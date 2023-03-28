Moody's affirms UKG's B2 CFR; outlook negative

New York, March 28, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) affirmed UKG Inc.'s (UKG) existing ratings, including its B2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and the B1 and Caa1 ratings for its 1st lien and 2nd lien credit facilities, respectively. The ratings outlook is negative.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: UKG Inc.

....Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

....Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

....Backed Senior Secured First Lien Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B1 (LGD3)

....Backed Senior Secured Second Lien Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Caa1 (LGD6)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: UKG Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of the B2 CFR reflects UKG's strong business profile resulting from its large operating scale, high proportion of recurring revenues, strong growth prospects, and Moody's expectations for growing profitability. The rating remains constrained by UKG's very high financial leverage and only adequate liquidity. The negative ratings outlook reflects Moody's expectation for UKG financial profile to remain weak over the next 12 months amid an uncertain macro environment. Although UKG reported strong subscription bookings growth in the quarter ended December 2022 (F1Q '23), growing macroeconomic uncertainties and slowing economic growth in the US increase the risk of slowing demand for new software sales in the near term. At the same time, Moody's recognizes that UKG's large scale provides it the flexibility to adjust its operating expenses and discretionary spending if demand were to weaken.

UKG is a large provider of Human Capital Management (HCM) software with strong market positions in the Workforce Management (WFM), Human Resources software, and Payroll processing categories of the HCM software market. The HCM software market is large and growing with the increasing adoption of technology to drive efficiencies and automation. If economic conditions remain favorable, Moody's expects UKG's organic revenue growth in mid-teens percentages over the next 2 to 3 years, and its EBITDA growth to outpace its revenue growth over this period from operating leverage. The company's $3.5 billion of annualized recurring software revenues provide high revenue visibility over the next 12 to 18 months.

Moody's expects UKG's strong growth in operating EBITDA (as reported by the company) to be largely offset by the large increase in interest expense, and free cash flow to be pressured by the expenses related to the integration of back office operations of Kronos and Ultimate Software and other business transformation initiatives. Moody's expects UKG's free cash flow to fall short of covering potential outlays for employee stock compensation liability and mandatory term loan amortization in FY '23. The impact on UKG's business from the cybersecurity incident in December 2021 has largely waned, although it eroded profitability and liquidity in FY '22. The company's strong bookings growth from new customers and conversions of its legacy software customers to higher-value subscription services, and its high revenue retention rates demonstrate the strength of its product offerings. If debt does not increase, Moody's expects free cash flow (after RSU settlements) to increase to mid-single digit percentages of total adjusted debt in FY '24, and total debt to EBITDA (Moody's adjusted, and after adding back stock-based compensation expense) to decline from about 9.5x at F1Q '23, to below 6x by the end of FY '24. UKG's large stock-based compensation liability weighs on its credit profile. The company has discretion in redeeming the restricted stock awards but stock-based compensation is a key component of employee incentives in a highly competitive market.

Moody's views the company's liquidity as adequate, primarily consisting of $95 million of cash balances and $365 million of availability under its revolving credit facility. Moody's notes that UKG invests in marketable securities a portion of customer funds generated from its payroll and tax withholding services. It could face losses on investments, which if realized, could incrementally pressure its liquidity.

ESG considerations have a highly negative impact (CIS-4) on UKG's credit profile. The company has neutral-to-low exposure to social and environment risks but its high financial risk tolerance under the ownership of financial sponsors and history of debt-funded dividends and acquisitions constrain its credit profile.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given UKG's very high leverage, a rating upgrade is not expected in the intermediate term. Over time, the ratings could be upgraded if the company commits to and demonstrates a track record of more conservative financial policies and sustains free cash flow in the high single digit percentages of adjusted debt. Conversely, the ratings could be downgraded if organic revenue growth decelerates to below high single digits, liquidity weakens, or Moody's expects free cash flow to remain below 2% of total adjusted debt as a result of an increase in debt, execution challenges or elevated investments.

UKG was formerly known as The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. The company is a leading provider of workforce management, human resources and payroll software applications. Affiliates of Hellman & Friedman have controlling equity interest in the company. Funds affiliated with Blackstone, GIC, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, and JMI Equity own minority interests in UKG.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Software published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389867. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

