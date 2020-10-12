Moody's affirms Ukreximbank's long term deposit ratings, upgrades BCA to caa1 from caa2

London, 12 October 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today affirmed Ukreximbank's B3 long-term local currency deposit rating, Caa1 long-term foreign currency deposit rating, and B3 senior unsecured debt rating. Concurrently, Moody's upgraded the bank's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and adjusted BCA to caa1 from caa2 and subordinated debt rating to Caa1 from Caa2.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade of the bank's BCA to caa1 from caa2 reflects Moody's expectation that Ukreximbank's loss absorption capacity will materially improve in the next several weeks as a result of planned capital injections recently announced by the Ukrainian government[1]. The government will inject UAH 6.8 billion into the bank's capital in the form of domestic government bonds with a maturity of up to 15 years and an interest rate of up to 9.3%.

Moody's estimates that the bank's shareholders equity will almost double as a result of the capital injection, and its TCE ratio (Tangible Common Equity % RWA) will increase to over 9% from around 5% based on the bank's capital position at the end of June 2020.

Ukreximbank's profitability significantly deteriorated in Q1 2020. The bank reported a large net loss driven by currency revaluation which eroded Ukreximbank's capital significantly. The bank will likely remain loss-making in 2020 as it needs to create additional loan loss reserves, resulting from the ongoing impact of the economic slowdown and coronavirus-related disruptions on Ukraine's economy. Its weak pre-provision income provides limited buffer against expected losses, exerting pressure on capital.

In addition, to weak profitability, the bank's BCA remains constrained by a high reliance on market funding however Ukreximbank's ample liquidity supported by a large buffer of liquid assets mainly in the form of government bonds mitigates refinancing risks.

GOVERNMENT SUPPORT

The bank's B3 long-term local currency deposit rating incorporates a one-notch uplift from the bank's BCA of caa1 given a very high probability of support from the government. The Caa1 subordinated debt rating incorporates one notch of government support reflecting a moderate probability of government support.

STABLE OUTLOOK

The outlook on Ukreximbank's deposit ratings is stable, in line with the stable outlook on the B3 government debt rating.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ukreximbank's local currency deposit rating is in line with the Ukrainian sovereign rating, while its foreign currency deposit rating is constrained by the country ceilings. Therefore positive rating action on the bank's ratings is not likely over the next 12-18 months. Negative pressure could be exerted on Ukreximbank's ratings if its financial fundamentals, notably asset quality, capitalization and profitability, were to deteriorate significantly beyond Moody's expectation.

FOREIGN CURRENCY DEPOSIT RATING

The bank's Caa1 long-term foreign currency deposit rating is constrained by Ukraine's long-term foreign currency deposit ceiling.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: Ukreximbank

Upgrades:

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Upgraded to caa1 from caa2

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Upgraded to caa1 from caa2

.... Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Caa1 from Caa2

Affirmations:

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed B3(cr)

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed NP(cr)

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating, Affirmed B3

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating, Affirmed NP

.... Long-term Bank Deposits (Local Currency), Affirmed B3, Outlook Remains Stable

.... Long-term Bank Deposits (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Caa1, Outlook Remains Stable

.... Short-term Bank Deposits, Affirmed NP

.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B3, Outlook Remains Stable

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Remains Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] https://www.kmu.gov.ua/npas/pro-zbilshennya-statutnogo-kapitalu-a881 23-Sep-2020

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Lev Dorf

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service Limited, Russian Branch

7th floor, Four Winds Plaza

21 1st Tverskaya-Yamskaya St.

Moscow 125047

Russia

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Yaroslav Sovgyra, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

