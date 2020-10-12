Moody's affirms Ukreximbank's long term deposit ratings, upgrades BCA to caa1 from caa2

London, 12 October 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today affirmed Ukreximbank's
B3 long-term local currency deposit rating, Caa1 long-term
foreign currency deposit rating, and B3 senior unsecured debt rating.
Concurrently, Moody's upgraded the bank's Baseline Credit
Assessment (BCA) and adjusted BCA to caa1 from caa2 and subordinated debt
rating to Caa1 from Caa2.
A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The upgrade of the bank's BCA to caa1 from caa2 reflects Moody's
expectation that Ukreximbank's loss absorption capacity will materially
improve in the next several weeks as a result of planned capital injections
recently announced by the Ukrainian government[1]. The government
will inject UAH 6.8 billion into the bank's capital in the
form of domestic government bonds with a maturity of up to 15 years and
an interest rate of up to 9.3%.
Moody's estimates that the bank's shareholders equity will almost
double as a result of the capital injection, and its TCE ratio (Tangible
Common Equity % RWA) will increase to over 9% from around
5% based on the bank's capital position at the end of June 2020.
Ukreximbank's profitability significantly deteriorated in Q1 2020.
The bank reported a large net loss driven by currency revaluation which
eroded Ukreximbank's capital significantly. The bank will likely
remain loss-making in 2020 as it needs to create additional loan
loss reserves, resulting from the ongoing impact of the economic
slowdown and coronavirus-related disruptions on Ukraine's
economy. Its weak pre-provision income provides limited
buffer against expected losses, exerting pressure on capital.
In addition, to weak profitability, the bank's BCA remains
constrained by a high reliance on market funding however Ukreximbank's
ample liquidity supported by a large buffer of liquid assets mainly in
the form of government bonds mitigates refinancing risks.
GOVERNMENT SUPPORT
The bank's B3 long-term local currency deposit rating incorporates
a one-notch uplift from the bank's BCA of caa1 given a very high
probability of support from the government. The Caa1 subordinated
debt rating incorporates one notch of government support reflecting a
moderate probability of government support.
STABLE OUTLOOK
The outlook on Ukreximbank's deposit ratings is stable, in
line with the stable outlook on the B3 government debt rating.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Ukreximbank's local currency deposit rating is in line with the
Ukrainian sovereign rating, while its foreign currency deposit rating
is constrained by the country ceilings. Therefore positive rating
action on the bank's ratings is not likely over the next 12-18
months. Negative pressure could be exerted on Ukreximbank's
ratings if its financial fundamentals, notably asset quality,
capitalization and profitability, were to deteriorate significantly
beyond Moody's expectation.
FOREIGN CURRENCY DEPOSIT RATING
The bank's Caa1 long-term foreign currency deposit rating is constrained
by Ukraine's long-term foreign currency deposit ceiling.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
..Issuer: Ukreximbank
Upgrades:
.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
Upgraded to caa1 from caa2
.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Upgraded
to caa1 from caa2
.... Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture,
Upgraded to Caa1 from Caa2
Affirmations:
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed B3(cr)
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed NP(cr)
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating,
Affirmed B3
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating,
Affirmed NP
.... Long-term Bank Deposits (Local
Currency), Affirmed B3, Outlook Remains Stable
.... Long-term Bank Deposits (Foreign
Currency), Affirmed Caa1, Outlook Remains Stable
.... Short-term Bank Deposits,
Affirmed NP
.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed B3, Outlook Remains Stable
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Remains Stable
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
REFERENCES/CITATIONS
[1] https://www.kmu.gov.ua/npas/pro-zbilshennya-statutnogo-kapitalu-a881
23-Sep-2020
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Lev Dorf
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service Limited, Russian Branch
7th floor, Four Winds Plaza
21 1st Tverskaya-Yamskaya St.
Moscow 125047
Russia
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Yaroslav Sovgyra, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454