Moody's affirms Turkish Airlines' B3 CFR; outlook changed to stable from negative

DIFC - Dubai, May 10, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the B3 corporate family rating ("CFR") of Turk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi ("Turkish Airlines"), B3-PD probability of default rating and caa1 baseline credit assessment ("BCA"). The rating outlook has been changed to stable from negative.

Moody's also affirmed the B2 rating assigned to the Class A Enhanced Equipment Trust of the company's Bosphorus Pass Through Trust 2015-1A ("Bosphorus") and affirmed the B1 rating assigned to the Class B Enhanced Equipment Trust of the Japanese Yen-denominated, Anatolia Pass Through Trust ("Anatolia"). Moody's downgraded the ratings on the Class A Enhanced Equipment Trust of the Anatolia Pass Through Trust to B1 from Ba3. The rating outlook on the Bosphorus transaction was changed to stable from negative. The rating outlook on the Anatolia transaction remains negative.

The downgrade of the rating on the Anatolia Class A instruments to B1 positions this rating at one notch above the B2 foreign currency ceiling Moody's has in place for the Government of Turkey (B2 negative). Having a liquidity facility provided by a financial institution outside of the Turkish banking system that covers 18 months of interest payments facilitates the piercing of the foreign currency ceiling by a maximum of one notch. The negative outlook on the Anatolia transaction reflects the negative outlook on the Government of Turkey's B2 rating. A downgrade of Turkey's rating could result in a downgrade of the current B2 foreign currency ceiling, which would lead to a downgrade of the B1 ratings on the Anatolia transaction, to limit the piercing of the foreign currency ceiling to one notch.

Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL465783 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of Turkish Airlines' B3 CFR and change of outlook to stable reflects the company's improvement in operating metrics during 2021 and early 2022 supported by Turkish Airlines' fleet flexibility and improving demand volumes. Revenue for the first quarter of 2022 was 10% above the 2019 levels with strong growth in the cargo business despite passenger revenue being 13% below 2019 levels with volume levels 20% below Q1 2019. Between December 2020 and March 2022 Turkish Airlines has reduced total debt levels including leases by $2.3 billion to $14.4 billion. Current short-term levels of debt remain high with $4.2 billion maturing in the next 12 months; however, the company has strong relationship with its lenders and a good track record of debt rollover.

Turkish Airlines' passenger revenue and the number of flights it offers have been more resilient than EMEA's industry average because of the company's large network, supportive fleet mix and favorable geographical location, which makes it easier for the company to tackle demand in a profitable manner. As such Moody's expects operating performance and financial results to continue improving as passenger demand recovers and reach its pre-pandemic passenger volume levels during the second half of 2022. About 34% of 2022 fuel volumes are hedged however, Moody's estimates that profitability could be under pressure during the next 12 to 18 months due to continuous inflationary cost pressures across the industry.

Turkish Airlines' B3 CFR continues to reflect the company's scale and competitive position with a well-diversified passenger revenue base and its role as the national flag carrier; track record of managing through challenging operating environments through its flexible fleet base, capacity management and cost discipline; growing transit passengers and cargo revenues; and supportive shareholder base with strong relationship with Turkish banks.

Conversely, the CFR remains constrained by Turkish Airlines' high levels of short-term debt relative to liquidity available; its exposure to an inherently cyclical industry; sensitivity to global and domestic economic weakness, foreign-currency volatility and geopolitical risks; and credit linkages and exposure to the Turkey sovereign and operating environment.

Moody's classifies Turkish Airlines as a government-related issuer (GRI) because of the Government of Turkey's 49.12% ownership stake held through its sovereign wealth fund. The company's BCA, a measure of standalone credit quality, has been affirmed at caa1. The CFR incorporates a one-notch uplift from the BCA given Moody's 'strong' government support assumption and 'high' dependence assumption.

OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation for improving operating performance and financial results over the next 12 to 18 months as passenger demand continues to recover while maintaining adequate liquidity.

TURKISH AIRLINES RELATED EETCS

Moody's rates three Enhanced Equipment Trust Certificates ("EETCs") across two Turkish Airlines EETC transactions, Series 2015-1 and Series 2015-2. The first transaction, with $190.89 million outstanding, is secured by three Boeing 777-300ERs delivered new to Turkish Airlines in 2015. The final scheduled payment date for this transaction is March 15, 2027. The second, with approximately $37.49 million and $4.64 million outstanding in senior and junior classes, respectively, is secured by three Airbus A321-200s delivered new in 2015. These amounts of the 2015-2 transaction are the US dollar equivalents of the Japanese Yen-denominated certificates, using a May 1, 2022 yen-to-USD exchange rate of 129.8. The final scheduled payment dates for this transaction are September 15, 2024 and September 15, 2027, respectively.

The transactions are each subject to the Cape Town Convention as implemented in Turkish law, which is intended to facilitate the timely repossession of the collateral should a payment default occur. The transactions also have the standard features found in EETC financings, including cross-default, cross-collateralization, 18-month liquidity facilities and the issuers of the rated certificates are bankruptcy-remote entities.

The affirmation of the 2015-1 Class A rating at B2 reflects Moody's opinion of the importance of the 777-300ER model to Turkish Airlines' route network and operating strategy. Although Moody's estimates a current loan-to-value near 115% including priority claims, it believes the probability of default remains lower than that for Turkish Airlines' corporate debt obligations. In the unlikely rejection of the financing by Turkish Airlines in an insolvency scenario, Moody's believes that recovery would be meaningfully higher than that of its unsecured creditors. These factors support the up-notching of the rating to B2 from the B3 corporate family rating.

Moody's estimates the current loan-to-values before priority claims for the 2015-2 transaction at about 42% and about 48% for the Class A and Class B, respectively. These declined in the past 24 months mainly because the Japanese yen depreciated during this period. In mid-2020, the exchange rate was about 109 yen to the dollar. Today, it is about 130 yen to the dollar. The appreciation of the US dollar drives the improvement in the loan-to-values for the transaction. Nonetheless, the Class A was downgraded one notch to B1 and the Class B was affirmed at B1 since the foreign currency ceiling is a constraint on these ratings. Absent the foreign currency ceiling of B2, the ratings on the 2015-2 transaction would be higher.

Moody's views a rejection of the 2015-2 transaction in a Turkish Airlines insolvency scenario as also unlikely. The A321-200 will remain relevant in Turkish Airlines' fleet. Additionally, this model will remain in-demand through the remaining life of the financing, which will support its market value relative to the amortizing debt profile, even with its lower fuel efficiency compared to the newer, A321neo. If Turkish Airlines was to reject the transaction, the aircraft would be sold for US dollars and converted to yen to pay priority claims and retire the certificates.

Moody's expects the equity cushions of each transaction to increase in upcoming years, as semi-annual amortization payments increase as maturity approaches. Notwithstanding the current environment, Moody's believes that Turkish Airlines will remain important to the Turkish economy, and its reliance on the global aircraft financing market make it unlikely that the government would prevent the airline from servicing its aircraft financing obligations should it otherwise impose a moratorium on the banking system.

LIQUIDITY

Moody's liquidity analysis assesses a company's ability to meet its funding requirements over the next 12-18 months under a scenario of not having access to new funding unless it is committed and does not assume the rollover of existing loans. Under this approach, Turkish Airlines' liquidity is weak but has improved over the last 12 months despite the absence of undrawn long-term committed facilities.

As of 31 March 2022, the airline had about $2.5 billion of cash balances and $0.6 billion in time deposits relative to short term debt of $1.0 billion and current portion of long-term debt and leases of $3.2 billion. Of this $4.0 billion total, $0.9 billion is with the Export Credit Bank of Turkey A.S. (Turk Exim), a government-owned development bank mandated to support the Turkish economy as part of the government's export-led growth policy. While these loans are short-term in nature, Moody's believes that the likelihood of loan rollovers by Turk Exim is very high. Additionally, Moody's expects THY to increase its capital expenditures in 2022 and generate negative FCF in 2022 but return to positive FCF in 2023.

Turkish Airlines does not have any significant undrawn long-term committed facilities that can provide a solid liquidity buffer to the company. The airline has strong relationships with local banks, including state owned banks, and Moody's understands that the company has access to about $2 billion of available uncommitted credit lines. In Moody's view, the reliance on short-term loans being rolled over and having uncommitted credit lines are weak sources of liquidity, and this creates greater uncertainty in the currently volatile macroeconomic environment and challenging industry outlook. Moody's liquidity assessment does not incorporate Turkish Airlines' access to uncommitted credit lines, which if included in the assessment, would indicate a stronger liquidity profile.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if risks and uncertainties regarding the coronavirus outbreak and the Russia/Ukraine conflict reduce significantly, the company maintains adequate liquidity and its key metrics improve such as (1) reliance upon short term debt and proportion of short-term debt reduces to adequate levels and (2) RCF/Debt remains above 20%. A rating upgrade would also require Moody's adjusted Debt/EBITDA below 6.0x.

The ratings could be downgraded if the pace of recovery in passenger demand is slower than the Moody's expectation, or liquidity concerns increase, or the company is unable to strengthen its credit metrics, in particular short term debt levels.

Changes in EETC ratings can result from any combination of changes in the underlying credit quality or ratings of the company, Moody's opinion of the importance of the aircraft collateral to the operations and/or its estimates of current and projected aircraft market values, which will affect estimates of loan-to-value. Changes in the foreign currency ceiling and or the rating for the Government of Turkey could also lead to changes in EETC ratings.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodologies used in rating Turk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi were Passenger Airlines published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1277191, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207. The principal methodologies used in rating Anatolia Pass Through Trust and Bosphorus Pass Through Trust 2015-1A were Passenger Airlines published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1277191, and Enhanced Equipment Trust and Equipment Trust Certificates published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1125852. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

COMPANY PROFILE

Founded in 1933, Turkish Airlines is the national flag carrier of the Republic of Turkey and is a member of the Star Alliance network since April 2008. Through the Istanbul Airport acting as the airline's primary hub since early 2019, the airline operates scheduled services to 284 international and 50 domestic destinations across 128 countries globally. It has a fleet of 248 narrow-body, 105 wide-body and 20 cargo planes.

The airline is 49.12% owned by the Government of Turkey through the Turkey Wealth Fund while the balance is public on Borsa Istanbul stock exchange. For the last 12 months ended 31 March 2022, the company reported revenues of $12 billion and a net profit of $1.1 billion.

