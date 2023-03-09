Moody's affirms UPL's Baa3 rating; outlook stable

Singapore, March 09, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed UPL Corporation Limited's (UPL Corp) Baa3 issuer rating. At the same time, Moody's has affirmed the Baa3 rating on the company's $300 million senior unsecured notes maturing in 2028 and the $500 million senior unsecured notes maturing in 2030.

The rating agency has also affirmed the Ba2, long-term junior subordinated rating on UPL Corp's $400 million undated perpetual Eurobonds.

The outlook on all ratings remains stable.

"The rating affirmation reflects our expectation that UPL's credit metrics will continue to improve to levels more appropriate for its rating," says Kaustubh Chaubal, a Moody's Senior Vice President.

"UPL's leverage, as measured by Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA, will remain at around 3.0x over the next two fiscal years, after an improvement to less than 3.5x as of March 2023 from 4.0x-5.0x levels during fiscal years 2020 through 2022."

RATINGS RATIONALE

UPL Group comprises ultimate holding company, UPL Ltd, and its various Indian and overseas operating subsidiaries, including UPL Corp. Given the significant overlap among UPL Group's Indian and overseas operations, as well as a common treasury function under parent entity UPL Ltd, Moody's ratings for UPL Corp continue to reflect the credit quality of UPL Group (UPL) as a whole.

The rating affirmation reflects UPL's credit strengths, namely its substantial scale, leading global position in post-patent agrochemicals, and geographically diversified, vertically integrated operations that produce key raw materials and a product slate that caters to the entire agricultural food value chain. That said, while its offering is diverse and includes seeds and agrochemicals used in crop cultivation, protection and preservation, UPL, like its peers, remains exposed to varying weather patterns that affect agrarian economies and the long gestation period spanning farm-land preparation, sowing, cultivation to harvesting, which results in elongated working capital cycles.

UPL's long supplier credit period as well as its on- and off-balance sheet credit facilities have thus far funded its working capital. While its sale of some receivables (non-recourse factoring) shortens its cash conversion cycle on a reported basis to about two months, Moody's adds this back to its adjusted debt calculations. As a result, UPL's long-standing suppliers, which extend credit to the company for almost eight months (240 days), fund its large pile of six-month inventories (180 days) and even longer receivables (190 days), leading to its 130-day cash conversion cycle on a Moody's-adjusted basis.

Moreover, UPL's current liabilities account for 56% of its total liabilities, on a Moody's adjusted basis. Since dues to suppliers make up a large portion of its current liabilities, their continued support is key to managing the company's working capital well. Prevalent high interest rates and scarce market liquidity and credit availability could prompt suppliers to tighten their purse strings, exerting pressure on the company's working capital and liquidity, which could result in higher debt/EBITDA leverage.

Moody's expects the agrochem industry's underlying fundamentals to remain solid, with countries prioritizing food security and farmers focusing on improving crop yields. These factors will help UPL achieve a revenue growth of 6%-8% during fiscal 2024 and 2025, even as still-elevated costs keep profitability flat and EBITDA margins below 22%. Underlying these forecasts is the agency's expectation that UPL will be pragmatic and use a judicious mix of long-term and short-term funding sources to finance growth. In particular, Moody's expects UPL to recalibrate its revenue growth opportunities should any strain to working capital financing surface. As in the past, the agency also expects UPL to defer discretionary capital expenditure to stave off pressure on free cash flow generation.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

UPL's highly negative environmental risk exposure reflects the company's highly negative credit exposure to carbon transition, physical climate and waste and pollution risks, which largely reflect the nature of its agrochemical operations.

The company's very highly negative social risk exposure largely reflects health and safety risks and fatal accidents at its manufacturing operations in the last two years. Other social risks faced by UPL are the changing demographics and shifts in dietary consumption across emerging markets. and responsible production risks.

Governance risks are moderately negative, reflecting UPL's somewhat complex organizational structure, with the company holding less than 100% stakes in its key operating businesses and the 30.74% ownership (as of 31 December 2022) by the promoter family. These risks are counterbalanced by the presence of an independent board of directors and directors nominated by the company's private equity investors on the boards of UPL's subsidiaries.

OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that UPL will maintain a strong business profile and good liquidity, with credit metrics that remain appropriate for its Baa3 ratings. The stable outlook also incorporates the rating agency's expectation that the company will adopt a balanced approach to growth while maintaining prudent financial policies.

LIQUIDITY

UPL maintains good liquidity on its balance sheet. Moody's expects UPL's cash and cash equivalents of $638 million as of December 2022, along with its estimated cash flow from operations of about $2.2 billion over the 15 months to March 2024 and $1.6 billion of undrawn short-term working capital lines to be sufficient to meet its scheduled debt maturities, capital expenditure and shareholder distributions.

Even so, as an agrochemical company, UPL remains exposed to inherent intra-year volatility in its working capital, which could result in swings to cash flow generation, causing its continued reliance on short-term 364-day working capital facilities to tide over such temporary mismatches. The company also uses non-recourse factoring to finance its working capital, and such facilities are largely provided by banks. Furthermore, as a prudent risk management practice, UPL keeps its 364-day working capital credit facilities undrawn at least to the extent of its outstanding non-recourse factoring receivables.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward rating pressure could develop if UPL maintains its EBITDA margin at the higher end of the 22%-25% range and its gross debt/EBITDA leverage at well below 2.5x, all on a sustained basis while generating consistent positive free cash flow.

Downward rating pressure will emerge if UPL's EBITDA margin falls below 18%, its gross debt/EBITDA leverage fails to improve and remains above 3.0x-3.5x, or if the company is unable to maintain EBITDA/interest coverage of at least 4.5x, through the cycle. Weakening liquidity or the adoption of aggressive financing to fund revenue growth, such that the company fails to improve its liability mix, with current liabilities continuing to dominate total liabilities on a sustained basis, would also exert negative ratings pressure.

Any deviation from Moody's expectation of the leverage improvement, a substantial increase in non-recourse factoring receivables from March 2022 levels, shareholder-friendly policies such as share repurchases or higher-than-expected dividends, or any large debt-funded acquisitions that weaken the company's financial profile and delay deleveraging would also hurt the ratings.

Moody's expects UPL Corp and UPL Corporation Ltd. (Cayman) to remain an integral part of UPL Group, with UPL Corporation Ltd. (Cayman) continuing to guarantee all of UPL Corp's debt and perpetual securities. The ratings also incorporate Moody's view that the significant interlinkages among UPL Ltd and its subsidiaries will continue, and that UPL Group will continue to operate with a single, unified treasury. Any deviation from these expectations will also weigh on the ratings.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemicals published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389870. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Incorporated in Mauritius, UPL Corporation Limited (UPL Corp) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of UPL Limited, a leading global agrochemical company that operates in the post-patent space. UPL Limited generated revenues of $6.2 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $1.4 billion in the fiscal year ended 31 March 2022.

Headquartered in Mumbai and listed on the National Stock Exchange and the Bombay Stock Exchange, UPL Limited is 30.74% owned (as of 31 December 2022) by its promoter family, led by Jaidev Shroff, who is the company's chairman and Group CEO.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

