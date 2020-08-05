Moody's affirms U.S. Bancorp's ratings (A1 long-term senior unsecured), changes outlook to negative from stable

New York, August 05, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has affirmed the ratings of U.S. Bancorp (USB) and its rated subsidiaries, including the group's main bank operating entity U.S. Bank National Association (USBNA), and Elavon Financial Services DAC. USB is rated A1 for long-term senior unsecured and subordinate debt.

Moody's has also affirmed the aa3 standalone baseline credit assessment (BCA) of USBNA as well as the bank's Aa1 long-term deposit rating and A1 long-term senior unsecured rating. The Aa2(cr)/Prime-1(cr) Counterparty Risk Assessments and the Aa3/Prime-1 Counterparty Risk Ratings of USBNA were also affirmed.

The rating outlooks on USB and its subsidiaries were changed to negative from stable. "The change in outlook reflects the bank's weaker capital position as it continues to face coronavirus pandemic challenges", said Rita Sahu, Vice President - Senior Credit Officer. "We expect the US economy will contract in 2020 and grow modestly in 2021 as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, which will likely have a direct negative impact on USB's and other US banks' asset quality, capitalization, and profitability. Because of USB's higher ratings relative to peers, its rating position is more sensitive to deterioration", Ms. Sahu added.

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its environmental, social and governance (ESG) framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

List of affected ratings:

Affirmations:

..Issuer: U.S. Bancorp

....LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed A1, Negative from Stable

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency), Affirmed A1, Negative from Stable

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Foreign Currency), Affirmed A1, Negative from Stable

....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed (P)A1

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)A1

....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A1

....Subordinate Shelf, Affirmed (P)A1

....Subordinate Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)A1

....Junior Subordinate Shelf, Affirmed (P)A2

....Pref. Shelf, Affirmed (P)A2

....Pref. Stock Non-cumulative, Affirmed A3(hyb)

....Pref. Shelf Non-cumulative, Affirmed (P)A3

....Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-1

..Issuer: U.S. Bank National Association

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed aa3

....Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed aa3

....LT Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed Aa2(cr)

....ST Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-1(cr)

....LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed Aa3

....ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

....LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Aa3

....ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-1

....LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed A1, Negative from Stable

....LT Bank Deposits, Affirmed Aa1, Negative from Stable

....ST Bank Deposits, Affirmed P-1

....Senior Unsecured Bank Note Program, Affirmed (P)A1

....Subordinate Bank Note Program, Affirmed (P)A1

....ST Bank Note Program, Affirmed (P)P-1

....Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A1, Negative from Stable

..Issuer: U.S. Bancorp (Old)

....Backed Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A1

..Issuer: Firstar Realty LLC

....Pref. Stock Non-cumulative, Affirmed A3(hyb)

..Issuer: Elavon Financial Services DAC

....Backed LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed A1, Negative from Stable

....Backed ST Issuer Rating, Affirmed P-1

....Backed LT Bank Deposits, Affirmed Aa2, Negative from Stable

....Backed ST Bank Deposits, Affirmed P-1

..Issuer: USB Capital IX

....Pref. Stock Non-cumulative, Affirmed A3(hyb)

..Issuer: USB Realty Corp.

....Pref. Stock Non-cumulative, Affirmed A3(hyb)

..Issuer: U.S. Bank National Association, Canada Br.

....Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: U.S. Bancorp

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

..Issuer: U.S. Bank National Association

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

..Issuer: Elavon Financial Services DAC

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of USBNA's aa3 BCA, which is the highest among rated banks globally, reflects Moody's overall unchanged view of USB's fundamental credit strengths. These include good business and geographic diversification, which has supported strong and above-peer average profitability over the long-term, a solid asset quality record and conservative risk appetite, and robust liquidity. The BCA also incorporates USB's weaker capitalization relative to US peers, though the rating agency expects USB's capital will be resilient under stress.

USB's profitability benefits from its significant presence in several high profit margin businesses beyond its core branch-based retail and commercial banking operations, including consumer and commercial credit cards, global corporate trust, fund services, and payment processing. This has led to a strong through-the-cycle asset quality record and solid earnings. However, the rating agency believes that some of the factors that have contributed to USB's superior operating efficiency have been reduced by strengthening competition and more challenging operating conditions. Despite this modest reduction in USB's competitive advantage, the bank remains comparatively well-positioned to compete on price while remaining conservative in its underwriting and risk appetite.

The change in outlook to negative from stable was driven by Moody's view that USB's weaker capitalization relative to most peers, combined with the uncertain operating environment resulting from the potential broadening and lengthening of the coronavirus pandemic could narrow the balance sheet strengths and profitability gap with its US peers; many of these peers have BCAs that are two or more notches below USB's aa3. USB entered the period of the coronavirus pandemic with a lower capital position relative to most peers, as measured by a tangible common equity of 8.2% as of 31 March 2020, corresponding to a common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 9.0% (or 8.6% with the full implementation of the Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL) standard), as of the same reporting date. The bank's CET1 ratio was unchanged at 9.0% (8.7% with the full implementation of CECL) at 30 June 2020.

Although it has exhibited solid pre-provision earnings power during the first six months of 2020, the rating agency expects that USB's profitability will be pressured by lower revenues from low interest rates and reduced business activity, and higher credit provisions over the next 12-18 months. This will likely result in reduced internal capital generation capacity.

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The negative outlook indicates that rating upgrades are unlikely over the next 12-18 months, given the deteriorating economic environment and its uncertain duration. The outlook could return to stable if the company strengthens its capitalization over the outlook period, and if Moody's observes that USB's performance in asset quality, capitalization, and profitability proves more resilient than peers. A stable outlook could also result from Moody's assessment that the risks associated with the coronavirus pandemic outbreak have abated, leading to an improvement in operating conditions that support USB's pre-pandemic credit strengths of high earnings and low credit costs.

The BCA and ratings could be downgraded if capitalization weakens and if Moody's observes that USB's performance is not significantly better than its lower rated peers under the weaker operating environment. This includes exhibiting strength in preprovision profitability and lower credit costs than peers. Additionally, a perceived weakening in USB's risk profile, for example, resulting from an increase in concentration risk or evidence of a significant control failure could also lead to rating pressure.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

