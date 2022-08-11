Moody's affirms UniCredit Bank Czech Republic and Slovakia, a.s. A3 deposit ratings, changes outlook to negative from stable

Frankfurt am Main, August 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today affirmed UniCredit Bank Czech Republic and Slovakia, a.s.'s (UCBCS) A3/P-2 deposit ratings and changed the outlook on the long-term deposit ratings to negative from stable.

The rating action was prompted by the rating action on UCBCS's parent bank, Italy's UniCredit S.p.A. (UniCredit, deposits Baa1 negative/senior unsecured Baa1 negative, Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) baa3).

For further details, please refer to the following press release "Moody's changes outlooks to negative and affirms the ratings of 14 Italian financial institutions" (https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_468357), published on 9 August 2022.

All other ratings and assessments of UCBCS have not been affected by today's action.

For a full list of all affected ratings, please refer to the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of UCBCS's deposit ratings reflects the bank's baa2 BCA (and Adjusted BCA), which is limited at one notch above the baa3 BCA of its parent Unicredit because of the two banks' strong interlinkages, two notches of rating uplift following the application of Moody's Advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis, and Moody's assumption of a low probability of government support in case of need, which does not provide rating uplift to UCBCS's ratings.

RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK ON LONG-TERM RATINGS

The outlook change to negative from stable on UCBCS's long-term deposit ratings reflects the weakening credit profile of its parent bank which could constrain UCBCS's standalone credit profile. The weakening of the credit profile of parent bank Unicredit itself is linked to the negative outlook on the Baa3 long-term issuer rating of the Government of Italy, because the BCA of a bank would typically not exceed its sovereign's rating. Further, for subsidiary banks where the rating agency considers that authorities would coordinate the resolution of a group in a unified manner, for example as indicated via a single point of entry resolution plan and a regulatory requirement for internal loss-absorbing capacity, the BCA of the subsidiary would typically not exceed that of the parent by more than one notch.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

As indicated by the negative outlook, upward pressure on the ratings is currently unlikely. The outlook on UCBCS's ratings could change to stable following a respective change in the outlook of UniCredit's ratings. The ratings could be upgraded if UCBCS issues significant volumes of instruments that are designed to absorb losses prior to deposits in resolution.

A downgrade of UCBCS's ratings could be triggered by a material weakening of the bank's own financial profile, or by a downgrade of UniCredit's BCA, or if the financial and non-financial interlinkages between UCBCS and its parent were to further deepen. The banks' ratings could also be downgraded following changes in UCBCS's liability structure leading to a higher loss given failure in a resolution for depositors.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Issuer: UniCredit Bank Czech Republic and Slovakia, a.s.

..Affirmations:

....Long-term Bank Deposits, affirmed A3, outlook changed to Negative from Stable

....Short-term Bank Deposits, affirmed P-2

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook changed to Negative from Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Katja Reise

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main, 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Maria Jose Mori

Senior Vice President

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main, 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

