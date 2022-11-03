Moody's affirms UOB Thai's credit ratings following acquisition of Citi assets, revises outlook to stable from negative

Singapore, November 03, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed United Overseas Bank (Thai) Public Co Ltd's (UOBT) A3 deposit ratings following its acquisition of Citigroup Inc.'s (Citi, A3 stable) assets in Thailand. The bank's baseline credit assessment (BCA) was downgraded to ba1 from baa3 because of acquisition-related capital erosion at UOBT. At the same time, the bank's adjusted BCA – that incorporates support from United Overseas Bank Limited (UOB) – was affirmed at a3 because UOBT remains a strategically important subsidiary of UOB.

The outlook was revised to stable from negative.

A full list of affected ratings and assessments is provided at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's has affirmed UOBT's credit ratings because its acquisition-related capital erosion was compensated by the very high affiliate support from UOB. The strategic importance of UOBT to UOB has increased following the acquisition of Citi assets in Thailand, and Moody's expects that UOB will provide necessary support to its Thai subsidiary in case of need. As a result, Moody's now incorporates 4 notches of affiliate support uplift into UOBT's ratings, compared to 3 notches previously.

The acquisition has strengthened UOBT's market position in Thailand with the addition of unsecured loans and other retail exposures from Citi.

The downgrade of the BCA to ba1 was driven by the decrease in the core capital adequacy at UOBT. Moody's estimates that the bank's CET1 ratio will decrease to below 11% post-acquisition from 16.9% as of 30 September 2022. While the bank plans to gradually rebuild its core capital ratio, this improvement will take many years to materialize, leaving UOBT with a smaller capital cushion at a time when the Thai economy is still recovering from the pandemic and external headwinds are growing.

The ratings on UOBT also take into account its governance risks as part of Moody's environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations. UOBT faces moderate governance risk because of a somewhat aggressive capital strategy related to the acquisition of Citi assets.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The bank's ratings may be upgraded in case of significant improvements in Thailand's economy and operating conditions for banks. A stronger standalone creditworthiness at UOB might also create positive pressure on UOBT's ratings. Upward pressure on the BCA would develop if its net income / tangible assets improves sustainably to above 1.3%; or its tangible common equity (TCE) / risk-weighted assets exceeds 11%.

UOBT's A3 credit ratings may be downgraded in case of significant weakening in the bank's solvency or liquidity. Downward pressure on the bank's BCA would develop if the bank's asset quality deteriorates such that its nonperforming loans ratio increases to more than 6.0%; leading to a weakening of capital and profitability, where its TCE / risk-weighted assets falls below 10.0% and net income / tangible assets decreases to less than 0.75%.

United Overseas Bank (Thai) Public Co Ltd, headquartered in Bangkok, reported total assets of THB747 billion as of 30 June 2022.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: United Overseas Bank (Thai) Public Co Ltd

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Downgraded to ba1 from baa3

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed a3

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed A2(cr)

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-1(cr)

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed A2

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

.... Short-term Deposit Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-2

.... Long-term Deposit Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed A3, Outlook Changed To Stable From Negative

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Eugene Tarzimanov

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.

71 Robinson Road #05-01/02

Singapore, 068895

Singapore

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Graeme Knowd

MD - Banking

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.

71 Robinson Road #05-01/02

Singapore, 068895

Singapore

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

