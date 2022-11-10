Moody's affirms US Radiology Specialists' ratings, revises outlook to negative

New York, November 10, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") revised US Radiology Specialists, Inc.'s ("USRS" or "the company") outlook to negative from stable. At the same time, Moody's affirmed the company's B3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), B3-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR), and B3 ratings on the company's first lien credit facility consisting of a term loan and revolver.

The outlook revision to negative reflects Moody's expectation of weaker earnings in the next few quarters due to lower than budgeted per unit revenues, increased labor costs and other one-off expenses. These operating challenges, along with the increased debt load from the company's acquisition of South Jersey Radiology in December 2021, have increased the company's financial leverage. USRS' debt-to-EBITDA (on Moody's adjusted basis) increased from approximately 6.1x at the end of 2021 to approximately 6.8 times as of June 30, 2022. Moody's expects that the financial leverage will remain at an elevated level in low-to-mid 7.0 times in the next 12-18 months.

Governance risk considerations are material to the rating action. The company employs an aggressive financial policy to grow its scale through debt-funded roll-up acquisitions. Moody's also notes that the company paid out a substantial dividend in late 2021. The management has struggled to generate budgeted revenue and profits in recent quarters from its substantial capital investments, and partially because of greater than previously planned one-off expenses

RATINGS RATIONALE

USRS' B3 CFR reflects its moderate scale, very high financial leverage and execution risk associated with an active debt-funded acquisition strategy. Further, USRS has some geographic concentration with Texas, North Carolina and Georgia representing more than 70% of consolidated revenues. Moody's expects that the company's financial leverage will remain very high in low-to-mid 7.0 times in the next 12-18 months. The company continues to face challenges in meeting its budgeted revenue and EBITDA targets due to a combination of lower revenue per unit (driven by a change in payor mix and contracted rates), higher operating costs, and significant one-off expenses, which will adversely impact the pace of deleveraging.

The company's rating is supported by good business diversity as it has both outpatient imaging and radiology physician services integrated in many of its markets. The rating is also supported by the alignment of management and physician incentives through a high level of physician ownership (~30%) and a physician compensation structure that is highly variable.

The outlook is negative. Moody's expects that the company will continue to face operating headwinds in the next several quarters pressuring liquidity and that financial leverage will remain in low- to-mid 7.0 times in the next 12-18 months.

Moody's views USRS' liquidity to be adequate. This liquidity assessment is supported by Moody's expectations of $10-$15 million in free cash flow in the next 12 months as well as cash balances of approximately $25.6 million at the end of June 2022. The company had $108 million available under its $165 million committed bank revolving credit facility. The company's term loan has approximately $12 million in mandatory annual amortization. The interest on borrowings is a significant expense for the company and could rise further with rising interest rates.

The B3 ratings for the senior secured 1st lien revolving credit facility and the senior secured 1st lien term loan are the same as the company's B3 CFR, as they represent the preponderance of debt in the capital structure.

ESG considerations have a highly negative impact on US Radiology Specialists, Inc. (USRS) rating. Key social risks include exposure to a shortage of skilled human capital (radiology physicians). The company could also face medical malpractice claims if it fails to perform services in compliance with regulations and industry expectations. Another social risk includes exposure to changes in reimbursement rates by its payors, which include government payors, as well as a push towards reducing overall healthcare costs. As a healthcare provider, the company's systems and operations are exposed to cyber risk attacks. From a governance perspective, the company has employed an aggressive debt-funded M&A strategy. The company's governance risk exposures reflect its aggressive financial strategy and risk management with a weak track record in meeting forecasts, significant unplanned one-off expenses and a history of large dividend payout.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if USRS demonstrates a track record of positive free cash flow and sustained debt/EBITDA below 6.0 times. Improving operating performance and liquidity will also support an upgrade. The ratings could be downgraded if the company's operating performance deteriorates and liquidity weakens. Quantitatively, the ratings could be downgraded if debt/EBITDA is sustained above 7.5 times.

Headquartered in Raleigh, NC, US Radiology Specialists Holdings, LLC, is an operator of outpatient imaging centers and a provider of radiology services in 14 states. The company operates its business through its subsidiaries (which are also co-borrowers) US Radiology Specialists, Inc. and US Outpatient Imaging Specialists, Inc. The company operates more than 180 imaging centers (including 86 centers in JVs with leading health systems). The company's radiology physician services business consists of more than 400 physicians and advanced practice providers. The company's annual consolidated revenues in 2021 were approximately $600 million.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

