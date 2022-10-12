Moody's affirms Union Bancaire Privee's ratings, outlook remains stable

Frankfurt am Main, October 12, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today affirmed Union Bancaire Privee SA's (UBP) ratings, including the bank's Aa2/P-1 deposit ratings and its A2 long-term senior unsecured debt rating. Moody's also affirmed the bank's a1 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA, as well as its A1/P-1 Counterparty Risk Ratings. The outlook on UBP's long-term deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings remains stable.

For a list of all affected ratings, please refer to the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

-- AFFIRMATION OF UBP'S BCA AND ADJUSTED BCA

The affirmation of UBP's a1 BCA and Adjusted BCA, which are among the highest Moody's assigns to banks globally, reflects its very stable and growing franchise in wealth management, its very strong solvency profile supported by high capitalisation and very limited credit risk in UBP's lending book. Supported by a series of bolt-on acquisitions, UBP has expanded its footprint as a global wealth manager, displaying managed assets of around CHF148 billion as of the end of June 2022 with a strong focus on Europe, the Middle East and Asia. The affirmation also reflects the bank's highly liquid balance sheet which helps to offset the risks posed by the bank's moderate reliance on more confidence-sensitive market funding, Moody's said. While a significant portion of this funding is related to the issuance of wealth management investment products, it is also due to UBP's opportunistic activity in short-term repurchase agreements. Further, UBP generates the majority of its income from managing clients' assets and providing related services, generating a high share of recurring revenue.

Moody's assessment is balanced by UBP's moderate profitability and limited earnings retention, reflecting the rating agency's expectation of continued high dividend payouts to the bank's family owners.

In addition, given its business model - and similar to its peers - the bank remains exposed to operational, market and litigation risks as regulators and legislators globally have increased their scrutiny and control on fighting global financial misconduct; and cyberattacks are not expected to abate.

-- AFFIRMATION OF LONG-TERM RATINGS

The affirmation of UBP's Aa2 long-term deposit ratings follows the affirmation of the bank's a1 BCA and Adjusted BCA and the unchanged results of Moody's Advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis, which takes into account the severity of loss faced by the different liability classes in resolution.

UBP's long-term deposit ratings continue to benefit from two notches of rating uplift from the bank's Adjusted BCA, reflecting the high volume of deposits protecting deposit holders in the unlikely event of failure or resolution. This is owing to the substantial volume of deposits reducing their loss severity at failure.

For UBP's A2 senior unsecured debt rating, Moody's Advanced LGF analysis indicates a high loss severity in the event of the bank's failure, leading to a positioning of the rating one notch below the bank's Adjusted BCA.

Owing to UBP's marginal systemic importance to the domestic deposit-taking market and the Swiss payment system, Moody's considers the probability of government support to be 'Low' and therefore does not assign any rating uplift for UBP's long-term ratings from government support.

-- RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on the long-term deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings reflects Moody's expectation of a stable financial profile for UBP, with broadly unchanged key financial ratios and largely stable liability structure.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of UBP's ratings could be prompted by an upgrade of the bank's BCA and Adjusted BCA, or as a result of higher rating uplift resulting from Moody's Advanced LGF analysis.

Upward pressure on UBP's BCA is unlikely to develop given that the a1 standalone assessment is already among the highest of Moody's-rated banks globally. However, UBP's BCA and Adjusted BCA could be upgraded if the bank achieves a sustainable and significant improvement in its profitability, without increasing the risk profile.

Moody's Advanced LGF analysis could result in higher notches of rating uplift for UBP's long-term deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings if the bank issued significantly higher amounts of unsecured or lower-ranking liabilities beyond the rating agency's current expectations.

A downgrade of UBP's ratings could be triggered by a downgrade of the bank's BCA and Adjusted BCA or a reduction in the rating uplift resulting from Moody's Advanced LGF analysis.

A downgrade of UBP's BCA and Adjusted BCA could follow an unexpected materialisation of operational and litigation risks, or IT security issues that are severe enough to threaten the bank's reputation; an increased reliance on market funding, especially if not accompanied by an increase in liquid assets; capital reductions or outflows that lead to a meaningfully lower capitalisation, in particular a lower leverage ratio; a material, prolonged erosion of assets under management, as well as client or advisor attrition, leading to a decline in underlying profitability; or acquisitions that are unduly aggressive from a commercial, financial or operational risk viewpoint.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Issuer: Union Bancaire Privee SA

..Affirmations:

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, affirmed a1

....Baseline Credit Assessment, affirmed a1

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed Aa3(cr)

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed P-1(cr)

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, affirmed A1

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, affirmed P-1

....Long-term Bank Deposits, affirmed Aa2, outlook remains Stable

....Short-term Bank Deposits, affirmed P-1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, affirmed A2, outlook remains Stable

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook remains Stable

