks associated with the uncertain evolution of gas and electricity prices over the next 12 months because the company has so far only hedged a portion of its energy needs for 2023.

Given its main footprint in Europe, the company is also exposed to risks concerning potential supply shortages of energy and other key raw materials. These challenges will be partly mitigated by the ongoing benefits from the transformation plan and a relatively resilient demand for its products in a recessionary environment. As a result, the rating agency expects that Trivium's EBITDA (as adjusted by Moody's) will decrease in 2023 from $586 million at the end of June 2022 and its leverage will increase to around 6.9x from 5.7x.

Despite the execution of the transformation plan required a certain amount of restructuring costs, Moody's expects these to reduce over time. That said, the company was able to generate positive free cash flow (FCF) in 2021 and is expected to continue to do so over the next couple of years.

The B3 CFR reflects the commoditised nature of most of Trivium's products; limited organic growth prospects because of its presence in mature end-markets; the company's relatively concentrated customer base, which has exhibited consolidation trends historically, mitigated by its long-standing relationships and multiyear supply agreements; and its exposure to fluctuations in raw materials (primarily aluminium and steel) and input prices, partly offset by the presence of contractual pass through clauses in the majority of the contracts, as well as in currencies.

The B3 rating remains supported by the company's large scale in the relatively consolidated non-beverage can metal packaging industry; its leading market positions of number one or two in substantially all the sub-segments of this industry in most of the geographies where it operates; and its geographically diversified and well-invested footprint.

LIQUIDITY

Moody's views Trivium's liquidity profile as adequate over the next 12 to 18 months. Its liquidity is supported by $74 million of cash on balance sheet as of June 2022, and $311 million availability under its five-year $330 million asset-based loan (ABL) facility due 2027 (borrowing base of $290 million). These sources are considered sufficient to cover seasonal fluctuations in working capital, capital spending for projects in faster-growing areas such as nutrition and aluminium aerosol cans, and transformation costs, while there is no mandatory debt amortisation until 2026.

The ABL facility includes a minimum fixed coverage ratio of 1.0x, which will be tested on a quarterly basis when its availability reduces below 10%.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The B3-PD PDR rating is aligned with the CFR based on a 50% family recovery rate, as is typical for transactions including both bonds and bank debt. The B2 instrument rating of the backed senior secured notes is one notch above the CFR reflecting the presence of subordinated debt in the capital structure. Accordingly, the backed senior unsecured notes are rated Caa2.

The backed notes, both senior secured and senior unsecured, are guaranteed by material subsidiaries representing at least 60% of total assets, total revenues and adjusted EBITDA. The backed senior secured notes are secured by a first priority lien on all non ABL collateral mainly consisting of stocks and assets and by a second priority lien on the ABL collateral.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The rating is strongly positioned in the B3 rating category and the stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that Trivium's operating performance will be broadly resilient in an uncertain macroeconomic environment, while it will continue to deliver on the cost savings from the transformation plan.

The outlook also incorporates Moody's assumption that the company will maintain a stable customer base, will continue to generate positive free cash flow and will maintain an adequate liquidity profile.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Positive pressure on the rating could arise from sustained EBITDA growth, such that Trivium's Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA remains below 6.5x, along with positive FCF, on a sustained basis.

Negative pressure on the rating could arise if the company's operating performance deteriorates, Moody's-adjusted leverage increases above 8.0x, FCF turns negative or liquidity weakens.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Trivium Packaging B.V.

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

..Issuer: Trivium Packaging Finance B.V.

....BACKED Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B2

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Caa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Trivium Packaging B.V.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Trivium Packaging Finance B.V.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Packaging Manufacturers: Metal, Glass and Plastic Containers published in December 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/360650. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Trivium is a leading supplier of infinitely-recyclable metal packaging solutions. Its products mainly include metal packaging in the form of cans and aerosol containers, and serve a broad range of end use markets including food, personal care and homecare. In 2021, Trivium had 52 facilities, located in 21 countries and had approximately 7,450 employees. For the last twelve months ending 30 June 2022, the company generated revenue of $3 billion and EBITDA of $586 million as adjusted by Moody's.

Trivium is majority owned by an entity controlled by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan (OTPP) with a 58% share, while Ardagh Group S.A. holds the remaining 42%.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of  the guarantor entity.  Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Donatella Maso
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Italia S.r.l
Corso di Porta Romana 68
Milan, 20122
Italy
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Ivan Palacios
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's Italia S.r.l
Corso di Porta Romana 68
Milan, 20122
Italy
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

