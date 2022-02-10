Moody's affirms Tullow Oil's ratings; stable outlook

London, 10 February 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
affirmed the B3 corporate family rating (CFR) and B3-PD probability
of default rating (PDR) of Tullow Oil plc (Tullow Oil or the company).
Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the B2 rating of the $1,800
million guaranteed senior secured first lien notes due in 2026 and the
Caa2 rating on the $800 million guaranteed senior unsecured notes
due 2025. The rating outlook is stable.
Today's rating action follows Moody's downgrade of Ghana's long-term
issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings to Caa1 from B3. Moody's
has lowered Ghana's local currency (LC) and foreign currency (FC) country
ceiling to respectively B1 and B2 from Ba3 and B1. For additional
information on the sovereign rating action, please refer to the
related announcement: https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_461698.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The affirmation of Tullow Oil's ratings reflects Moody's view
that the company can be rated one notch above the sovereign rating despite
generating 70% of its daily production from oil fields in Ghana.
Tullow Oil benefits from a degree of insulation from economic and financial
disruptions potentially arising in case of sovereign distress, owing
to: (i) its offshore production and direct sales of crude oil outside
of the African continent, (ii) the limited exposure to foreign exchange
risk supported by US dollar revenues, (iii) an established and diversified
financing framework, independent of the Ghanaian domestic banking
system and (iv) protection from adverse changes in tax regimes through
stabilisation clauses included in the petroleum agreements. At
the same time, the company's operations are concentrated in
two lowly rated countries of Ghana (Caa1 stable) and Gabon (Caa1 stable)
with Ghana accounting for 70% of Tullow Oil's average daily
hydrocarbon production and 83% of proven and probable commercial
reserves. The company does not generate any meaningful cash flows
outside of these two countries therefore constraining any future rating
upside to one notch above the rating of Ghana.
The rating affirmation also reflects the expectation that Tullow Oil's
credit metrics will continue to meet Moody's requirements for the
B3 rating, supported by stable hydrocarbon volumes, maintenance
of a competitive cost profile and continued adherence to a prudent financial
policy framework. However, the rating action also considers
the company's small scale, a financial profile characterised
by high leverage and the very high negative exposure to carbon transition
risk.
LIQUIDITY
Tullow Oil's liquidity position is good. Moody's assessment
considers the company's (i) projected positive Free Cash Flow (FCF) generation
under a $65-60/bbl Brent price scenario in 2022-2023,
(ii) around $200 million of average cash balances, and (iii)
access to a committed $500 million cash tranche of the Revolving
Credit Facility (RCF), which is currently undrawn and expected to
remain unutilised. Internally generated cash flows and available
cash should cover all of Tullow Oil's funding needs over the next 12-18
months, including the annual $100 million amortization of
the senior secured notes due in May each year, starting in 2022.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
The $1,800 million guaranteed senior secured notes due 2026
are rated B2, one notch above the B3 CFR, as they benefit
from guarantees by, and share pledges over, all material subsidiaries
of Tullow Oil and are therefore essentially secured by all the reserves
of the group. While the notes rank pari passu with a $500
million cash tranche of the Revolving Credit Facility (RCF) due December
2024, in an enforcement scenario the RCF ranks ahead of the guaranteed
senior secured notes. The Caa2 rating on the $800 million
guaranteed senior unsecured notes is two notches below the B3 CFR,
reflecting the high amount of secured debt ranking ahead of the guaranteed
senior unsecured notes.
RATINGS OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Tullow Oil will continue
to conservatively manage its balance sheet, while securing commodity
hedges on a substantial part of its production and keeping its leverage
comfortably within the boundaries of the B3 rating guidance. Moody's
also expect the company to maintain a good liquidity profile.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
An upgrade of Tullow Oil's ratings is unlikely, given the
significant exposure to Ghana (Caa1 stable) that constrains the company's
CFR. Subject to an upgrade of the Ghanaian sovereign rating,
positive rating pressure could result from rising operating profitability
and improving FCF generation accompanied by a strong liquidity profile.
For an upgrade Moody's requires substantial deleveraging, such that
E&P debt to average daily production falls below $30,000
and retained cash flow to gross debt improves to at least 15%.
Conversely, Tullow Oil's ratings could come under negative pressure
if the company's E&P debt to total average daily production remains
sustainably above $60,000 or if retained cash flow to debt
falls below 10%. Weakening liquidity including a failure
to address the 2025 maturities at least 12 months in advance could also
lead to a downgrade. Tullow Oil's ratings would be downgraded
also following a downgrade of Ghana's sovereign rating.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Independent Exploration
and Production published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1284973.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
PROFILE
Headquartered in London (UK), Tullow Oil plc is an independent exploration
and production oil and gas company, with assets located in West
Africa (Ghana, Gabon, Côte d'Ivoire) as well as contingent
resources in Kenya and Guyana. The company holds over 30 licenses
across 8 countries and produced around 60 barrels of oil equivalent per
day in 2021. Tullow Oil is listed on the London, Irish and
Ghana Stock Exchanges.
Maria Chiara Caviggioli
Analyst
Mario Santangelo
